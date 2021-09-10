Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Aug. 2
- Bethany Hammock Simpson to Bethany Hammock Simpson, Rachel Gayle Simpson and Emma Carolyn Simpson, 1.09 acres, 10 Country Club Drive, no money transferred.
- Steven Boyd Powell to James David Sparks, lot one B, 820 Kemper Road, no money transferred.
- Helen Parsons Clark to Debra C. Mitchell and Dennis K. Clark, 56 feet, lot four, section F, 324 Greenwich Circle, no money transferred.
- Gary W. Carter Sr. (Gary W. Carter) to Investors Limited Property, 50 feet, lot 32, 205 Sunset Drive, no money transferred.
- Gary Wayne Carter Sr. (Gary Wayne Carter) to Judith Massey Thomas, Halifax Street, no money transferred.
- Charles R. Balderson Jr. and Carol M. Balderson to Shari Lonnise Brown Smith, lot five, section L, 620 Brightwell Drive, $205,900.
- Stella M. Gray to Tiffany Henderson, 75 feet, lot 15, section O, 119 Hermitage Drive, $120,000.
- J-Ray Investments to Hannah Lea Barksdale and Brandon Edward Barksdale, lot B, 1778 Blair Loop Road, $184,000.
Recorded Aug. 3
- James Scott Urie and Carol Ann Childress to James Scott Uri and Carol Ann Childress, lot seven, section C, 601 Brooke Drive, no money transferred.
- Constance Jackson, Dorsey Jackson, Matthew Coles Jr., Tiffany Renee Tucker, Jason Tucker and James Johnson Jr. to Tiffany Renee Tucker, 30 feet, 828 Monroe St., no money transferred.
- Marvin Hairston and Gwendolyn B. Hairston to Geraldine Terry Yancey, 35 feet, lot six, 503 Gay St., $33,000.
- Marvin C. Hairston and Gwendolyn B. Hairston to Centennial Investments, 50 feet, lot 39, 517 Stephens St., $31,000.
Recorded Aug. 4
- Curtis Hailstock to Rhontae Harris, 50 feet, lot three, block six, 1018 Noble Ave., $3,000.
- Deborah Satterwhite to Sollertis Enterprises, 34 feet, partial lot 38, 118 Farrar St., $20,000.
- Warrick Scott Jr. and Chinique Scott to Chinique Scott, 530 Locust Lane, no money transferred.
- JTD Millner Group to Modern Structure Holding, 46.4 feet, lot 13, 316 Chatelaine Ave., $23,000.
- Rex K. Benefiel and Deborah A. Benefiel to Latonyah L. Thomas, 100 feet, lots seven and eight, 117 Motley Ave., $47,000.
- Ida Janet Carol Booker to Modern Structure Holding, lot one B, 113 Kent St., $12,000.
- Mark Thomas Gibson and Margo Gibson to Kimberly E. Harper, Clay Street, no money transferred.
- Nelson W. Bernard III, Curtis T. Jefferson Jr. and Rachel L. Jefferson to P3 Rental, partial lots 29-30, 117 Thrush St., $18,000.
Recorded Aug. 5
- Luis Murillo to Isaiah Crews, 77.71 feet, lot 12, section P, 1302 Kemper Road, $105,000.
- Teresa V. Reynolds and Joanne V. Millner to Vance Matthew Gibson, Mary Kathryn Gibson, Teresa V. Reynolds (Teresa Reynolds), Linda Louise Vermillion, (Linda Vermillion) Robert Ray Vermillion and Joanne V. Miller (Joanne Vermillion Miller), lot one A, section O, 266 Turpin St., $140,000.
- Norman F. Pound to Elkins South, 50 feet, lot two, 900 Betts St., $24,500.
- Denise Dallas and Jerry Wayne Dallas to Danville Homes, 50 feet, lot 51, section A, 112 and 114 Front ST., no money transferred.
- Jerry Dallas and Denise Dallas to Danville Homes, lot 247, 913 Oak St., no money transferred.
- Jerry Wayne Dallas and Denise Bray Dallas to Danville Homes, 515 Scales St., no money transferred.
- William R. Howell and Brenda S. Howell to Vinod Jessani, 53.62 feet, partial lot two, 503 Holbrook Ave., $31,000.
- ETM Jr’s Real Estate to Modern Structure Holding, 52 feet, lot 95, 300 Halifax Road, $15,000.
- Parker Road to Kelly Real Estate, parcel one: 13.09 acres; parcel two: tract eight A and tract two, block C, 252 Parker Road and Pittsylvania County, $2,500,000.
Recorded Aug. 6
- Gary Alan Myrick and Laura Ann Myrick Anderson (Laura Ann Myrick) to Laura E. Harrison, 0.152 acre, lot eight, block A, 142 Charles Towne Drive, $225,000.
- Tronnie E. Tiller to Michael Shane Tiller, 70 feet, lot 49, section E, 26 Glen Oak Drive, no money transferred.
- Garnett Thomas Haar to Ann-Marie Emerson, 70 feet, lot two, section S, 118 Brookview Road, $113,300.
- Kervin E. Hood to Sheila Renay Williams, 50 feet, lot 13, 1217 Claiborne St., $13,000.
- Barry Lee Eanes II to Eanes Enterprise, 80 feet, lot four, section H, 262 Starmont Blvd., no money transferred.
- First Presbyterian Church of Danville to Fredrick Darnell Blackwell, Gail Anderson Ramey and Madge Wiseman Ramey, Gentry Drive, $2,500.
- Ruth Cook, Vickie Yvonne Haller, Richard David Haller, Gloria Cook Walker, Michael Grant Walker and Glenda Cook Brickhouse to Vickie Yvonne Haller, Gloria Cook Walker and Glenda Cook Brickhouse, lots 27A and 28, 117 Franklin Court, no money transferred.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Terrance Boykins and Taylor Boykins, 64.93 feet, 919 and 921 Green St., $5,000.
- Margaret W. Peters to Martin Property Investments, lot 80, 1252 Stokes St., $25,000.
Recorded Aug. 9
- Carrington Mortgage Services to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, interest in 65.03 feet, lot A, 836 Kemper Road, $60,146.24.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Aug. 2
- Shelby A. Mitchell (Shelly A. Mitchell) and Daryl Edward Mitchell (Daryl Mitchell) to Walter L. Pillow Jr. and Cori Jo Pillow, lots three, four and five, Gretna District, $8,000.
- Lofton Leasing to Brian J. Dillard and Amie E. Dillard, parcel, Pittsylvania County, $400,000.
- Raymond Wade Bolling and Judy R. Bolling to Andrew J. Oakes and Susan B. Oakes, two acres, State Route 672, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Hazel C. Bolling to Andrew J. Oakes and Susan B. Oakes, various parcels, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Dwight Duren Properties to Sonia N. Miller, lot 13, Rivertree Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $70,000.
- Renee Robertson Powell (Renee Laverne Robertson Blackwell) (Renee R. Watkins) to Jerrell Ferguson and Janequa Lashelle Ferguson, lot 27, section A, Buckhorn Drive, Pittsylvania County, $215,000.
- Alicia B. Adkins to Alicia B. Adkins and Patrick Boyd Adkins, lot two C and two D, State Road 947, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Paul C. Thornton and Julia P. Thornton to Jason Corbin Thornton, 1.15 acres, State Highway 728 and 729, Dan River District, no money transferred.
Recorded Aug. 3
- F.B. Webster Day and Lynwood Ingram Day to Frederick C.W. Day, Bladen J. Day, Robert S. Day, tract seven, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Frederick C.W. Day, Bladen J. Day and Robert S. Day to Corbin Farm, tract seven, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Brian K. Blair and Bonnie B. Pritchett to Rodney L. Pritchett and Bonnie B. Pritchett, lots one thru six, lots 180 thru 187, Pittsylvania County, $100,000.
- Herbert M. Kendall and Rachel E. Kendall to Zachary Lynn Hutcherson, tracts seven and eight, State Route 638, Staunton River District, $39,000.
- Herbert M. Kendall and Rachel E. Kendall to Heather Henry, tract nine, State Route 638, Staunton River District, $19,500.
- Jerry R. Arnold and Nancy L. Arnold to Jody A. Smith Sr., tract one, 5.088 acres, State Route 781, Pittsylvania County, $18,000.
- Judy Reynolds to Eddie Dean Rogers II and Jennifer Lynn Reynolds, parcel, State Road 57, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Edward Lee McMillon and Gary Cross to Krystle L. Turner, lot two, 1.04 acres, State Route 849, Tunstall District, $5,000.
- James L. Gibson and Areta H. Gibson to Vince Marlin Fielder, 65 ½ acres, Pittsylvania County, $147,375.
- Caroline Anita Echols to Kimberly Warren Thomas, lots six thru 14, Pittsylvania County, $315,000.
- Mark W. Echols, Timmy Echols and Charles Echols to Carline A. Echols, lot eight, 2.064 acres, ¾ interest, Pittsylvania County, $144,000.
- Elmer William Terry to Jordan Hines Brazie and Amanda Merrill Brazie, 5.84 acres, Pittsylvania County, $312,500.
Recorded Aug. 4
- William R. Race to Tom Peacock, lot one, 0.57 acres, Staunton River District, $137,000.
- Eastern Panel Realty to Kevin D. Powell and Crystal Powell, lot eight A, 4.465 acres, Wood Lawn Height Road, Pittsylvania County, $213,000.
- Karen A. Staton to Jarrett Staton and Taylor Staton, lot 14, 5.189 acres, Candelwood Drive, Pittsylvania County, $185,000.
- J-Ray Investments to Tony Ray Cook, various parcels, Chatham District, $679,000.
Recorded Aug. 5
- A&S Property Management to Lam Kong and Thanh Giang King, lot 72C4, 0.834 acre, Franklin Turnpike, Pittsylvania County, $105,000.
- Jennifer A. Munoz to John Wayne Robertson and Susan Robertson, tract 14, section one, Blairs District, $35,000.
- Leonard L. Hicks and Karen Hicks to David R. Hicks, 71.353 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Parker Road to Kelly Real Estate, parcel one B, tract eight A and tract two, block C, partly Danville State taxes, Pittsylvania County, $1,365,100.
- Custodio Dejesus Canares to Nicholos Canares De La Cruz and Rosalba Rodriguez Carrillo, lot two, 13.864 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- George Vance Burnette and Jeanette W. Burnette to Benjamin L. Tario and Marissa L. Tario, lot three, JE Paquette Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $125,000.
Recorded Aug. 6
- Steven A. Cassada and Lillian R. Cassada to Morgan Anne Crews, lots six and seven, State Road 1065, Pittsylvania County, $155,000.
- Wesley L. Francis to Cook Farm and Properties, lot B22B, 3.86 acres and 46.50 acres, Pittsylvania County, $92,837.50.
- Benita Karen Wilson, Pamela Octavis Epps, Althea E. Price and Daphne Yolanda Harris to Althea E. Price, parcel, State Road 839, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Nancy J. Duncan to Jessica N. Thornberry and Justin C. Thornberry, 1.91 acres, State Road 878, Westover District, $230,000.
- James E. Thompson to Robert Paul Hyers and Hildie Dietrich, 2.682 acres and 1.516 acres, Tunstall District, $183,400.
- Wanda Logan and Michelle Logan Towler (Michelle Logan) to Haywood Henry and Ernestine Henry, 1.001 acres, State Route 680, Pittsylvania County, $28,000.