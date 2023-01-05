Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Dec. 19
- Phyllis Hairston to Kathryn Gayle Barren, 34 feet, lot D, 1017 Stokes St., $52,500.
- Curtis Mann Martin and Regina L. Martin to Curtis Mann Martin and Regina L. Martin, 50 feet, lot one, block 15A, 200 Hughes St., no money transferred.
- Irene Clifton Rhodes (Mattie Irene Clifton Rhodes) acting by and through her attorney in fact, Betty Rhodes Adams, to DM Woodstock Enterprises, 50 feet, lot 42, section E, 54 Glen Oak Drive, $29,600.
- Mollie P. Jennings to Ronnie Herron and Sandra Herron, lot 10, section N. 229 Bannister Court, $260,000.
- Michelle Renee Motley to Rodolfo Gomez Macias, 70.01 feet, lot seven, 507 Arlington Road, $95,000.
- Rodney Lyons to Deal Home Buyers, 51.5 feet, lot five, 408 Gay St., $35,000.
- Bonnae Buchanan, George and Sarah Buchanan Foundation to Christopher J. King and Kyle King, lot 24 and partial lot 23, 424 Maple Lane, $700,000.
- Terrell Fuller to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 33 feet, lot two, Stokes Street, no money transferred.
- Deborah Satterwhite to TLC Housing, 100 feet, lots 32-35, block B, 119 Elwood St., $37,777.
- J&M Properties of Virginia Inc. to Douglas Ray King, lot seven A, 427 Ferry Road and Cedarbrook Drive, $40,000.
Recorded Dec. 20
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Toni Jones, 805 Clay St., $25,000.
- Martinsville Home Buyers to Paschal Property Management, 50 feet, lot 48, 229 Holbrook St., $35,000.
- Martinsville Home Buyers to Fish and Friends, 53.7 feet, lot 199, 301 Third Ave., $45,000.
Recorded Dec. 21
- DSV SPVS to Sonali Investments, lots 107 and 109, section A, 208 Charles St., $44,500.
- Rochelle C. Gwynn (Rochelle Gwynn) to Gwynn Enterprises, lot 19, 342 Church St., and Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Patricia B. Fitts (Patricia B. Daniels) and Benjamin Fitts to Anthony Thomas Saunders, 63.59 feet, 217 Elizabeth St., no money transferred.
- Sherry Ann Nelson to Diana Davis Hairston, Joe Lewis Davis, Jijuana Davis Felton and Jerry Dean Davis, partial lot 138, 1719 Glenn St., no money transferred.
- Nancy C. Ketchum to Jennifer Ketchum and Susan Ketchum, lots seven and eight, 28 Dula St., no money transferred.
- Nancy C. Ketchum to Susan Ketchum and Jennifer Ketchum, lot six and partial lot five, 406 Dula St., no money transferred.
- Linda Reynolds Hudgins, acting by and through Tammy H. Mills, her duly authorized attorney in fact to Samuel Wayne Peyton, partial lots 21-23, block C, 1290 King St., $32,000.
- Ruth K. Sizemore to Sollertis Enterprises, 50 feet, lot three, 218 Mayfield Road, $70,000.
- Janice Clare Wells to Arielkingdomholdings12, 50 feet, lot 50A, no money transferred
Recorded Dec. 22
- Shirley J. Artis to Stephanie S. Miller, 70.08 feet, lot 24, 231 Quail Drive, $187,500.
- Pamela Earles Kellam to Equity Builders and Investment Partners, 70 feet, lot 12, section U, 73 Baltimore Ave., $90,000.
- Ruth Ann McDaniel to Equity Builders and Investment Partners, lot B, 97 Baltimore Ave., $65,000.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to John Stephen Eggleston and Andrea O. Eggleston, 0.0354 acre, parcel A, Grove Street, no money transferred.