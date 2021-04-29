Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded March 26
- Thomas Allen and Linda M. Allen to Glenda T. Saul, 70 feet, lot 18, section F, 77 Glen Oak Drive, no money transferred.
- Linda Gail Johnson to Joshua M. Harris, 80 feet, lot two, section D, 1211 Vicar Road, $165,000.
- Jerry Wayne Eanes to Elkins Scott, 200 feet, lots 22-23, 826 Edmonds St., $30,000.
- Mark Steven Harville, Deborah Sue Harville, Algie Dwight Harville and Leonard B. Harville to JEH3, 75 feet, lots one-three, 1214 Westover Drive, $25,000.
- Frank Jones to Sandra Potter and Sherry L. Jones, 204 Dunmore Ave., no money transferred.
Recorded March 29
- Sidney T. Rudd to Jeffrey L. Wright and Darlene A. Wright, parcel one: 80 feet, lot 120, 143 Clarendon Circle, $145,000.
- Prime Home Options to Prime Home 179 Ingram, lot one, section three, 179 Ingram Road, no money transferred.
- Prime Home Options to Prime Home 179 Ingram, 70 feet, lot nine, 165 American Legion Blvd., no money transferred.
- Prime Home Option to Prime Home 10 Sunset, 10 Sunset Way, no money transferred.
- James Terry and Lois Terry to SMMU, partial lot 198, section A, block two, 307 East Thomas St., $8,000.
- Sun Ja Oh to SYJ Investment, lot three B. 1614 Richmond Blvd., $200,000.
- Bill R. Carter and Brenda C. Carter to Eric V. Carter, 90.29, lot 16 A, section D, 426 Wheatley Road, no money transferred.
Recorded March 30
- ARG Properties to RJB Holdings, 110.5 feet, 820 Lynn St., $107,500.
- Curtis W. Spicer and Joan P. Spicer to 2 Hearts Found Home Co. Corp., 95 feet, partial lot 30 and lots 31-33, 1398 West Main St., $65,000.
- Tracy H. Nibblett to John Walter Shaw, 70 feet, lot 155, 1600 South St., $45,000.
- James B. Buckner to Stacey D. Dow, partial lots 131, 132, 136 and lots 133-135, 136 Beech Ave., $102,500.
- Danville Commercial Industrial Storage (EAGR Enterprise) to Hi & Dri Storage, parcel one: 1.566 acres lot one; parcel two: 2.951 acres, Quarry access Road, $27,900.
- Norman F. Hughes to Nadine M. Etchison, Walters Street, $10,000.
Recorded March 31
- Claudia P. Woods to Claudia P. Woods and Jerika L. Barley, lot three, 123 Kings Court, no money transferred.
- Robin Bernard Gillie and Carlos-Alberto Ayuso to K&G Properties of Danville, parcel one: 50 feet, lot 14, section one; parcel two: partial lot 13, section one, 143 Canterbury Road, $63,000.
- William O. Watkins and Alice Scott Watkins to Nashzee A. Watkins, 75 feet, lot eight A, section eight, 217 Berman Drive, $94,000.
- Laura L. Lewis to Asma Rani, 45 feet, lot 94, 132 Clarendon Circle, $85,000.
- Morris Deshazor to Tarsha Bailey, 40 feet, partial lots 12 and 14, 135 Clement Ave., $35,000.
Recorded April 1
- Betty Jones White and Faith Jones Brown to Stephen Lynn Jones, interest in 50 feet, lots 24-25, 235 Fagan St., no money transferred.
- Linda J. Vernon (Linda Jackson Wiles) to Chevonya Nycole Ealey Brooks, 65 feet, lot six, section B, 218 Englewood Lane, $82,000.
- EPI Rentals to Shapresto Props, 1445 North Main St.,$25,000.
- Richard S. Holbrook (Richard S. Jennings), Richard Steven Jennings, Richard Steven Holbrook), Richard S. Holbrook, Jane H. Holbrook and R&J Rental properties to Kelly Real Estates (property also in Pittsylvania County), 436 North Main St., $315,000.
- Dennis M. Wright, Jeffrey L. Wright, Stephen T. Wright and Christopher A. Wright to Michael Anthony Napier Jr., lot 11, section B, 200 Cambridge Drive, $200,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded March 25
- Timothy W. Dalton and Esther N. Dalton to Timothy W. Dalton, lot three, block three, section two, Magnolia Acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Virginette T. Davis and Harry Davis Jr. to Michael Eanes and Wendy Chaney Morgan, lot 50, State Road 720, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
- Charles L. Francis Jr. and Robin B. Francis to Girard Williams and Judith Williams, lot 15, State Route 727, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- C.L. Francis Properties to Stephen Barts and Jackie Barts, tract two A, 14.831 acres, State Route 713, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- C.L. Frances Properties to Andrew Adkins and Charlotte Adkins, lot 16, tract A, State Route 727, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Hugh T. Mitchell Jr. and George L. Mitchell to Kevin Sexton, 2.05 acres, State Road 883, Tunstall District, $12,600.
- Ulysse E. Daye (Ulysse E. Daye) to Larry D. Daye, lot one, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Janet H. Dalton, Nancy H. May, James E. Haskins, Richard W. Haskins and Lisa H. Haskins to Richard W. Haskins and Lisa H. Haskins, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, $375,000.
- Lucille M. Willis and Kathy S. Duke to Van’s Med Tec Transport, parcel, Pittsylvania County, $100,000.
- Jewish Family Service of Tidewater Inc. to Jacqueline G. Church, tract one A, 7.146 acres, Countryside Court, Pittsylvania County, $89,000.
- Virginia Ferguson Woods to Jerika L. Barley, lot nine, 6.765 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded March 26
- Richard A. Silberman and Ariella M. Silberman, Building II, Phase one, Unit 202, Vista Pointe Condo, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Ralph D. Rosenbaum and Dolores M. Rosenbaum to Ralph D. Rosenbaum and Dolores M. Rosenbaum, lot four A, 5.003 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Ralph D. Rosenbaum and Dolores M. Rosenbaum to Ralph D. Rosenbaum and Dolores M. Rosenbaum, lot three A, 5.005 acres and lot five A, 5.005 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Carli M. Rader English (Carli M. Rader) and Johnny Dale English to Johnny Dale English and Carli M. Rader English, lot 25, 1.24 acres, State Highway 825, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Christopher S. Norris, Jennifer Lee Johnson and Melanie L. Smith to William R. Collins and David W. Smith, parcel B and C, Route 965, Callands-Gretna District, $32,000.
- Resinvest to Eric Noe Quintero Diaz, lot 99-120, Town of Chatham, $18,000.
- Resinvest to Eric Noe Quintero Diaz, lot 127, Hurt Avenue, Town of Chatham, $17,000.
- Deborah D. Glasberg to Christopher T. Scott, partial lot 13, State Road 694, Pittsylvania County, $155,000.
- Mayzella B. Broswell to Richard A. Hash and Rhonda K. Hash, lot two and partial lot three, Pittsylvania County, $54,000.
Recorded March 29
- Claude S. Wood to Michael S. Wood, lot one A, tract five and 1.04 acres, State Road 863, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Harold Eugene Poindexter and Wendy Ann Waller to Wendy Ann Waller, parcel off State Route 668, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Michael David Walden and Theresa Mary Walden to Michael David Walden and Theresa Mary Walden, 5.37 acres, Pigg River District, no money transferred.
- Countryside Land Co. to Duyen Do, lot 54, section two, Sharon Meadows, Pittsylvania County, $8,000.
- Countryside Land Co. to Tran QB Do, lot 32, section two, Sharon Meadows, Pittsylvania County, $8,000.
- Countryside Land Co. to Vu Quoc Do, lot 26, section two, Sharon Meadows, Pittsylvania County, $8,000.
- Robin S. Crutchfield to Brandon Lee Cardwell and Robin S. Crutchfield, Kelly Shotwell and Melissa Jennings, 6.73 acres, Pittsylvania County, $103,000.
- Richard L. Touchstone II and Michael Touchstone to Richard L. Touchstone II and Michael Touchstone, lot one and tract A one-one, State Route 719, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Blackstock Properties to Jason Gray and Amanda Gray, lot three, State Route 609, Callands-Gretna District, $60,000.
- Deborah M. White to Greg Phillips, parcel, Pittsylvania County, $12,000.
- Brian Myerly to Thomas K. Lawton III, lot nine, Meadow Shores Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $12,000.
- Steve Douglas Shields, Carla Roxanne Morris, Gary Wayne Shields and Dianne Tuck Shields to Gary Wayne Shields and Dianne Tuck Shields, 2.85 acres and lot three E, 3.50 acres, Pittsylvania County, $56,666.67.
- Judy B. Dalton to Daryl D. Dalton, tract one, 8.727 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Judy B. Dalton to Sonya D. Shelton, tract two, 7.158 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jon P. Cassada (Jon Paul Cassada) and Brittany Cassada (Brittany Estep Cassada) to J. Dillard Butchens, lot eight, section A, 1.567 acres, Bridge-Wood Subdivision, Map three, Pittsylvania County, $38,000.
Recorded March 30
- W. David Lester and Robin L. Lester to Lester Rental Properties, new lot X, 0.937 acre, U.S. Highway 29, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Robert W. Swanson and Carol B. Swanson to Ernest A. Swanson, parcel, 1.39 acres and 2.02 acres, State Route 807, Pittsylvania County, $35,000.
- C. Branch 13 Inc. to Brian Godfrey, lot 13, part in Franklin County and Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Frank Gerald Henderson Sr. and Suzanne J. Henderson to Robert Lee Robinson Jr. and Sherri Ann Robinson, lot two, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Susan R. Hurley (Susan R. Norton) and Barry A. Hurley to Susan R. Hurley and Barry A. Hurley, 0.686 acre, State Road 717, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jennifer H. Epps and Jonathan M. Epps to Jonathan M. Epps and Jennifer H. Epps, lot one, 4.127 acres, State Road 726, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Margie Hooker McNichols and Maria Daniel to Kenneth S. Yeaman, lots seven, eight, nine and partial lot 10, U.S. Highway 29, Pittsylvania County, $32,000.
- Cloys A. Elliott and Sandra P. Elliott to Carl M. Coleman and Tonya C. Coleman, lot four, section D, Blairmont Acres, Pittsylvania County, $217,500.
Recorded March 31
- Patsy Debrou to First Piedmont Corp., 14.89 acres, 1.00 acre, 2.65 acres, interest, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
- Michael S. Triggs and Michael L. Triggs to Brandon Derek Griffin and Christine Marie Orrell, lot 22 A, 0.617 acre, State Road 1194, Blairs District, $295,000.
- William T. Barksdale Jr., Dexter A. Law, Elzy Law and Artie L. Stanley to Louis S. Hampton and Tracie B. Hampton, Westover Drive, lot 43 S and lot 43 R, State Route 790, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Louis S. Hampton and Tracie B. Hampton to Robert Collins Sr. and Sheila Collins, Westover Drive, lot 43 S and lot 43 R, State Route 790, Pittsylvania County, $180.000.
- Russell C. Hart Jr. and Frances Hart to Service Mac, lot A, 0.469, State Road 713, Pittsylvania County, $101,910.
- Mrs. Karen Cortez Danver to Wesley Atkins, lot L, State Route 643, Staunton River District, $10.
- Thomason and Wyatt Inc. to Berry Langston Adkins, 2.812 acres, Tunstall District, $1,500.
- William C. Doolin, Roy W. Doolin Jr., Faye H. Doolin and Kyle P. Doolin to Comar Lynn Shields Jr., lot one B, 0.46 acre, State Road 703, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
- Catherine M. Adkins to Dwayne E. Henderson, 0.956 acre, Ferry Road and Old Mayfield Road, Pittsylvania County, $215,500.
- Richard S. Holbrook (Richard S. Jennings), Richard Steven Jennings, Richard Steven Holbrook, Richard S. Holbrook, Jane H. Holbrook and R&J Rental Properties to Kelly Real Estate, lot B, 2.384 acres, State Route 1000, part Danville City, Pittsylvania County, state taxes paid Danville city.
- Douglas B. Boyles II and Stephanie D. Boyles to Dallas Smithers, lot 10, 0.588 acre, State Route 719, Pittsylvania County, $158,250.
- Laurie T. Aaron, Kathy T. Deaner and Donna T. Scott to Eric Ryan Grabowski and Kristen Chilton Grabowski, tract nine, 14.63 acres, State Route 851, Pittsylvania County, $45,000.
- Lewis E. Hartswick Jr. and Ruth Ann Hartswick to David C. Kahler and Amy L. Hartswick, 0.989 acre, North Main Street, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.