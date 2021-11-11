Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Oct. 12
- Larry R. Womack and Juanita W. Turner to Larry R. Womack, 60 feet, lot nine, section C, 426 Martin Ave., no money transferred.
- Albert Clay Hamlett Jr. to Sarah Kelley Meadows, lot 13, section A, 336 Franklin Turnpike, $57,900.
- Christopher Thomas Moore and Rebecca Atkinson to Joseph D. Shelton, parcel one: lot 29A; parcel two: partial lot 30, 199 Marshall Terrace, $113,600.
- City of Danville, VA to Othello D. Fleming, 50.48 feet, lot five, block C, Lee Street, $800.
- Othello D. Fleming to Othello D. Fleming and Merrill M. Fleming, 50.48 feet, lot five, block C, Lee Street, no money transferred.
- Christopher Jones to Donald Peter Rental Properties, lot 10, 1308 College Park Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded Oct. 13
- Jane Lee Wilson and Aubrey Wilson Jr. to Kenneth Lindsey, lot four, 106 Camp St., no money transferred.
- Kristy Leigh Dougherty Burton (Kristy L. Burton) to Kristy Leigh Dougherty Burton and Kaitlin Dougherty, lot 95-B, 348 Terry Ave., no money transferred.
- Thomas L. Stephens Jr., Michael B. Stephens and Mark V. Stephens to John Anthony Gourley, lots 32A-33A, 210 Ethel Court, $135,000.
- Cynthia Ann Coleman to Renaldo E. Peralta Marte, lot 10, block 23, 216 Kemper Road, $59,900.
- Riverside Dry Cleaners of Danville Inc. to Guill Investment Properties, 96.75 feet, parcel A, 1027 South Boston Road, U.S. Highway 58, no money transferred.
Recorded Oct. 14
- William A. Hopkins and Janie Baynes Hopkins to Cassandra Jackson and Shamaad Jackson, 90 feet, lot five, section E, 534 River Oak Drive, $154,400.
- Robin D. Shields to Steven Chestnut, Bonita Chestnut and Dashawn Kelen Chestnut, 57 feet, lot 32, 215 Haymore St., $50,000.
- Toni D. Shelton to Rubi G. Mendozatorres, 50 feet, lots 11-12, block C, 241 Taylor St., $18,000.
- Lois Rich to Teresa Rich Cerully, Susan Ellen Wynn and Thomas Lee Rich, 75 feet, lot seven, section A, 281 Major Court, no money transferred.
- Steven L. Higgs to Sylvester Harris, 45 feet, lot four, 1427 Claiborne S., $10,500.
- Lois Tate Dodson to Lynn McLennan and Nora McLennan, 50 feet, lots 24-25, section A, 123 Cooper St., $51,000.
- Judith R. Derrick (devisee) and estate of Charles L. Derrick (deceased) to Done Deal Home Buyers, 50 feet, lot 49, 224 Haymore St. $48,000.
- Hsiu Chen Liu to Lanchi Duong, 54.82 feet, lot 111, 118 Wilton Ave., $140,000.
Recorded Oct. 15
- Hugh Erskine Frazer III and Frances Elizabeth DeChurch to Benjamin Franklin Moomaw and Kaye Porter Moomaw, 50 feet, lot one, block two, 200 Robertson Ave., $200,000.
- James R. Setliff Jr. and Janet S. Quinn to DNG Rentals, lots 31-34, Cedarbrook Drive, $69,000.
- Sharon J. Mayo to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 488 and 490 Jefferson St., $23,400.
- Your Homes to Joshua A. Devore, lot 41, 237 North Raleigh Court, $72,000.
- Melva Lynn Sweeney to 2JD, 45 feet, lot five, section B, 333 Virginia Ave., $95,500.
- Ralph Edward Elder and Jennifer C. Elder to Delos Boyer II, 75 feet, lots G, H, J, 132 Hawthorne Drive, $320,000.
- Mary Jane Allen Brooks, Ronald S. Brooks Sr. and Brenda R. Brooks to SRE, 0.951 acre, lot 22A, Westover Drive, $4,400.
- John G. Wales and Rebecca L. Wales to The Wales Family Revocable Trust Agreement, 50 feet, lot four, 150 College Ave., no money transferred.
- Salvatore Costagliola to Jose Zalvala, lots 23-24, section two, 311 Clover Lane, no money transferred.
- Stephen E. Scarce to EPI Rentals, 75 feet, lot six, section T, 213 Brightwell Drive, $51,500.
Recorded Oct. 18
- Alvin Lee Keen Jr. to Thomas L. Allen, 70 feet, lot 19, section F, Glen Oak Drive, $3,000.
- Aaron D. Howell and Heather B. Howell to Scott Kevin Miller and Catherine Ann Miller, 75 feet, lot 20, 207 Charlotte Ave., $80,000.
- The Daniel Group Inc. and General Development Co. Inc. to Danville Development 2, parcel 24D, 3301 Riverside Drive,$750,000.
- Marni Willms and Rebecca Louise Brown to Thinh Nguyen and Loan M. Lam, 50 feet, 2131 N. Main St., $106,500.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Oct. 7
- Tonie A. Barber to John A. Hoskins, lot B, State Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, $16,000.
- John P. Watson and Dinah M. Watson to NBS Real Estate, lot seven, 0.721 acre, State Route 817, Pittsylvania County, $74,000.
- James H. Atkinson Jr. to David Mark Bennett, lots 56 thru 65, Pittsylvania County, $79,900.
- Sheila M. Roper to Nakita L. Jones, lot one, 0.80 acre. Tunstall District, $138,400.
- Kylette Johnson Duncan to Benjamin L. Dunn and Anna E. Dunn, tract F one A, 2.900 acres, State Route 750, Pittsylvania County, $170,000.
- Donna E. Jones to James A. Rupert and Denise K. Rupert, parcel one and two, Callands-Gretna District, $554,500.
- Brian D. Woodson and Robin M. Woodson to Naveed UL Haq Shaista Maveed and Asif Bilal Khan, lot 17, 0.55 acre, Wig Wam Drive, Pittsylvania County, $275,000.
- Owen Anderson and Charles O. Haymes Jr. to Sydney L. Lane and JoAnna H. Haymes, partial lots 60 thru 63, Town of Chatham, $120,000.
Recorded Oct. 8
- Jamerson Willard White to Sherman Lee White and Shannon Owens White, tract one, 34.542 acres, State Road 712, Pittsylvania County, $87,500.
- Roy M. Bennett to Morgan Ray Roach, lot one, State Road 632 and 640, Staunton River District, $135,000.
- John W. Webster Jr. to Joseph Lewis Childress, 2.436 acres, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
- Phyllis C. East and Samuel D. East to Mark Alan Redd, parcel B, 0.118 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- James D. Elliott Jr. and Donna S. Elliott to Antwann S. Pettiford and Dara R. Pettiford, lot five, 1.08 acres, State Route 866, Pittsylvania County, $155,700.
- Bridget Laine Thomason (B. Laine Thomason) to Paul Wesley Holt and Vandora Lowe Holt, lot 30, section A, Pittsylvania County, $250,000.
- Marcia Strong Pounds, Brian R. Klause and Clara M. Phillips to Brian R. Klause and Clara M. Phillips, ½ acre, State Route 626, Pigg River District, no money transferred.
- Ronald S. Brooks, Brenda R. Brooks and Mary A. Brooks to Ronald S. Brooks, Wendy W. Brooks, Hassell V. Brooks and Lindsey G. Brooks, tract A, 1.600 acres, State Route 863 and 873, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
Recorded Oct. 12
- Calvin S. Martin to Marquese D. Carter and Courtney M. Carter, lot A, 0.93 acre, Martin Drive, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Wilbert Long Jr. and Joyce Long to Wilbert Long III, lot K two, State Route 716, Blairs District, no money transferred.
- Jason D. Moore to Phillip Barksdale, lots 96 thru 98, Pittsylvania County, $102,000.
Recorded Oct. 13
- NBS Real Estate to Jacob West, 0.47 acre, State Route 603, Pittsylvania County, $105,000.
- Thomas David Newcomb Jr. to Tyron Larmarcio Saunders, lot 18, State Route 694, Pittsylvania County, $214,000.
- Edwin Rodriguez and Patti D. Rodriguez to Nicholas W. East, lot two and tract four, Highway 58, Pittsylvania County, $96,000.
- Christopher Lovern and Heather D. Lovern to Heather D. Lovern, parcel A, 1.300 acres, State Route 750, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Robert W. McCrickard and Melba M. Reedy to D and N Properties, lot 12, Staunton River District, $75,000.
- Janie S. Bailess to Bruce D. Crews, four ½ acres and 0.975 acre, Staunton River District, $12,800.
- Bernard C. Perkins Jr., Walter G. Perkins, Shelia Perkins and Rondala M. Perkins to Kenneth H. Merricks and Danielle M. Merricks, tract three, 10.4 acres, Tunstall District, $125,000.
Recorded Oct. 14
- J. Dillard Hutchens and Claire Winifred Hutchens to Paul Wayne Miller and Shannon Nicole Miller, lot nine, section A, 1.567 acres, Cornwallis Place, Pittsylvania County, $45,000.
- Dwight A. Towler to Dwight Arnold Towler, parcel, State Road 649, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Dwight A. Towler to Dwight Arnold Towler, lot two and three, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Act 3 Squared to Daryl John Hannan, lot two, Sanctuary Bay, 0.762 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $135,000.
- Jamie M. Bennett to Jamie M. Bennett and Susan R. Bennett, lot eight, 32.155 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- James F. Wagner and Deborah F. Wagner to Lisa Michelle Butler, lots 24 and 25, Pittsylvania County, $135,000.
- Alice R. Ware and Glenna R. Broderick to Jeremy Lovelace and Brianna Lovelace, lot two, 5.00 acres, Pittsylvania County, $220,000.
- Thomas O. Martin (Thomas Oakes Martin) and Amy G. Martin to Andrew G. Martin, lot four C-one, 1.59 acres and lot four C-two A, 0.70 acre, State Road 1071, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Helen S. Pearson to Henry R. Hanson Jr., 1.17 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Barbara A. Kushubar to Barbara A. Kushubar and Susan L. Huckstep, lots one and two, State Highway 360, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Donna Ferguson to Donna C. Ferguson, tract five, 11.0 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Oct. 15
- Christopher Greg Rogers to Jordan Blair Webster and Ryan Michael Dalton, lot 11, section F, State Road 1712, Pittsylvania County, $165,000.
- George W. Rice and Claudia Rice to Robert W. Anderson and Rebecca L. Anderson, 16.33 acres and 0.83 acre, Pittsylvania County, $140,000.
- Randall Wayne Motley (Randall W. Motley) and Kathy R. Motley to Jonathan R. Motley and Laura Hopkins Motley, lot two, 0.674 acre, State Road 724, Pittsylvania County., $105,500.
- Jimmie D. Arthur and Linda W. Arthur to Robert Chad Thurman, lot 11, section II, Deerwood Ford, Pittsylvania County, $18,500.
- Herbert M. Kendall and Rachel E. Kendall to Robert W. Quarles Sr. and Vicky C. Quarles, tract one, 2.394 acres, State Road 638, Staunton River District, $11,500.
- Jimmie Braddock Brown Jr. to Christopher David Wingfield and Vickie C. Wingfield, 1.755 acres, Staunton River District, $62,000.
- Charles Henry Hoefle III to William Wildermuth and Mary Wildermuth, parcel, Gough Street, Pittsylvania County $145,000.