Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
June 15
Robert G. Freeman to William Marshall Link Jr, 0.715 acre, lot 25 A, section C, 169 Robinwood Place, $176,000.
Cleatis T. Swanson to Charnique Lawson, 34.77 feet, 11 Maury St., $16,800.
Wilmington Saving Fund Society to Shanika D. Bates, 50 feet, lot 43, 1481 Claiborne St., $27,000.
June 16
David A. Long Jr. and Daniel W. Marshall III to Anthony Moss III and Debra Moss, 135.98 feet, lot 11 A, Arey Court, $11,000.
Helene W. Smith to Brendan Lafferty, 25 feet, partial lot 35, 308 Ross St., $9,000.
June 17
James Clark Dalgliesh and Maria Rosario Dalgliesh to Thien Quang Nguyen and Janet Nguyen, 70 feet, lot four, section G, 509 Northmont Blvd., $60,000.
Kenneth Wade Collins and Jill S. Collins to Edward W. Snyder and Lydia H. Snyder, 0.35 acre, lot 32, section A, 112 Fairmont Circle, $175,000.
Jeffrey C. Sherman and Marie K. Sherman to Kenneth W. Collins and Jill S. Collins, 100 feet, lot three A, 201 Mountain View Ave., $231,000.
Joyce A. Spencer to Pamela Denise Seal, 70 feet, lot nine, block S, 437 Poplar St., no money transferred.
June 18
Larry D. Mills to Robert J. Mills Jr. and Holly M. Rutherford, 68.5 feet, lot A, 193 Orchard Drive, no money transferred.
Jimmie R. Ayers Sr. (Jimmie Rogers Ayers) and Rebecca Ayers Hassell to Clyde Hassell Dalton Sr. and Rebecca Dalton, lot three and three A, 777 Holland Road, $14,000.
John Robert Torrence Jr. and Barbara Ann Torrence Kent to Ricky A. Davis and Laura B. Davis, 0.21 acre, partial lot 29, 285 Mountain View Ave., $157,000.
June 19
Board of Missions of The United Methodist Church-Danville District to Truth and Worship Outreach Ministries, 3.340 acres, lot one, 212 Murphy Circle and Holcomb Street, $115,000.
Timothy Hilliard, Michelle Tracey Carter (Michelle Hilliard), Michelle Tracey Hillard and Michelle Ireson Hilliard to Michelle Tracey Carter, 609 Fairhaven Circle, no money transferred.
Paul Allan Gentry to Paul Dehart, 62.5 feet, lot B, 117 Martin Ave., $20,000.
Pittsylvania County
June 17
Gabriel G. Reynolds and Dora T. Reynolds to Anthony T. Doak, parcel, 0.97 acre, Pittsylvania County, $8,000.
Donald Sparks and Gloria Jean Sparks to James E. Hazelwood and Marjorie P. Hazelwood, lots 17 thru 19, section four, Cedar Hill Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $319,000.
Amarbir S. Bhinder to High Country Holdings, lot one, 1.09 acres, State Road 727, Pittsylvania County, $21,000.
Edward Wayne Snyder and Lydia H. Snyder to Andrew Brande, lot 17, Whispering Pines, Pittsylvania County, $172,000.
Jarrod W. Heath and Donna M. Heath to Matthew D. Ross, lot 19, section A, State Road 730, Pittsylvania County, $140,000.
H. Peyton Green III to Haile L. Gatewood Jr., 10.00 acres, U.S. 29, Blairs District, $45,000.
June 18
Marvin Thomas Collie (M. Thomas Collie) and Joyce G. Collie to Charles Caleb Koger, lot A, 3.077 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Danny Barker, Patricia M. Guthrie and Gina Hillerman to Van Harris Kern Jr. and Ashley Kern, lot six, State Route 735, Pittsylvania County, $135,000.
Brenda J. Epperson to Brenda J. Epperson and Donald R. Epperson, lot 30, 0.58 acre, Town of Hurt, no money transferred.
John Lacy Thomas, Laurie Ellen Thomas, Stacy T. Hedrick and Gregory Wayne Hedrick to Jonathan Keith Hedrick, John Lacy Thomas, Laurie Ellen Thomas, Stacy T. Hedrick, Gregory Wayne Hedrick, Chelsea Blair Thomas and Kathryn Lacy Thomas, parcel A, 0.917 acre, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
John Lacy Thomas and Laurie Ellen Thomas to John Lacy Thomas, Laurie Ellen Thomas, Stacy T. Hedrick, Gregory Wayne Hedrick, Jonathan Keith Hedrick, Chelsea Blair Thomas and Kathryn Lacy Thomas, parcel B, 2.00 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
John Lacy Thomas, Laurie Ellen Thomas, Stacy T. Hedrick and Gregory Wayne Hedrick to John Lacy Thomas, Laurie Ellen Thomas, Stacy T. Hedrick, Gregory Wayne Hedrick, Jonathan Keith Hedrick, Chelsea Blair Thomas and Kathryn Lacy Thomas, parcel, State Road 605, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
James P. Morgan Jr. and Bonnie Rae Morgan Mahler to Daniel Stuart Gasser and Natasha Anne Gasser, 47.669 acres, Tunstall District, $145,000.
Mary Elouise Allen to Bobby N. Scearce and Connie G. Scearce, lot two, 0.851 acre, State Road 714, Pittsylvania County, $140,000.
June 19
Ollie P. Keen to William Maynard Gregory, lot, Harrison Street, Town of Gretna, $32,500.
Sherry Lynn Bowen to Philip L. Bowen and Sherry Lynn Bowen, lot A, 5.545 acres, State Route 749, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Shirley Mae Wilson to Antoine T. Wilson and Michael J. McPheeters, lot six, 0.459 acre, U.S. Highway 29 Business, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Yves Plamondon to Evans IG, tract three, 27.000 acres, Gretna District, $25,000.
Wanda L. Ward to Donald D. Ward Jr., lot one, 3.08 acres, State Road 646 and 685, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Travis N. Stickle and Sabrene Stickle to Sarah G. Bowles, 37.50 acres, Pittsylvania County, $299,900.
Jeffrey L. Dunaway and Rebecca Dunaway to Summer D. Breeze, lot seven, section two, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Regis G. Engelhardt to David L. Mitchell and Katie A. Reynolds, 0.997 acre, Franklin Place and 0.338 acre, Whitehead, Pittsylvania County, $180,000.
June 22
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Lofton Leasing, one acre, State Road 849, Tunstall District, $119,000.
Lofton Leasing to Four Fifty Five, one acre, State Road 849, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Larry W. Hall and Roberta B. Hall to Michael D. Blackstock and Susan E. Mayberry, 11.22 acres, State Route 1013, town of Hurt, $342,000.
C. Wayne Eanes to Michael S. Glover Jr., 0.575 acre, U.S. Highway 29B, Callands-Gretna District, $80,600.
John F. Petrone to Danny G. Rowles and Deborah G. Rowles, four acres, State Road 792, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
John F. Petrone to Carol Ann Rowles Ingram, parcel two, 14.00 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Raymond E. Robertson, Annie P. Wade, Dottie R. Wood and Elizabeth D. Robertson to Stuart Wayne Dalton, 3.10 acres, Staunton River District, $30,000.
Matthew D. Marlowe and Mary E. Marlowe to David N. Norris and Michelle B. Norris, parcel, State Route 57, Tunstall District, $240,000.
Luis Lee to Gerald K. Ryan and Lora S. Ryan, lot 156, phase three, Eagle Pointe Shores Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
U.S. Bank National Association to Lofton Leasing, lot three, section K, State Road 1086 and 1087, Pittsylvania County, $155,000.
June 23
Dennis Howard Francis and Kitty Widdifield Francis to Adam T. Poteat, lot 25, section A, Highland Farms, Lakeside Drive, Pittsylvania County, $68,000.
Donnie Lee Devall Jr. to M. Wayne Brinkley and Terri L. Brinkley, parcel, State Road 870, Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
Kitty Dodson Alderson (Kitty Alderson Thompson) to Teresa Glass, lot three A, 3.001 acres, State Route 716, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
Kitty Dodson Alderson to Troy Glass, tract two and three A, State Route 716, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
Matthew Werner to William C. Walker, tract 11, section one, 17.235 acres, and partial Henry County and Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
Owen Anderson to Emma K. Haymes and Caleb A. Haymes, tract two A, 6.491 acres, Pittsylvania County, $149,000.
Victory Land and Property to Alfredo Walle-Saldana, lot five, 1.616 acres, Pittsylvania County, $15,900.
Billie O. Goodman and Roger L. Goodman to Curtis G. King and Judy A. King, 6.74 acres and lot six, 3.026 acres, Pittsylvania County, $29,500.
Raymond A. Posante Jr. to Nicole L. Gatewood, lot 43, section two, Sharon Meadows, Pittsylvania County, $100,000.
