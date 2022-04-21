Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded March 25
- Chonece Coleman to Coleman’s Housing, 82 Hylton Ave., no money transferred.
- Emily G. Hancock to Amy Marie Sharp and Devin Harper, lot nine, section G, 344 Lansbury Drive, $170,000.
- Harvey T. Ayers Jr. to Harvey T. Ayers Jr. and Christen Elgin, 54 feet, lot 16, 923 Old Halifax Road, no money transferred.
- Kathy S. South, Joel Patrick Moschler and Cheri Jones Moschler to Joel Patrick Moschler and Cheri Jones Moschler, 186.23 feet, lot one A, 1418 Blair Loop Road, no money transferred.
- Shania L. Wright to Jevon Rashod Johnson, 50 feet, lot 14, block 13, 121 Moana Place, $5,000.
- Cynthia Sater Turner (Cynthia S. Sanders) to Jonathan Tyler Lail, lot nine, section J, 210 Woodberry Ave., $95,000.
Recorded March 28
- Donna D. James (Donna D. Harris) and Bobby Lee James to Donna D. James and Bobby Lee James, 0.367 acre, lot 11 B, section E, 128 Beaverbrook Court, no money transferred.
- Haymore Landscaping Inc. to Raymond C. Pearson Jr. and Teresa P. Pearson, lot eight, section R, 313 Astor Court, $147,000.
- SMMU to Fit Home Buyers, partial lot 54, 873 Valley St., $23,500.
- VIVA Properties to Raul Ortiz, 604 Jefferson St., $55,000.
- Sherman Robinson Jr. to Sherman Robinson Jr. and Jasmine Robinson, lot 242, 230 Prospect St., no money transferred.
- William Marshall Link Jr. and Bessie Ann Link to William Marshall Link Jr. and Bessie Ann Link, 0.715 acre, lot 25 A, section C, 169 Robinwood Place, no money transferred.
- Brent Cochran to Renewal Properties, 45 feet, lot 15, block A, 346 Virginia Ave., no money transferred.
Recorded March 29
- Nancy Gibson to Connie B. Jarrett and Robert W. Jarrett, 80 feet, lot one, 284 Fagan St., $34,000.
- Industrial Development Authority of Danville VA to Dr. Lesia M. Banks Enterprises, 539 ½ North Main St., $5,000.
- Mark Whitmore to Mary-Jo Gallo and Essie Lee Downs, lots 109-110, 1229 Aspen St., $4,000.
- Debra H. Watts and Charles Watts to Dina R. Yates, parcel one: 100 feet, lots 208-209, 796 Edmonds St.; parcel two: 50 feet, lots 210-211 Banner Street, $20,000.
Recorded March 30
- Linda Edwards to Charlie Pritchett (Charlie Aaron Pritchett Jr.) 50 feet, lot 15 A, 211 Clarkson St., $128,900.
- Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Co. to Hastings Pursuit, 1.559 acres, lot 25 A, 3215 Riverside Drive, $373,000.
- Clark T. Winstead and Karen D. Winstead to SMMU, lot 145, 1441 Myrtle Ave., $20,000.
Recorded March 31
- Tariq Alazzam and Ziyad Alazzam to HMN Properties, parcel one: 98 feet; parcel two: 105.89 feet, lot one, 12 Old Halifax Road, $82,000.
- Dehart Rentals to Dorothy Marie Dickerson, lot three, section D, 411 Parkland Drive, $103,400.
- Timothy L. Basden and Beverly B. Gillespie to Christine Talbert, 80 feet, lot five, section D, 141 Summit Road, $193,000.
Recorded April 1
- Berean Baptist Church (Berean Bible Church) to Carl T. Norton, partial lots 21 and 23, section one, 305 West Main St., $150,000.
- JW2X to Kaitlyn M. Proctor, 75.35 feet, lots 130-132, 259 Turpin St., $99,000.
- Steven K. Jones and John M. Jones to Van Thanh Luong, 60 feet, lot 19, 136 Sherwood Drive, $70,000.
- James B. Buckner to Douglas M. Hardison and Kelley J. Hardison, 70 feet, lot 19, section G, 186 Wood Ave., $90,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded March 25
- Mark C. Clark to Merchant Project Services, lot two, 0.385 acre, ½ interest, Town of Gretna, no money transferred.
- Danny R. Rakes to Randall R. Cooley and Tammy F. Cooley, new lot 11 A, 1.637 acres, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
- Gail Wooding (Gail W. Pailler), Marcia Wooding Caro, George W. Petty Jr., Susan Petty Sullivan, Jessie Petty Oakley, Joshua Trent Petty, (Joshua Petty), Ronald Whitaker Benefield and John Bruce Wooding to JR Real Estate, 209.10 acres, Staunton River District, $225,000.
- Scottie D. Jones and Lonnie F. Jones to K&S Fowlkes, 3.39 acres, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
- Vicky D. Voneime to Jan Gillespie Clark, lot three A, 2.644 acres, Chatham District, $125,000.
- Douglas R. Lewis Jr. to Meadow View Properties of Ringgold, lot one A and two D, State Road 730, Pittsylvania County, $180,000.
- Charlie H. Jefferson Jr. and Cindy B. Jefferson to Katherine L. Blair, 0.65 acre and parcel, 40.4 acres, Tunstall District, $40,000.
- Charlie H. Jefferson Jr. and Cindy B. Jefferson to Charlie H. Jefferson and Cindy B. Jefferson, lots four, five and six, State Road 716, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Stewart Clark Goforth and Jorene Goforth to Stewart Clark Goforth and Jorene Goforth, lot four, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Linda Marie Waller to Cedric Johneil Hairston, tract five, 3.59 acres, Pittsylvania County, $500.
Recorded March 28
- Geneva M. Goad to SSABC 2020, lot two and 0.077 acre, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
- Arthur Bailey Thompson and Katie Mayhew Thompson (Kattey Mayhew Thompson) to Jessie Lynn Robertson, Dwayne Edward Robertson and Raymond Edward Robertson Jr., parcel, Highway 40, Town of Gretna, no money transferred.
- Allen Lee Rose to Kevin Roberts and Roxanne Roberts, lot seven, 7.331 acres, Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, $1,372.09
- Tilly Waller Poindexter, Antonio Waller and Arneshia Waller to Latasha Pannell, 0.536 acre, State Route 665, Staunton River District, $3,500.
- Brandy N. Rutledge and Merle T. Rutledge Jr. to Brandy N. Rutledge, one acre, State Route 605, Chatham District, no money transferred.
- James S. Mitchell to Leigh Ann Meadows and Mary Beth Wellborn, lot five, section B, map one, Ridgecrest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Leigh Ann Mitchell Meadows (Leigh Ann Meadows), Mary Beth Wellborn and James S. Mitchell to Atkinson Rentals, lot 5Y one, section B, Ridgecrest Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $125,000.
- Jane Mahan Adkins (Jane M. Adkins) to John Wayne Adkins II and Britton Mahan Adkins, tract one and 237.49 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Gray A. Cochran, Kimberly D. Cochran and Carly A. Hughes to Mitchell A. Vinet and Julia C. Vinet, tract three, 26.58 acres, Staunton River District, $102,000.
- Gray A. Cochran and Kimberly D. Cochran to Mitchell A. Vinet and Julia C. Vinet, 2.965 acres, Pittsylvania County, $6,000.
- George William Neal Jr., Jane Maria Neal McNicholas and David Ray Neal to Courtlyn F. Hardy, various lots, Tunstall District, $106,300.
- Glenda Minter, Gerald Easton and Angela S. Holland to Margarita Piz Salazer, parcels, Pittsylvania County, $14,000.
- Shawna Sheree Gilbert to Jessie D. Oakes, 4.1 acres and parcel, State Highway 726, Pittsylvania County, $64,800.
- Robert A. Graves to Nikko L. King and Biaconia S. King, lot 18, Staunton River District, $13,000.
- Midatlantic Ira to David Arthur, 0.96 acre, State Route 642, Staunton River District, $286,000.
- Jasmine Carol Vaughan to David Gill, 2.79 acres and parcel, State Highway 40, Pittsylvania County, $182,207.
- Andrew Dean Gibson to Amendment and Complete Restatement of the Antony B. Thompson Revocable Trust, 207.97 acres, Pittsylvania County, $400,000.
Recorded March 29
- Beverly J. Moudy and Samantha Jean-Marie Thomas to Beverly J. Moudy and Samantha Jean-Marie Thomas, 0.67 acre, Music Street, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Carter T. Edwards to Istvan Illes, lots eight, eight A, and 2.56 acres, Pittsylvania County, $179,000.
- Carolyn Michelle Mulligan (Carolyn M. Moon) and Carolyn Mulligan Moon to Kylette Duncan, lot 12, section C, Lumpkins Forest, Pittsylvania County, $260,000.
- Page Overstreet to Troy A. Shelton, Briana L. Bill, Ivey Mustain Burris (Ivey Ross Mustain) and Robert Ross Mustain (Ross Mustain), lot two A, 9.260 acres, lot two A, 9.260 acres, Pittsylvania County, $225,000.
- Meadeside to Deborah K. Evans, lot 18, 8.493 acres, Pittsylvania County, $39,900.
Recorded March 30
- Nicholas John Van Donsel to Jeffrey S. Peak, lots 84 thru 87 and lots 166 thru 169, Staunton River District, $139,000.
- Ida D. Gunn to Darvin A. Gregory Sr. and Antrese N. Gregory, lot 11, Rowland and Rowland Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $265,000.
- Jackie Ray Atkinson Jr. and Jennifer K. Atkinson to Rigoberto Palacios-Rojas and Sarahi Tovar Villalobos, lot 15, State Road 41, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
- Sherry H. Moss and Kenneth D. Moss to Kenneth D. Moss and Sherry H. Moss, 16.00 acres, Cotton Patch Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Kenneth D. Moss and Sherry H. Moss to Sherry H. Moss, trustee of Kenneth D. Moss Revocable Trust and Kenneth D. Moss, trustee of Sherry H. Moss Revocable Trust, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Elsie Jane Shelton Haskins to Darrell Ray Haskins, tract two A, 1.850 acres, State Route 866, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Thomas Lee Jr. to Annette L. Brockett, 35 acres, Jasper Creek, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Robin Dale Shields to Katie Elizabeth Vipperman, 2.022 acres, Chatham District, no money transferred.
- Mary Scott Swyers to Ernesto Bernal and Haley Cassell Bernal, lot, State Road 1414, Town of Chatham, $174,900.
- Cedric J. Hairston to Crystal Patterson Wiley, lot 15, 0.83 acre, Westover District, $165,000.
- Elias Weiss to Dustin David Roberts and Rosa Roberts, lot nine, section X, Fairfield Park, Pittsylvania County, $164,000.
- Deborah Ellen Maroun to Kevin Earl Owen and Norman Kent Owen, various parcels, Callands-Gretna District, $950,000.
- Dean A. Gusler, Patricia G. Stroud and Robert Levi Stroud Jr. to Dean A. Gusler, lot 18, section H, Ridge Street, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
Recorded March 31
- Paul H. Hollingsworth and Nancy M. Hollingsworth to Anthony Paul Hollingsworth and Samantha C. Hollingsworth, lot 23, Chatham District, no money transferred.
- Melissa A. Edwards to Camper Care, one acre, Staunton River District and one acre, Banister District, $55,000.
- Ricky C. Marlowe, Dwayne E. Marlowe, Jeffrey L. Marlowe, Tammy S. Huff, Nathan W. Marlowe and Richard D. Marlowe to Michael B. Moore and Donna B. Moore, one acre, 0.82 acre, Westover District, $80,000.
- Sonia L. Higgins to Jose G. Martinez III, lot 17, State Road 981, Pittsylvania County, $165,000.
- Irvin J. Gilbert to Keshaun Malik Poindexter and Kiona Ingram, lot six, Staunton River District, $141,400.
- Randy T. Owen and Nikki R. Owen to Haley J. Stevens, parcel A, 0.782 acre, State Road 1516, Pittsylvania County, $138,000.
- William Burke Andrews Jr. and Kimberly G. Andrews to Joseph Louis Monile III and Priscilla Guadalupe Monile, tract 14, 5.529 acres and various lots, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
- Alan C. Moore and Suzanne N. Moore to Teresa A. Compton, lot three, State Highway 360, Dan River District, $6,000.
- Ann H. Wilkinson to Charlotte F. Powell, lot seven, 0.96 acre, State Road 743, Pittsylvania County, $198,000.
- Ryland E. Milam to R&K Estate, 1.62 acres and 1.80 acres, Pigg River District, $125,000.