Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Dec. 6
- Esther Williams Mise and Edward L. Mise to Edward L. Mise, lot 24, section G, 124 Tolliver Place, no money transferred.
- Austin L. Bond and Angela W. Bond to J.T. Enterprise, 45.02 feet, lot 11, 340 Virginia Ave., $115,000.
- Kelvin Murphy to BTC, 50 feet, lot F, 808 Crystal St., and Thomas St., no money transferred.
- Durend Neal Holley, Landon Wayne Holley, Mary Louise Williams and Brandy H. Eastwood to DVA Holdings, 250 Jordan St., $1,798,000.
- Fred Jones and Linda Owens Neal to Lumbu Managements, partial lot 78, 405 & 407 Richmond Ave., $20,500.
- Noel Lumbu to Centennial Investments, lot seven, block four, 507 Cliff St., $28,000.
- Jeffrey Jackson to Noel Lumbu, 50 feet, lot 27, 219 Church St., $25,000.
- Jay P. Jennings to Nuel West and D. Paul West, 113.03 feet, Stokesland Avenue Ext., $100.
Recorded Dec. 7
- Andrea C.T. Wimbush to Lorenza Wilson and Pamela Wilson, 520 Franklin Turnpike, $45,000.
- Mary Alice Swanson to John Fitzgerald McCracken, 70 feet, partial lot 13, 214 Lady Astor Place, $170,000.
People are also reading…
Recorded Dec. 8
- Richard E. Rowland and Brenda A. Rowland to Leggett Brothers, 0.7011 acre, lot K, Riverside Drive, $20,000.
- John D. Leu and Nicole A. Leu to Lucille Walker, 60 feet, 316 Third Ave., $89,900.
- CLO to Louise McGibbon, 100 feet, lots 14-15, section four, 526 Bermuda Road, $139,900.
- Garrett Custer to AJ Dodson Investment, partial lot 16, 227 Baugh St., $10,000.
- Cynthia Thomas Cockran to Tony Ray Cook, lots 11-13 and partial lot 10, Barksdale Terrace, $25,000.
Recorded Dec. 9
- Joseph David Tucker to Nickolas Preston, 70 feet, 614 Worsham St., $23,000.
- Thaingoc T. Tran and Bichngoc Le Tran (Bich Ngoc Le Tran) and Lua T. Tran to Dan V. Du and Lua T. Tran, parcel one: 50 feet, lot five; parcel two: lot four, 1818 North Main St., $70,000.
- Brenda W. Witcher to Marissa Witcher, lot seven, section K, 131 Tuggle Court, $134,000.
- Kathy Ellen Hilsinger Walliser to Nicholas R. Preston, 40 feet, lot 19, 715 Temple Ave., $24,500.
- Done Deal Home Buyers (Hopkins Investments) to Gary E. Woodson, 70 feet, lot 29, section B, 108 Elliott St., $115,000.
- Rebecca M. Kraner to Graham Thomas Summerlee and Rachel Thompson Summerlee, partial lot 17, 607 Southampton Drive, $73,000.
- The Slayton Family Limited Partnership to Rachel Thompson Summerlee, lot nine, Stonegate Way, $10,000.
- DVA Holdings to Takita Mease, parcel one: lot eight: parcel two: lot 12, 378 Chatelaine Ave., $20,000.
- NBS Real Estate to Kimberly J. Kelly, 50 feet, lot nine, 115 Sunset Drive, $77,000.
- Eugene L. Podell to Blue Heels Real Estate Investors, 225.24 feet, lot four B, 125 Sandy Court, $470,000.
- Frank M. Shields and Teresa M. Shields to Old Belt Development, 1.403 acres, lot 11A, section four, 245 Parkview Place, $225,000.
- Nicholas J. Piccolo to Impero Holdings, parcel one: 100 feet, lots 82-85, 317 Wrenn Drive: parcel two: Central Street, no money transferred.
- Charles A. Winstead to Renewal Properties, 410 & 412 Third Ave., no money transferred.
- Renewal Properties to Charles A. Winstead, Third Avenue, no money transferred.
- Daniel Totten and Maretta M. Totten to Joshua Lamar Totten, 50 feet, lots 79-80, 261 Winslow St., no money transferred.
- Peggy Sue Dove to Brownz, partial lot 19, 337 Church St., $23,500.
Recorded Dec. 10
- The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Marcellous Reeves III, partial lot 12, 141 Westmoreland Court, $150,500.
- Paul J. Petrozzo and Catherine A. Petrozzo to Brandon Scott Neal and Laura Beth Neal, lot 11, section I, 230 Shoreham Drive, $420,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Dec. 6
- Irvin J. Gilbert to Michael Edward Hart and Amanda Kristine Hart, lot one, 0.8314 acre, State Road 643, Pittsylvania County, $119,000.
- Larry Wayne Weatherford and Tanya Rimmer Willis to Laura Anderson, lot 10, section G, Mount Hermon Place, Blairs District, $267,500.
- Franceso Aversano and Loredana Aversano to Steven Good, lot 24, 0.404 acre, Mount Hermon Estate, Pittsylvania County, $182,000.
Recorded Dec. 7
- Aaron G. Haga to Stone Mill Properties, lot one, 0.513 acre, Staunton River District, $42,000.
- Mark C. Worley and Tracey R. Worley to John F. Merryman III, lot eight E, 0482 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $40,000.
- Neville A. Rowland to Thomas T. Hall and Pamela S. Hall, 0.74 acre. State Route 668, Staunton River District, $2,600.
- H. Gary Fitzgerald and Linda W. Fitzgerald to Ariana Celina Rodriguez Guardado, lot four, 1.00 acre, State Road 745, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
- Carlton B. Bruce and Myron D. Bruce to Jennifer Lynn Pittman and Judith P. Bruce and Janet M. Bruce, lot seven, 0.69 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Thornton Critchley Jr. and Lisa L. Critchley to K and N Properties, lot two, Oakwood Drive, Town of Hurt, $50,000.
Recorded Dec. 8
- Jean M. Hamilton and Brook T. Hamilton to Phillip J. Thornton and Jennifer D. Thornton, 19.86 acres, State Road 771, Callands-Gretna District, $62,000.
- William Noel Stowe to Ryan Allen, 1.235 acres, Pittsylvania County, $206,760.
- Jerry W. Franks, Victor Timothy Franks Sr. (Victor T. Franks Sr.) , Perry L. Franks and Robert E. Franks to Steve R. Harper, lots 45, 46 and 47, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
- Abigail E. Manasco to Jamilla Martin, lots 38 thru 41 and lots 60 thru 63, Ferry Road, Pittsylvania County, $119,000.
- Dennis L. Mills and Tammy R. Mills to Joseph Wilson, lot 41, Pittsylvania County, $11,500.
- Jennifer B. Holley to Diamond Investments, lots 57 and 58, State Road 729, Pittsylvania County, $44,240.
- Joseph T. Swanson and Stacie Swanson to Austin C. Hawkins and Journie B. Walker, lot 12, section J, State Road 1710, Pittsylvania County, $215,000.
Recorded Dec. 9
- Carolyn C. Beale to Steve M. Morris, 11.25 acres and parcel two A, State Route 669, Pittsylvania County, $422,000.
- Deborah L. Heath (Deborah Gibson Heath) to Matthew Paul Donegan-Cheney, tract one, Triangular strip and 19.4 acres, Staunton River District, $399,900.
- Nelson O’Neal Dees to Matthew Bryan Shelton, 103 Eagle Pointe Shores Subdivision, Phase two, ¼ interest, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Nelson C. Evans and Jessica M. Evans (Jessica L. McElwee) to Jessica Lea Woodson, lots 22 & 23, State Road 735, Pittsylvania County, $61,000.
- Ruth Rice Aaron to Melisa S. Legge, 4.24 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Ricky W. Lewis and Shonda R. Lewis to Robert Butler, lot one B, 1.00 acre, Pittsylvania County, $163,000.
- Jeffrey P. Crawley and Rebecca H. Crawley to Keegan Phillip Crawley and Thomas Daniel Crawley, 3.04 acres and 0.81 acres, State Highway 605, Chatham District, no money transferred.
- Deborah Hix, trustee of the Robert S. Schulman Revocable trust (Robert Stephen Schulman Revocable Trust) to Deborah Hix, trustee of the Deborah Hix of the Deborah Hix Revocable Trust, Condo Unit, 220 Vista Pointe Condo, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
- Kenneth W. Bass and Deborah Wilkinson Bass to Blake E. Bass and Elizabeth A. Bass, parcel A, 3.073 acres, State Route 968, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Dec. 10
- Roger Lee Deitz and Amy Chaney Deitz (Denise Chaney) to Roger Lee Deitz, tract A, section A, Hardy Creek Subdivision, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- James M. Farlow Jr. and Sandra Giles Farlow to Peggy Sue Dove and Tiffany Dove, lot three, State Route 727, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
- Corrine H. Walker to Corrine H. Walker and Anna M. Westling, 3.15 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Justin Bradford Jones and Jason Christopher Jones to Diana M. Lewis, various tracts and acres, Pittsylvania County, $205,000.
- Harold D. Heath II and Jeffrey Q. Heath to Brittany Grace Eikost and William Scott Newman, lot four, section C, State Road 878, Pittsylvania County, $130,000.
- Mary H. Betterton and William Ward Rowland to Dusty Soyars Williams and William Michael Williams, parcels, State Road 891, Tunstall District, $15,000.
- Hazel Hightower Coleman to Lestie Stone, 0.77 acre, State Route 666, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
- Steven Haynes and Jennifer Haynes to Jason Flinchum, lot one, Tunstall Heights, Pittsylvania County, $166,000.
- Samantha Lynn Foster to Inam U. Qazi, lots, ½ interest, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Edwin Clifton Catron to Matthew J. Foster and Alyson K. Foster, lot 108, Callands-Gretna District, $15,000.