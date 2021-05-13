Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded April 9
- Seven-Up Distributing Co. to city of Danville, parcel two: Riverside Drive, no money transferred.
- Piedmont Properties-Danville to Lam Kong and Thank-Giong-Kong, 162.12 feet, lot two A, 258 Nordan Drive , $180,000.
- Thomas A. Hearhoof and Lori J. Hearhoof to Jason Bird and Cailtin Bird, 60 feet, lot four, block C, 782 Melville Ave., $69,900.
- Oren M. Bray to city of Danville, partial lots 81 and 82, Stokes Street, $2,396.60.
- Terrance Fletchman to city of Danville, 50.48 feet, lot five, block C, Lee Street, $30,912.45.
- Deer Run Road to Mahoney and Aarsons Enterprises, 80.24 feet, lot three D, 218 Boatwright Ave., $205,000.
Recorded April 12
- Shelby G. Ford and Patricia Jennings Ford to David Allen Ford, Darryl Wayne Ford and Derek Christopher Ford, 169.41 feet, lot one, 4054 Westover Drive, no money transferred.
- Betty I. Adkins to BTA Rentals, parcel one: partial lots 37-41, Turpin Street and 119 Camden St., parcel two: 70 feet, lot four, section N, Turpin Street, no money transferred.
- Betty Ingram Adkins to BIA Rentals, 80 feet, lots 21A and 21B, 1532 and 1534 Washington St., no money transferred.
- Charles W. Crowder Jr. and Gaynelle A. Crowder to Travis D. Coleman, 87.27 feet, lot 37 B, 205 Chester Drive, $132,000.
- Bonnie V. Griffith to Kelly Bray Price and Mark Russell Price, 190.02 feet, lot 22K, 161 Westhampton Ave., $240,000.
- Stewart W. Knowles and Lisa Ermatinger (Lisa D. Gammon) to David P. Gammon and Lisa D. Gammon, 471 Church Ave., no money transferred.
- Richard Darrell Whitt and Ruth Lewis Whitt to Hopkins Investments, parcel one: lot one, section G, 60 feet, Elon Place, $80,000.
Recorded April 13
- Ruth Kirk Bidgood to Jack V. Thompson II and Pocahontas W. Bidgood, lot two N, section B, 65 Lake Heron Drive, $375,000.
- Charles J. Wilson and Carol Holt-Wilson to Bridgette Combs, 80.9 feet, lots 18-20, 746 Mountain View Drive, no money transferred.
- Robert Joseph Dodson III and Courtney Alexander Dodson to 280 West Main, 550 feet, lot 17, 228 Virginia Ave., no money transferred.
- Trent M. Kernodle, Carol C. Kernodle and Timothy A. Maurakis to Robert M. Pergerson, 40 feet, Gray Street and corner, $5,000.
- City of Danville and Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity to Crystal Latorria DeShazor, 75 feet, lot nine, block five, 725 Bell Drive, $69,000.
Recorded April 14
- Latarsha M. Ferrell to Thien Quang Nguyen, lot 23, section D, 593 Arlington Road, $49,000.
- Billie Sue Baker Franklin, Sandra Baker Lampl and Richard Keith Baker to Brandon E. Milam and Vickie Milam, 60 feet, lot 29, section one, 112 Winthrop Court, $95,000.
- Ruth D. Smith and Darrell Smith to Rhonda A. Dejarnette, 70 feet, lot 16, 220 Chester Drive, no money transferred.
- Noah Nathan Graydon and Bronwyn C. Graydon to Bonnie Vicks Griffith, 138.13 feet, lot 35, 333 Forest Circle, $260,000.
- Dominchak P. Belinchak and Elizabeth J. Voorhies to Dominick P. Belinchak, 54.92 feet, 223 Randolph St., no money transferred.
- Lea-3 and Ameriprise National Trust Bank to Loftis Enterprises, 0.311 acre, parcel one, 2016 West Main St., $92,000.
- Tami Miller and Ronald Jennings to Amber Leach, 78 feet, lots 10-12 and partial lots four-nine, 921 Westover Drive, $42,500.
- Hester Barbour to Sabina L. Cornely, parcel one: Park Street, $800.
Recorded April 15
- VA Sovereign Enterprises to Manual De Jesus Rodriguez and Joseph Rodriguez, 70.99 feet, lot 31A, section H, 133 North Davis Drive, $100,000.
- Blessed Lifestyle Properties to Your Homes, 60 feet, lot 37, section H, 816 Glendale Ave., no money transferred.
- Judith R. Derrick to Nicholas Preston, 50 feet, lot 38, 303 Scales St., $7,000.
- Richard L. Booth to Shim Properties, partly in Pittsylvania County, Seminole Trail, $36,905.50.
- Randy Mattox to Nichols Preston, 50 feet, lot three, block eight, 511 Plum St., $6,000.
Recorded April 16
- George Repa to Amarillo RX, tract X-one D, 1424 South Main St., $1,277,000.
- L&K Housing Group to Samuel Edward Brown Jr. and Carolyn Carter Brown, parcel one: lots A-B; parcel two: partial lots 17-19, 205 Charlotte Ave., $40,000.
- Drake Myers to Atkinson Rentals, 50 feet, lots 24 & 25, 266 Howeland Circle, $91,800.
- Walter H. Gillespie Jr. and Kimberly D. Gillespie to Ellis R. Carter, lot one, 100 Westmore Drive, $92,500.
- Davis Storage Properties to 618 Craghead St., lot one, Lynn Street and Deboe Street, 60 feet Craghead Street, $2,600,000.
- Davis Storage and Warehouse Inc. to ARRG Properties, 634 Lynn St. and Cabell Street, $100.
- Davis Storage Properties to ARRG Properties, lot two, Lynn Street, 618 Craghead St., $100.
Recorded April 19
- Mozel Wilma Harris to Hopkins Investments, 70 feet, lot 24, section B, 108 Elliott ST., $46,000.
- Soyars Masonry Inc. to Kriscorp Investors Inc., ½ interest in lot 26, section H, 104 Larchmont Way and Shoreham Drive, $140,000.
- The Slayton Family Limited Partnership to Neighborly Estates, 60 feet, lot 21A, 126 Ingram Road, $30,000.
- Judy C. Haymes to Timothy Hutcherson, parcel one: lot 22 and partial lot 23, North Main Street; parcel two: 50 feet, lots 16-17, section one, 147 Parkland Drive, no money transferred.
- Janice O. Stocks to Anthony Newcomb, lot two, section C, 209 Haynsworth Drive, $124,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded April 12
- Tracey E. Briggs and Melody G. Briggs to Robert M. Mcelwee II and Vicky T. Mcelwee, tracts nine and 10, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
- Herbert M. Kendall and Rachel E. Kendall to Carl E. Blevins II, lot five, 3.014 acres, Pittsylvania County, $17,500.
- Rosa L. Cosby (Rosa L. Pritchett) to Tiffany R. Poindexter, parcel A and B, Town of Gretna, $147,000.
- Bennie F. Guill III and Lauri A. Guill to Bennie F. Guill III and Lauri A. Guill, lot 23, Tuscarora Farms, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Caitlin Nester Costagliola (Caitlin Marie Nester) and Giuseppe Costagliola to Christina Regenia Clark, lot 27, State Road 744, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
- Amanda P. Rodomista to Charles C. Koger and Erin H. Koger, lot one and two, Staunton River District, $249,900.
- Timothy K. Whitt and Teresa H. Whitt to Austin James Whitt and Bridget Fay Whitt, various parcels, State Route 868, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded April 13
- Evelyn E. Catlett by Katherine A. Epley, her guardian and Conservator to NBS Real Estate, lots 19, 20, 21 and 22, Pittsylvania County, $16,000.
- Charles C. Koger to Chad P. Bailey and Casey P. Bailey, lot A, 1.030 acres, State Road 360, Pittsylvania County, $275,500.
- JHN Investments to Velvet Owens, lot 75, U.S. Route 360, Pittsylvania County, $2,000.
Recorded April 14
- James T. Allen and Grace B. Allen to Karen Allen Daniel, parcel one: one acre, State Route 1171, Chatham District, no money transferred.
- Sonya Womack-Miranda to Erita D. Womack, lot two, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
- Shelby G. Ford and Patricia Jennings Ford to David Allen Ford, Darryl Wayne Ford and Derek Christopher Ford, lot 26, section A, Playcation, Pigg River District, no money transferred.
- Marilyn Marie Hall (Marilyn Marie Pruitt) to Thomas W. Marlowe, lot 25, State Road 799, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Charlie Elbert Gibson Jr. and Lydia G. Gibson to Crystal Gibson Jefferies and Kenneth Edward Jefferies, parcel and lot three A, 1.01 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Richard B. Geiger and Donna R. Geiger to Richard B. Geiger and Donna R. Geiger, lot 25, 7.095 acres, Deerwood, section II, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Judy Kaye Shelton to Ted Andrew Waller and Doris May Waller, parcel, State Route 756, Staunton River District, $7,000.
- William R. Steil and Carrie F. Steil to James M. Heim, tract two, State Route 614, property Henry County, Tunstall District, $129,000.
- Custer Rentals (Custer Rentals) to William Lester Lathan, 4.78 acres, State Route 697, Pittsylvania County, $8,000.
- Jason T. Horner to Ann Cranford Smith, tract 13, section one, Chestnut Ridge, Pittsylvania County, $125,000.
- Louis Glenn Dillion, Ruth Love Dillion, George Vann Dillion, Teresa Stanley Dillion, Ricky Eugene Dillion, Debra Patterson Dillion, Bobbie Jo Dillion, Allen Lee Dillion, James Robertson Dillion and Louis Vann Dillion to Louis Glenn Dillion, Ruth Love Dillion, George Vann Dillion, Teresa Stanley Dillion, Ricky Eugene Dillion, Allen Lee Dillion and James Robertson Dillion, 0.129 acre, State Route 1420, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Sandra M. Bibee to Jushua T. Harlow, lot A, 0.673 acre, State Route 872, Pittsylvania County, $217,000.
- Zulema Renteria Hernandez to Detrich Jermaine Martin, lot A one, 0.959 acre, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.
- Detrich Jermaine Martin to Detrich Jermaine Martin as custodian, lot A one, 0.959 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded April 15
- Jerry E. Finney to Pameler A. Harding, lots nine and nine B and lots 10 and 10B, Pittsylvania County, $33,000.
- Robert C. Harris and Kristal G. Harris to Barry D. Harris and Bradley S. Harris, lot two A, 2.532 acres, State Road 834, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Rhonda A. Dejarnette to Ronnie D. Dejarnete, 5.25 acres, State Highway 1132, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Eli Jeffries and Lanta Jeffries to Monica Baker, parcel two K, 2.0 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- WLC Development Inc. to Timothy L. Gibson and Lisa F. Gibson, lots 85 and 87, Copper Court, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
- Camden D. Shelton and Cassidy Williams Shelton to Kevin J. Hawker and Brandie S. Hawker, lot 12E, 0.596 acre, State Road 836, Pittsylvania County, $220,000.
- Dennis E. Hopkins to Carl James Daniel and Angela Daniel, lot 16, State Road 727, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Richard L. Booth to Shim Properties, various parcels, partly Danville City, part state tax paid Danville City, Pittsylvania County, $155,000.
- Coretta R. Bradner and Dejuan L. Bradner to Dejuan L. Bradner, lot five, State Route 1432, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Mason A. Hutson to Christopher M. Vickers and Carla L. Vickers, parcels, one, two and three, State Road 605, Pittsylvania County, $96,000.
Recorded April 16
- Michael A. Turner to Leslie S. Barbour and Pamela A. Barbour, parcel B-two, State Road 777, Callands-Gretna District, $10,000.
- Thomas L. Payne and Robert A. Payne to Thomas Lee Payne and Sherrice Farthing Payne, 44.890 acres, Pittsylvania County, $83,196.
- Thomas L. Payne and Sherrice Farthing Payne to Robert A. Payne and Christine N. Payne, 11.1733 acres, Pittsylvania County, $94,083.
- Tony Demetruis Camburides to Harris Land and Timber Co., tract two, lot 27, State Route 750, $5,000.
- Motley Rentals to Scott A. Martin, parcel B, 1.39 acres, Pittsylvania County $131,000.
- Lefonza M. Koger and Nyree V. Koger to Doug W. Greer, lot thee, 0.956 acre, section D, Pittsylvania County, $7,250.
- Jeremy Beach and Chelsea Beach to Justin H. Scearce and Summer L. Bowman, lot 30, one acre, Tuscarora Farms, Pittsylvania County, $290,000.
- Michael S. Decker and Jessie K. Decker to Cynthia Michelle Lee, one acre and 0.36 acre, State Route 360, Pittsylvania County, $136,000.
- Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust to Logan Alborn and Brooke Dinwiddie, 4.200 acres, Staunton River District, $95,000.
Recorded April 19
- Patricia Osborne Walden (Patricia Osborne Doss) to Jason Girard Osborne, lot one, 2.1 acres, State Route 605, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Garnett Edward Johnson and Joyce Oakes Johnson to Geoffrey Edward Johnson and Sherrie Johnson Jones, 1.35 acres, 2.13 acres, tract A and lot two A, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Ruby B. Shelton to Walter H. Shelton Jr. and Karen E. Shelton, 1.10 acres and parcel A, Callands-Gretna District, $60,000.
- Albert Hutchings to Shannon Pannell Tucker, various parcels, Highway 29, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Glenn G. Clay to Russell M. Clay Jr., lot 15A, 41.42 acres, ¼ interest, Staunton River District, $10,000.
- Timothy L. Gregory and Tinnie Reynolds Gregory to Benetta Darnell Gregory, 0.556 acre, ½ interest, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Marjorie Ferguson Layne (Marjorie Ferguson Layne) and Margie Layne to Michael E. Hearp and Judy E. Hearp, lot 10, section A, Pittsylvania County, $335,000.
- Donald R. Dean and Lydia J. Dean to Benjamin Ray Campbell and Jennifer Marie Campbell, lot eight, 10.705 acres, Staunton River District, $44,900.
- Mark Sheldon and Miranda Sheldon to Mark Sheldon, parcel, Sheldon Court, State Road 1134, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jutta D. Patterson to Jutta D. Patterson and Jessica Rene Patterson, lots six and seven, town of Hurt, no money transferred.