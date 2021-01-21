Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Dec. 28
First Realty of Danville Inc. to Phoenix One Enterprises Inc., 50 feet, parcel three, block P, 610 Upper St., $53,501.
Pam Inc. to Airpark Storage, 41.06 feet, lot B four A, 2091 Halifax Road, $2,500,000.
J.W. Bolton (J.W. Bolton Sr.) to Kelly Real Estate, 316 Marshall Terrace, $500,000.
Jason D. Pizzino to Ann M. Boire, 50 feet, lots 52-53, 311 Parkland Drive, $75,000.
John E. Hauser Jr., J.E. Hauser Jr. and Kathy Lester to John E. Hauser Jr., 340 Whitefield St., no money transferred.
Wesley Travis Marshall to Raymond E. Loney, lot 42 B, 30 feet, First Street., and Abbott Street, $500.
Wesley Travis Marshall to Raymond E. Loney, lot 42B, First Street, $500.
Reverse Mortgage Funding to Samantha Riggins, lot 11, section C, 325 Greenwich Circle, $50,000.
Kanku and Jasoda to Danville 1, 2.348 acres, 3050 West Main St., $755,000.
Tracy Brooks to Marva Gray and Timothy L. Gray, lot 14A, section J, Dublin Court and 304 Shamrock Drive, $120,000.
Michael Ellsworth Wilson and Byron Adriel Wilson (Byron Adrial Wilson) to Tracy Wortham Grey, lot C, 124 Moorefield Lane, $120,000.
Scott E. Brown and Carrie M. Brown to Steven A. Nelson, 75 feet, lots 19-21, 284 Linden Drive, $288,000.
Dec. 29
Clifton O. Petty and Camilla Kay Henry Petty to Clifton O. Petty and Camilla Kay Henry Petty, lot 12, 126 Magnolia Drive, no money transferred.
Linda Chaplin to Billy W. Reese and Linda S. Reese, lot three, 129 Bromley Road, $92,000.
Etenesch & M to JK Cropp, 50 feet, lot A, 1050 Main St., $265,000.
ROE Enterprises to Courage Holdings, 1.6 acres, lot A, 116 Maplewood St., $310,000.
Edith W. Moll to Kalume Christian Lumbu and Lumbu Managements, Unit 215 K, Building 10 Phase three, Cabin Creek, 215 Seminole Trial K, $31,000.
Babu Davis to Kalume Christian Lumbu and Lumbu Managements, Unit 713 G, Building 23, Phase VII, Cabin Creek, 713 Springfield Road G, $60,000.
Dec. 30
Horton D. Copeland Jr. to John Valentine, Carl C. Clement and Connie Chappell, Updike Place, no money transferred.
Schoolfield Properties to Caesars Virginia, 82.14 acres, 1100 West Main St. and Memorial Drive, $5,000,000.
The Industrial Development Authority of Danville, VA to City of Danville, VA, West Main Street and Park Avenue, $80,000.
Mary Estelle Cook Cook to EPI Rentals, lot six, section P, 29 Hylton Ave., $4,200. (two cook is correct)
Linda Holley Haynie (Linda K. Holley) to Julien Art, 70 feet, lot five, section V, 22 Dallas Ave., $24,000.
Alfonso D. Walker to SRE, 47 feet, lot five, 806 Kemper Road, $22,000.
Jermaine Lamont Johnson to Marlo J. Clark, 109 Walker St., $34,000.
Norma S. Hudgins (Norma Strader Hudgins) and Spencer Harlan McDonald to Christopher Michael Cornett, lot four C, 115 Northwest Blvd., $55,500.
Pittsylvania County
Dec. 9
Crystal V. Shirley and Kenneth L. Shirley to Ethan Lee Barnes and Caroline Barnes, lot 16, Map B, Gretna District, $177,000.
Margo R. Gibson (Margo R. Miles) to Arthur D. Davis, State Road 792, Pittsylvania County, $12,500.
Lumpkin Enterprises and Mildred Juanita Lumpkin to Tanglewood Estates, lot, 1.448 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $175,000.
Jackie W. Davis and Robin R. Davis to Stuart Warren Davis, lot seven, section B, 2.70 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ricky D. Carter and Debbie H. Carter to RKBT Investments, lot A, C, 1.1757 acres, Pittsylvania County, $33,000.
Karen S. Slade to Russell Betterton, lot 11, State Road 726, Pittsylvania County, $44,500.
Dec. 10
Lofton Leasing to Robin L. Reese and Damon E. Reese, lot three, section K, State Roads 1086 and 1087, Pittsylvania County, $250,000.
High Country Holdings to Benny Jarrell Redd Jr., new lot A, 0.614 acre, State Route 713, Pittsylvania County, $207,500.
Ben J. Davenport Jr. and Elizabeth N. Davenport to WG Investments Incoprorated, lot 13, 7.03 acres, lots six, seven, eight, nine, ten, 11 and 12, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
Dec. 11
Robert M. Stowe to Glen W. Stowe and Terri S. Stowe, lot A, 0.79 acre, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
Kathy L. Buzby and Alan J. Buzby to Legacy Mortgage Association, 4.200, $110,500.
JC Holdings to Samuel J. Yoder and Lavina J. Yoder, tract three, Staunton River District, $157,000.
Jason E. Miller and Lauren R. Miller to Travis McKinney and Kelly McKinney, lot one A, 0.911 acre, State Roads 872 and 873, Pittsylvania County, $297,000.
Shirley Karen Still Montgomery (Shirley Still Montgomery) to George Robert Still Jr., 52.91 acres and lot two, 81.3 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Laura B. Buchanan and Jud D. Buchanan III to Jud D. Buchanan III and Lara B. Buchanan, tract A, 31.457 acres and 33.088 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Wendee Stowe Seawright (Wendee Stowe Grimes) and Irvin Dodd Stowe (I.D. Stowe) to Timothy L. Shelton and Elaine K. Shelton, 0.76 acre, State Road 718, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
Dec. 14
Lofton Leasing to Christopher Scott Hyatt, lot 19, State Road 841, Whispering Pines, Pittsylvania County, $135,000.
Lofton Leasing to Connie G. Pigg and Delores D. Pigg, tract, 3.014 acres, Pittsylvania County, $160,000.
Mary Johnson Alderson (Mary Virginia Alderson) to Sara C. Alderson, lot, 1.4 acres, State Rod 729, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Dec. 28
Thomas J. Saunders Jr. and Peggie A. Saunders (Peggie A. Hinton) to Judy Lee Collins and Carolyn Sue Collins, lot two, 1.174 acres, White Ridge Estate, Pittsylvania County, $44,775.
Fay H. Taylor to Ramsay B. Rocissoni, Mackenzie McCain and Michael McCain, 7.50 acres, State Road 763, Pittsylvania County, $289,200.
WLC Development Inc. to Russell Eldon George and Marilyn Jo George, new lot five, 0.364 acre, Cross Creek Lane, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
Debra Ann Towle, Debra Ann Eakins Towle and Mary Catherine Eakins (Mary C. Eakins) to Randall L. Elliott, lots 20, 21, 22, 23 and 23A, Town of Chatham, $215,200.
Betty D. Marshall to Bhaveshbai Chaudhari and Ashaben R. Chaudhari, 1.94 acres, Pittsylvania County, $209,000.
James A. Rich III, Debbie Rich Smoak, Wade Vincent Rich and Laurie Rich Taylor to Jason Miller and Laurie Rich Miller, 2.676 acres, State Route 878, Pittsylvania County, $250,000.
James R. Rigney to Thelma Myar Navarro, tract three and four, Sweden Falls Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $304,000.
Bredennia C. Burton and Tracy C. Walton to Clarence A. Emerson and Robin K. Emerson, 4.0 acres, Blairs District, $100,000.
Michael S. Sims Jr. and April M. Sims to Roger L. Slayton and Deborah W. Slayton, lot 12, Old Spring Road, Pittsylvania County, $24,000.
Thomas Dennis Morris and John Rogers Morris to Barry Alan Morris, lot one and partial lot one B, 0.078 acre, Blairs District, $80,000.
Jacob D. Walker and Anya S. Durham Walker (Anya Durham) to Michael S. Matherly and Jessica L. Dalton, lot four, section C, State Road 721, Blairs District, $185,000.
Jeffrey J. Kelly to Lorne Kelly, 1.00 acre, Staunton River District, $87,900.
James A. Ramsey, Wallace B. Ramsey and Tammy L. Owen, 19.71 acres, Pittsylvania County, $35,500.
Big Tom’s Original to Haley Phillips Evans, four parcels, Staunton River District, $391,000.
Thomas L. Phillips Jr. and Patti M. Phillips to Haley Phillips Evans (Haley B. Phillips), 193.11 acres, ½ interest, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Chestnut Lane Farm Inc. to All Beef, 208.17 acres, State Route 791, Callands-Gretna District, $650,000.
Tina L. Dudley, Kenneth E. Thacker, Robert L. Thacker Jr., Timothy J. Thacker, Steven W. Thacker, Christopher K. Thacker, Kenneth E. Thacker and Tina L. Dudley to Kenneth E. Thacker, 1.09 acres, Staunton River District, $2,000.
Tina L. Dudley, Kenneth E. Thacker, Robert L. Thacker Jr., Timothy J. Thacker, Steven W. Thacker, Christopher K. Thacker, Kenneth E. Thacker and Tina L. Dudley to Kenneth E. Thacker, lots 248 thru 253, Staunton River District, $2,000.
R. Wilford Cocke to Graham Taylor Winn, tract two, 8.03 acres and tract five, 72.52 acres, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
Equity Trust Co., custodian, FBO Douglas C. Rogers IRA to Dennis B. Shettel, Staunton River District, $137,900.
Norman Kent Owen and Tammy L. Owen to Sandy Christopher Haley and Ashley Marie Daniel Haley, parce C, 3.438 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $38,500.
Ronald C. Hitcherson and Dianne C. Hitcherson to Brent Alan Main and Dana Lynn Main, 9.65 acres, Level Run Ridge Road and 21.50 acres, Pittsylvania County, $37,380.
Nicole Bourasseau Vergnol to Douglas C. Rogers and Justin C. Rogers, lot 11, 5.74 acres, Staunton River District, $8,000.
Gerald Kenneth Grubb Jr. to James D. Oakes and Margaret A. Oakes, tract one, State Route 793, Chatham District, $45,000.
Larry M. Couch to Kendall R. Shelton and Rebecca L. Williams, tract, 4.147 acres, State Road 694, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
Wendy Dawn Eanes (Wendy Thomasson Throckmorton) and Jeffrey Lee Eanes to Jeffrey Lee Eanes and Wendy Dawn Eanes, lot one F, J and one E, State Road 1067, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
James Davis, Joseph Davis, Twyla Price, Sylvia Tucker and Michael Davis to Thomas Davis, lot two C, State Highway 939, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.
Fireside Land to John W. Hyatt, lot four, 5.25 acres, Route 778, Callands-Gretna District, $14,987.
William E. Martin Jr. to Glenda Emerson Page, lot five, 1.106 acres, Pittsylvania County, $173,000.
Mark Daniel Miller and Karen Atkins Miller to Johnathan Lamar Taylor and Shenice Raquel Taylor, lot six, block C, section four, Fairfield Park Subdivision, Tunstall District, $174,500.