Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded March 21
- Raymond Andrew Elliott (Raymond A. Elliott) and Patricia A. Elliott to Antwan D. Tucker, 51.16 feet, lot three, 344 Chatelaine Ave., $25,000.
- Nancy C. Waller to Nancy C. Waller and Carolyn Michelle Logan-Law, 127 feet, lot four and partial lot five, 1515 Halifax Road, no money transferred.
- Lois S. Brincefield to H&W Property Investments, 50 feet, lot 19, section L, 57 Milton Ave., $41,000.
- Amy Lynn Boles (Amy Lynn Paschall) and Amy L. Paschall to 401 Hughes, 75 feet, 150 American Legion Blvd., $50,000.
- Rick Barker Properties to Industrial Development Authority of Danville VA, lot three, Craghead Street, no money transferred.
- Larry C. Phillips II and Linda P. Pennington to Donald R. Fitzgerald and Lisa F. Fitzgerald, lot one, section L, 102 Blair Place, $167,000.
- Evans E. Thompson Sr. to Carolyn Thompson Lawton, partial lot 147-B, 809 Sixth St., no money transferred.
Recorded March 22
People are also reading…
- Linda S. Burton to Josefa Rodriguez and Cruz Rodriguez, 65 feet, lot five, section J, 122 Dublin Court, $73,000.
- Sarah Sparrow, Pamela Shields and Stephen Thad Neill to James W. Dalton Jr., lot 29, 160 Sherwood Drive, no money transferred.
- James W. Dalton Jr. to Van Thanh Luong, lot 29, 160 Sherwood Drive, $60,000.
- John A. Martin and Lolita S. Martin to Raul Flores Oliverria, 238 W. Thomas St., no money transferred.
- Sabrina Ray Cornell (Sabrina C. Turner) and Archie Hugh Covington to Randy Lee Cornell and Margaret Ann Cornell, 80 feet, lot 21, 211 Springfield Road, no money transferred.
Recorded March 23
- Jose L. Lopez and Wayne Robertson to Mariah N. Freeman, parcel one: 100 feet, lot three A; parcel two: partial lot three, Gilbert Court, $10,000.
- Kiesha Kierro Nicholas to James Nichols, ½ interest in 40 feet, partial lot eight, block one, 926 Stokes St., no money transferred.
- William Edward Kibler Jr. (William Edward Kibler II) to William Edward Kibler II and Ellen Kibler Harris, 100.01 feet, 128 Nelson Ave., no money transferred.
- William Edward Kibler II and Ellen Kibler Harris to AJ Dodson Investment, 100.01 feet, 128 Nelson Ave., $35,000.
- Arvin B. Cassada Jr., (A.B. Cassada Jr.) and Chris B. Cassada to Wanda Gauldin, 60 feet, lot six, section H, 821 Arnett Blvd., $15,000.
- Mark W. Mantooth, Sharon L. Mantooth, Timothy W. Mantooth and Michelle S. Mantooth to Kenneth Ray Richardson and Bonnie L. Richardson, lot two, Stonegate Way, $21,000.
- Fredrick L. Meder Jr. and Laura D. Meder to Woebegone Ventures, 154 Chestnut St., A&B, no money transferred.
- SEA Investment to Danville Rental Properties, 55.03 feet, lot 19, 208 Sedgefield Lane, $139,900.
Recorded March 24
- Emanuel D. Parks to Community Health Care, lot 18, 1327 Myrtle Ave., $55,000.
- Matthew Joseph Gery to Suraj Kalyanmasih and Salina Dawn Kalyanmasih, 5.24 acres, parcel one, 183 Ingram Road, $152,800.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Sabina L. Cornely, 30 feet, Jefferson Avenue, no money transferred.
- Phoenix Homes to Equity Builders and Investment Partners, 50.15 feet, lot 13, 916 North Main St., $48,000.
- Done Deal Home Buyers to Equity Builders and Investment Partners, 50 feet, 119 Davenport St., $38,000.
- HL Tate Sole-Members/Manager in Dissolution of Velocity Estates to SEA Investments, 65 feet, lot two, 204 Nelson Ave., $53,350.
- Phoenix Homes to Brownz, lot 14, partial lots 12 and one, 1635 North Main St., $70,000.
- Big Time Rentals to Justin T. Dix, lot five, State Road 729, Kentuck Road, $7,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded March 21
- Damon S. Turner and Candace M. Turner to Damon S. Turner, lot C, 2.150 acres, State Road 843, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Edward Jones Trust Co. to Sanford Eugene Henderson and Cynthia Yancey Henderson, tract C, State Route 813 and 657, Pittsylvania County, $127,500.
- Paul Darrell Rowland to Katherine R. Waller and Christine Dawn Rowland Drouin, parcel, Power Street, Town of Gretna, no money transferred.
- Anastasia K. Cowan to Brandon C. Johnson and Crystal D. Johnson, tract three, 22.02 acres, Pittsylvania County, $56,900.
- Jared A. Tonks and Jennifer Tonks to Brent West and Kelly West, lots five thru eight, Town of Gretna, $125,000.
- Denis A. Prins and Myrna H. Prins to Zachery Michael McNeely, lot 48, Mountain View Shores, Callands-Gretna District, $12,000.
- Sue Ellyn Cox (Ellyn C. Starkey) to Saul W. Cooper and Ashley I. Cooper, lots H, I, G, J. and F, Staunton River District, $80,000.
Recorded March 22
- Sharon M. Wood (Sharon M. Burdette) to Shady J. Burdette, lot C, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Talbott Construction Inc. to Philip Isaiah Deshazor, lots five thru seven, State Road 723, Pittsylvania County, $7,000.
- James L. Chaney III and Amanda Gail Parks to James Linwood Chaney III and Amanda Gail Parks, one acre and parcel, State Route 692, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Ginger English Davis and Boyd Jerome English to Briar View Farms, tract one and two, Pittsylvania County, $186,000.
- Herman Henry and Lucy M. Henry to Lofton Leasing, new parcel, Blairs District, $76,000.
Recorded March 23
- Stephanie Pitsenberger Cook, Administrator, to NBS Holdings, lot A, 1.924 acres off State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, $65,000.
- Christopher J. Boyd and Tamara C. Boyd to Christopher C. Ford and Kirby C. Ford, tract 14, 4.422 acres, Stone Creek Road, Pittsylvania County, $290,000.
- Debra Hefti to Bonnie Collins Kingstone and Melvin David Hazelwood Jr., lot five, section H. Finch Drive, Pittsylvania County, $209,00.
- Vickie E. Moss to William Scott Moss and Elizabeth Moss Ware, tract eight and 2.3 acres, Westover District, no money transferred.
- J.D. Yeatts & Son Inc. to Zachary Evans Francisco and Mary Katherine Reese, lot 11, section B, Cobblestone Drive, Pittsylvania County, $300,000.
- Lafton Leasing to Bakerside, new parcel, 0.46 acre, Blairs District, no money transferred.
Recorded March 24
- Ireatha D. Ferguson (Irethea Dianne Ferguson) to La-Kisha D. Harris, 0.33 acre, State Route 1246, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Ronald Charles Sykes and Tammy T. Sykes to Jonathan Drake Howard, lot two A, 2.416 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $2,000.
- Samuel Sager Bray and Brigitte M. Bray to Denise B. Dallas, tract 12, 2.23 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Mary Francis Ellington to Eddie Wade, Michelle Wade and Savana Lee Wade, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Michelle Hyler to Rachel E. Davis, lot four, section C, Tunstall District, $125,400.
- Justin W. Willard to Andrew Ray Comer and Emily P. Smoot, 8.2 acres, Blairs District, $179,000.
- Anna Jennings (Anna Marie Dalton) to McNova Properties, rectangular shaped parcel, Staunton River District, $60,000.