Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded April 20
- William Howard Butler, Mary Haley Butler, Doris Jeanne Butler Richardson, Charles Lee Richardson, Beth Ann Butler Webb and Kenneth Lee Webb to Doris Jeanne Butler Richardson and Charles Lee Richardson, parcel one: lot 26; parcel two: lot 27, 209 Ethel Court, no money transferred.
- Robert Wayne Watkins Jr. and Brenda Carol W. Via to Brenda Carol W. Via, parcel one: 63.5 feet, lot 125; parcel two: 63.5 feet, lot 126, Roberts Street, no money transferred.
Recorded April 21
- Seven Oakes Investment Group to Robert D. Williams and Solow Latisha Williams, 64.89 feet, lot 72, 353 Norwood Drive, $46,000.
- Kathryn W. Brewer (Kathryn White Brewer) and Kathryn W. Brewer to Lois S. Hailey, 125 feet, lots eight-12, block A, 124 Parkway Drive, $80,000.
Recorded April 22
- Beverly Burnette to Laura Adair Somerville, 100 feet, lots 76-79, Terry Avenue, $15,000.
- Beverly Burnette to Laura Adair Somerville, 75 feet, lots 28-30, U.S. Highway Alternate 29, 1645 Piney Forest Road, $78, 900.
- France Holcomb Black to Reva Janet Black, Audubon Drive, $300.
- Dovie A. Ferrell and Aubrey Kendrick Ferrell II to SRE, interest in partial lot X, Pumpkin Creek Lane and College Park Drive, no money transferred.
- John W. Littleton and Joanie Ware Littleton to Victoria Lovell, 154.12 feet, lot one D, section L, 107 Pendleton Drive, $214,000.
- Mary K. Branzei to Rockfish Venture, 200 Jefferson Ave., $99,000.
- Rodaily Zapanta Elliott to Glyde Harris Wrenn III, 80 feet, lot 54 E, 153 Kimberly Ave., $68,000.
- Phillip E. Decker to MJ Jack, lot seven, 313 Dudley St., $20,000.
- Christopher Jones to Hargraves Outreach Incorporated, 45.7 feet, lot 44, 900 Lanier Ave., $18,400.
- Janis J. Chenery and Robert Chenery to Harold L. Jeffries, 70 feet, lot five, section N, 109 Milford Place, $135,900.
Recorded April 23
- Permelia Coleman Scott (Mealie Scott) to Alba Melissa Matute Guillen, 210.01 feet, lot A one, 135 Oak Creek Drive, $213,300.
- Ralph L. Noble and Linda M. Noble to Ronnie L. Motley, lot 10, partial lots nine-11, block B, 133 Forestlawn Drive, $42,300.
- Melba R. Hodnett and Stoneman E. Hodnett to Diana Schwartz, 70 feet, lot two, section U, 210 Brightwell Drive, $70,400.
- Julia Luck to Christopher T. Moore and Rebecca Wilson Atkinson, lot one A, section E, 417 Wheatley Road, $150,000.
- Clifton Keith Walden Jr. and Kimberly R. Walden to Big Time Rentals, 106.25 feet, lot 15A, 112 Primrose Place, $22,000.
- Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to F&D Properties, lots 54-56, 308 Edgewood Drive, $23,845.
- Cindy Davis Manley to Roger C. Davis, parcel one: 50 feet, lot 36, 213 Scales St., parcel two: lot seven, Worsham Street, no money transferred.
- Roger C. Davis to Mylinh Thi Le, lot seven, 415 Worsham St., $10,300.
- David Allen Thompson and Tamara Ann Thompson to Gilbert R. Hackley and Michelle Marshall, 60 fee, lot six, section K. 140 Tuggle Court, $121,500.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded April 20
- Robert Anthony Hyler and Ann Gabbielle Hyler to April Elizabeth Hogan and Robert Anthony Hyler, lot three, 0.606 acre, State Road 863, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jerry Anderson to High Country Holdings, parcel, State Road 926, Pittsylvania County, $57,500.
- Douglas Wayne Ware Jr. and Merle Taylor Bowling to Erica Schoolfield, lot 19A, 0.886 acre, Woodcrest Drive, Pittsylvania County, $14,000.
- Carolyn O. Blair trustee under the John M. Blair and Carolyn O. Blair Revocable Trust to Carolyn O. Blair trustee of the Carolyn O. Blair separate share trust under the John M. Blair and Carolyn O. Blair trust, tract one, 5.985 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.