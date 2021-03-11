 Skip to main content
Dan River Region real estate transfers
Real Estate Transfers

Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville

Recorded Feb. 8

  • Gwendolyn Malone Edwards to VA Sovereign Enterprises, 70.99 feet, lot 31 A, section H, 133 North Davis Drive, $55,704.64.
  • Sharon Smith Buck and Leisa Smith Hall to Nester Holdings, lot two, Capri Court and 1363Westover Drive, $55,000.
  • Dillon Construction Co. Inc. to Vickey Blaisdell, 159.75 feet, lot two, 1646 Blair Loop Road, $65,000.

Recorded Feb. 9

  • Hlybetts to Zanj Properties, ½ interest in lots 17-18, section F, 150 London Bridge Drive, no money transferred.
  • EPI Rentals to Nellie R. Wolfrum, lots 97-99, 336 Terry Ave., $29,200.
  • Henrietta Barksdale to Jason Ballard, lot 25, section B, lot two, 407 East Ave., no money transferred.

Recorded Feb. 10

  • Mildred B. Wilkerson (Mildred Boyd Wilkerson) to Zachary A. Compton, 98.07 feet, lot A, 119 Ringgold Road, $36,000.
  • Alison E. Waymouth to Tristan Owen Montgomery, 1714 Blair Loop Road, $135,000.
  • Miles Tucker and Evan Tucker to Robert Mark Pergerson, 310 Gray St., $21,000.
  • Ricardo Iraheta to Ashley Durham, 40 feet, 312 Mabin St., $25,000.
  • Joan R. Elkins to Elkins North, 726 Melville Ave., no money transferred.
  • Joan R. Elkins to Elkins South, 342 Juless St., no money transferred.
  • Joan R. Elkins to Elkins Schoolfield, 37 Morris Ave., no money transferred.
  • Joan R. Elkins to Elkins West Main, 212 Chester Drive, no money transferred.

Recorded Feb. 11

  • Janis M. Chappell to Janis M. Chappell, Robin Marie Chappell and Jordan Renee Banks, 50 feet, lot 45, 1489 Claiborne St., no money transferred.
  • Mary A. Pool to Susie Pool Powell, William Peter Pool Sr., Indiana Pool Kidd, John Henry Pool and Isom Ranee Pool, lots 28-29, 403 Holbrook St., no money transferred.
  • Frederick D. Wilkerson and Bertha Elisa Wilkerson to Oakhaven Holdings, 100 feet, lots 18-21, 108 Oakhaven Drive, no money transferred.
  • SRE to Janj Properties, 66 feet, partial lots 6-7, 318 East Thomas St., $19,000.
  • James Clyde Lewis Jr. and Cynthia Lewis Toler (Cindy Lewis) to Duane A. Hundley, parcel one: lot five, section A, Englewood Lane and parcel two: Robin Drive, $60,000.
  • Areweeter H. Mayo to Quintin Montague, lot two A, section M, 811 Tamworth Drive, no money transferred.
  • Vincent Lewis Wilson and Brenda Wilson to Janet C. Evans, lot G, Danville-Martinsville Highway, Moorefield Lane, no money transferred.
  • C. Brandon Gill and Pamela Gill to Conley, parcel one: lot four A, West Main Street and Holcombe Street, $67,800.

Recorded Feb. 12

  • Darren Rue James and Shaliza R. Hosein-James to Charlie T. Belcher III and Jenna S. Belcher, lot 15, section F, London Bridge Drive and 108 Janice Court, $300,000.
  • Jacqueline W. Devins to Earl Greene Bethel and Tina Bethel, 125 feet, lot 15, 139 Arey Court, $187,000.
  • J-Ray Investments to Morgan Gibson Horne and Lance Cody Horne, 128 feet, lot four, section D, 130 Cambridge Circle, $295,000.
  • William A. Sergeant and Barbara D. Sergeant to J-Ray Investments, 133.37 feet, lot 13, section D, Cambridge Circle, $10,000.
  • J-Ray Investments to Morgan Gibson Horne and Lance Cody Horne, 133.37 feet, lot 13, section D, Cambridge Circle, no money transferred.
  • Chad Andrew DeMott to Sheldon Morman and Renee Morman, partial lots one-two, 466 Arnett Blvd., $88,000.
  • Brick Budget Homes Inc. to Proverbs 24 RE, lot 11, section B, 124 Robin Drive, $55,000.

Pittsylvania County

Recorded Feb. 5

  • Janet Caprario and Gerardo J. Caprario to James M. Butcher and Jamie L. Butcher, lots 15 and 16, Lynn Street, Pittsylvania County, $83,200.
  • Nancie M. Motley to Kim Y. Blair, parcel and 33.71 acres, 1/5 interest, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.

Recorded Feb. 8

  • Ignacio Ruiz to Kimberly L. Lopez-Ramirez and Juan A. Lopez-Ramirez, lot F-one and F-Z, Tunstall District, $45,500.
  • James W. Gilbert and Juanita Gilbert to Bank of America, 0.47 acre, State Route 603, Staunton River District, $25,000.
  • Bredennia C. Burton and Tracy C. Walton to Irye R. Emerson Jr., lot three, four and five, 16.47 acres and parcel two A, Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
  • Mary Wells (Mary W. Dunn) and John D. Wells to John D. Wells and Mary Wells, lot seven, section Y, Wyatt Drive, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.

Recorded Feb. 9

  • Julia Dano Owens (Judy D. Owens) to Pittsylvania Forest Products, lot seven, 2.9 acres, Staunton River District, $34,000.
  • Steven L. Haynes to John W. Cochran, lot 30, 5.000 acres, Pittsylvania County, $10,500.
  • Harold Wayne Huffman to Kenneth Lee Pierce and Angela R. Pierce, tract B-14, 6.1 acres, Chatham-Blairs District, $27,000.
  • Carolyn J. Malby to Samuel Yeatts, tract one, State Road 41, Pittsylvania County, $264,900.
  • James Lynn Merricks Conner (James L. Zaher) and Jamie Lynn Merricks and Earl Thomas Conner III to John Charles Merricks, lot D-one, 0.985 acre, State Road 715, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
  • John Charles Merricks to Kaitlin Elizabeth Hamlett, lot D-one, 0.985 acre, State Road 716, Pittsylvania County, $165,000.
  • Shauntae Renee Watson, Walter H. Watson, Lindsey D. Watson (devisees under the will of Mary Elizabeth Snyder) to Nicholas Andrew Snyder, parcel, Town of Gretna, $57,000.

Recorded Feb. 10

  • John F. Riddle to Jason M. Ball and Erin O. Ball, new parcel A, 10.359 acres, Hawkins Road, Pittsylvania County, $32,500.
  • Brenda S. Streeter to James F. Lee Sr. and Lisa K. Lee, lot six A, section F, 0.706 acre, Forestroad Drive, Pittsylvania County, $312,000.
  • Fannie Osborne Dalton to Dennis Lee Daniel Jr., 1.51 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
  • Robert N. Headley and Donna D. Headley to Charles Dudley Wilson, tract seven, 76.006 acres, Tunstall District, $149,500.
  • Robert E. Pulley and Patricia B. Pulley to Fabian J. Robertson, lot 17, Pittsylvania County, $166,000.
  • Adrian Hoda-Cowgill to Nabil Sandhu, lot 35, 1.642 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $149,999.

Recorded Feb. 11

  • Haley Lynn Shelton to Jerry Wayne King and Sarah E. King, Unit five, 1.064 acres, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.
  • Michael L. Hughes, R. Dave Hughes and Linda L. Watkins to Jose Juan Servin-Ayala and Marie Elena Soto-Servin, lot two, 1.000 acre, State Route 897, Pittsylvania County, $48,500.
  • Robert Bruce Berry and Kelley Ann Berry to Kenneth Steed and Sandra Steed, 102.684 acres, State Road 713, Blairs District, $263,684.56.
  • Frederick Wilkerson and Bertha E. Wilkerson to Oakhaven Holdings, lots five thru 10, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
  • Gary L. Matherly and Lori A. Matherly to GIM Investment Properties, lot 17, section A, 0.861 acre, State Road 703, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
  • Brenda R. Witt to April Firnhaber and Lyle Firnhaber, lot 52, Callands-Gretna District, $75,000.
  • Eric M. Braddock and Ashley N. Braddock to Jerry Wesley Wiles and Jessica C. Wiles, tract B, 5.002 acres, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
  • Kristy Fowler Compton, Thomas B. Fowler and Linda G. Fowler to Brian K. Pritchett and Cheryl A. Pritchett, tract two, 6.238 acres, State Rod 1041, Pittsylvania County, $22,900.
  • Bobby Phillips to Robert Alan Yeatts Jr., lot 41, block C, section four, 0.472 acre, Talbott Drive, Pittsylvania County, $203,000.
  • Dorothy H. Allen to John Franklin Allen and Gregory Scott Allen, 0.826 acre, State Road 662, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.

Recorded Feb. 12

  • Brenda Chandler Bell to Brenda Chandler Bell, parcel, State Road 963, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
  • Bryan D. Gibson and Chasity M. Gibson to Chasity M. Gibson, lot 45, block C, section six, Fairfield Park, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
  • Morgan G. Horne (Morgan E. Gibson) to Eric Ray Medford, lot four, 0.336 acre, State Road 1541, Pittsylvania County, $186,250.
  • Robert Alan Durr to Melvin S. Stoltzfus and Priscilla N. Stoltzfus, tract two, 51.464 acres, Pittsylvania County, $138,000.
  • Gregory Lumber Inc. to Rocky Gregory and Palletone of Virginia, 53 acres and parcel, Callands-Gretna District, $3,448,500.
  • Howard P. Smith and Rhonda D. Smith to Timothy Lee Shelton and Elaine K. Shelton, lot one, 110.72 acres and 15 ½ acres, Pittsylvania County, $210,000.
