top story
Real Estate Transfers

Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville

Recorded Oct. 11

  • Lillian F. Eanes to Brenda Carter Scearce, 0.480 acre, lot D, 1937 Blair Loop Road, no money transferred.
  • Suzette Marie Wilkins to Deanne Marie Dexter and Yvonne Marie Macure, lot 10, section P, 312 Hampton Drive, $152,000.
  • Mary Louise Landrum (Mary Louise Davis) to Small Dream Holdings, lot two, 140 American Legion Blvd., $58,900.
  • DGI Line (Duffy Graphics Incorporated) to 627 Main Street, 0.352 acre, North Ridge Street, $35,500.

Recorded Oct. 12

  • Steve P. Gould and Megan E. Gould to Robert Wayne Stowe III and Jennifer Lynn Stowe, 50 feet, lot 10, 168 College Ave., $268,000.
  • Deangelo J. Bennett and Jessica R. Bennett to T&P Investment Group, lot two A, 102 Kemper Road, no money transferred.
  • Larry C. Chinn and Gloria T. Chinn to Van Nguyen Tran and Thi Phan Nguyen, partial lot four, section , L, 114 Elon Place, $150,000.
  • BH Media Group Incorporated (successor by merger to World Media Enterprises Incorporated) to RB Heights, 717 Monument St., $990,000.
  • Erik D. Chambers to Evesting, 50 feet, lot 69, 141 Smith St., no money transferred.
  • Sarwat Ata and Fehmida Begum to Evesting, 130 & 132 South Ridge St., $125,000.
  • Bray’s Rental Properties to Jason Conwan, lot two, 813 Oxford St., $29,900.
  • F.W. Townes & Son Incorporated (F.W. Townes & Son Inc.) to TCG DNV Real Estate, Stewart Street, $1,450,000.
  • Gregory Solomon (Gregory Solomon II) and Marisol Solomon (Marisol Arriolo) to Ruth Cabrera, 132 W. Thomas St., $8,000.
  • Alease Averett Graves (Alease Averett Betts), Travis Leon Hairston, James Tyrell Hairston, Taurus Leon Hairston and Dionne Renee Averett to Dionne Renee Averett, 1277 Cardwell St., $20,000.
  • Michelle M. Bender and Gary M. Bender to Tonya N. Johnson, 80 feet, section J, lot five, 147 Ginger Drive, $197,600.

Recorded Oct. 13

  • Takita Mease to Diamond Investments, lot 79, 687 East Stokes St., $10,000.
  • Lumbu Managements to Eleanor Investments Group, 70.80 feet, lot 147 A, 1624 South St., $76,000.

Recorded Oct. 14

  • HRE Holdings to Zadock, 75 feet, lot nine, section H, 352 Cumberland Drive, $108,500.
  • Kathleen A. Campbell to Shelley Horton GC and REI, 912 Main St., $200,000.
  • Otis Frazier to Gregory Frazier, 1/6 interest, Frazier Road, no money transferred.
  • Archie Lee Freeman Jr. to Armando Mata and Mayte Pastrana, 55.5 feet, lot 64, 1015 Oak St., $10,000.
  • Lumbu Managements to Centennial Investments, lot one, 176 Mayo St., $66,000.
  • Small Dream Holdings and Brian Hall Homes to Late Bloomers, lots 129-130, 115 Howeland Circle, $95,000.
