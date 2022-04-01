Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded March 7
- Vicki L. Pettiford to Mariama Sheriff, 1145 Halifax Road, $70,000.
- Benjamin Cabell Barrow and Whitney Parker Barrow to Steven Boerrigter and Suzanne Boerrigter, 9.822 acre, lot 29A, 201 Linden Drive, $430,000.
- Nathan K. Jones (Nathan Keith Jones) and Lisa S. Jones to Nathan K. Jones and Lisa S. Jones, 313 Meadowbrook Drive, no money transferred.
- Joanne P. Lumpkins to Marilyn Price Gunter and Roger Gunter Jr., 99 feet, lots 20 & 22, 141 North Hunter St., $25,000.
- Suzette T. Bohannon (Suzette T. Black) to Christen Hammock, Unit 388, building seven, Cabin Creek Condo, 338 Seminole Trail, $38,000.
- Nathan Lee Barrett and Kari Sue Barrett to Benjamin Cabell Barrow and Whitney Parker Barrow, 275 Hawthorne Drive, $510,000.
- Beverlee Spangler Beale to William David Hobson and Lee Hampton Wilkins, 515 Memorial Drive, $267,500.
- Billy Kevin Clark to Nathan A.M. Jackson and Kimberly E. Shaver, 60 feet, lot seven, 722 Franklin Tpke., $135,000.
Recorded March 8
- Barbara R. Ross to Barbara R. Ross and Tamara Norman, 82 feet, lot five, section C, 437 Winstead Drive, no money transferred.
- Remedios T. Pierce, Stephanie M. Stewart, Michael R. Stewart, Adrianna Stewart, Valerie J. Reiffert and Robert Reiffert to Steven Stewart, parcel one: 80 feet, lot 23, section N, 122 Wimbush Place; parcel two: 50 feet, lot one, Lanier Avenue, no money transferred.
- Louis J. Robotti and Cynthia A. Robotti to Matthew W. Mitchell and Venita M. Mitchell, lots 20 and 21, 440 Maple Lane, $324,500.
- Darryl A. Harris, Maria Rene Harris and Elva Jamonica Harris to Durham Investment Properties, lot seven and lot B, 558 Third Ave., $52,000.
- Rhonda P. Womack to Francisco M. Sanchez, 113 W. James St., no money transferred.
- Debra Hankins to Betty M. Davis and Michael L. Davis, lot 18, section J, 331 Arnett Blvd., $6,540.
- Dianne Bolden to Betty M. Davis and Michael L. Davis, lot 18, section J. 331 Arnett Blvd., $5,000.
Recorded March 9
- Tony D. Moser to One Nation Enterprises, lot 26, section G, 768 Glendale Ave., $46,500.
- Carl T. Norton to Bernardo Uriostegui Mellin and Lorena Panuco Gonzalez, lot 28, section A, 2270 Robin Hood Drive, $35,000.
- Rhonda D. Womack (Rhonda P. Womack) and John Henry Womack to Jianying Lan, lot 35 B, section N. Third Avenue W., $195,000.
Recorded March 10
- Barry J. Shields to Carrie Moore, partial lot 39, 313 Holbrook St., $70,000.
- Traci F. Scales (Traci M. Fitz) to IWB Realty Inc., 50 feet lot 38, 200 Sunset Drive, $55,000.
- Silvana Maciel Canavan (Silvana A. Miller) to Nathan M. Gates, 52 feet lot 101 and corner, 316 Randolph St., $195,000.
- SMMU to Richardson Unlimited, lot one, block 13, Dudley Street, $18,000.
- Darryl L. Averett and Gwendolyn M. Averett to Alan D. Threatt, 51 feet, lot 24 B, 1554 Washington St., $12,000.
- L&G Rentals to Fouts, 1320 N. Main St., $54,800.
- Xandi Nichole Lancaster, Robin Tonya Oakes and Robert Douglas Oakes to Paige Nichole Powell, 40 feet, lot 13A, section M, 149 Schoolfield Drive, $95,000.
Recorded March 11
- S2J2 Properties to Seth Johnson and Heath Mabry, 114 Stokesland Ave., $115,000.
- Brenda Lynn Hudgins to Lynne A. Babbitt, 100 feet, 632 Ferry Road, $91,000.
- William J. Roche Jr. and Luann R. Roche to Andrew Aaron Weisbusd and Rose Volkholz Weisbusd, partial lots one-three, section H, Avondale Drive, 218 Westhampton Ave., $188,000.
- Shannon Patrick Jordan and Deisi Caston Francisco to Gabbiel Lopez Vences and Maria Isabel Juarez Martinez, lot five, Kizer Avenue and Kizer Street, $45,000.
- Judith Patterson French, David Hartwell Patterson and Jacob Bethel Patterson Jr. to MJM Capital, 50 feet, lot 125, 1483 Myrtle Ave., $49,900.
- Dorothy Vass to Equity Builders and Investment Partners, 35 feet, lots 43A and 43B, 226 Gray St., $20,000.
- Steven E. Evans and Joyce V. Evans to Kristina Demarco Whittle and Dustin Whittle, lots 15B and 16B, Dogwood Drive, $290,000.
- Alexander Vazquez to Seres Owner, lot 16, section E, 417 Avondale Drive, $121,800.
- SMMU to Wayne Scott, lot nine 120 & 122 Epps St., $28,000.
- Robert A. Freeman and Mariah N. Freeman to Gabrielle Wooding, partial lot 85, 340 Halifax St. and Scales Street, $98,000.
- Haywood Allen Jr., Roslyn Allen, Ursula E. Trent, Judge Keith Allen and Cora E. Allen to Michelle Bryant Harris, 60 feet, parcel 10, block R, 227 Sycamore St., no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded March 7
- Nathan K. Jones (Nathan Keith Jones) and Lisa S. Jones (Lisa Sigmon Jones) to Nathan K. Jones and Lisa S. Jones, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Keith B. Henderson (Keith Henderson) and Thomas Henderson to Keith B. Henderson and Colette M. Henderson, 1.310 acres, State Road 40, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Williams Property Management to Alphine S. Primus, 0.539 acre, Sate Road 1311, Town of Gretna, $81,000.
- Brian Lee Walker and Bryant Keith Wyrick to Curtis D. Brock, tract one, section A, 62.570 acres, State Route 723, Pittsylvania County, $190,000.
- Douglas B. Johnson (Douglas Bennett Johnson) and Brenda H. Johnson (Brenda Hodge Johnson) to Norman Douglas Johnson, 0.66 acre, 0.85 acres and lot one, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Dewey Lee East to Dewey Lee East and Sara East, tract seven, 5.500 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- David Bowman to David A. Bowman and Tara B. Clayton, lot 11, 0.367 acre, Maple Drive, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Nicholas Potts and Alicia Potts to Paula Lee Mitchell, 0.99 acre, Route 638, Staunton River District, $180,000.
- Joan Shelton Bull to Joan Shelton Bull and Paul Curtis Bull, lot two, 184 ¼ acres, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority to Aero Farms Danville Real Estate, lot three C and three D, Pittsylvania County, $114,500.
- Joyce L. Chaney to Ricky Keith Jones and Paula Crump Jones, new lot, 2.4448 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- James C. Collie and Victoria F. Collie to Michael Lee Thompson and Jessica Collie Thomson, lot 21, 46.963 acres, State Road 719, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Catherine Gibson (Catherine T. Gibson) and Steven R. Gibson to Herbert McReynolds and Margaret McReynolds, tract six, 1.474 acres, Anderson Mill Road, Pittsylvania County, $180,000.
Recorded March 8
- Christopher Thomas Moore to Jonathan Sharolli, lots 20 thru 25, State Road 1142, Pittsylvania County, $60,000.
- Greg Phillips to Rudolpho F. Friend, parcel A, 1.00 acre, Pittsylvania County, $14,997.
- DSV SPV3 to Go America, lot three, Bethel Road, Pittsylvania County, $25,848.78.
- Danville Memorial Gardens Inc. to Floral Hills Memory Gardens Inc. (Prince George Cemetery Corp.), 39.21 acres, Route 58, part in Danville, Dan River District, $670,000.
- Larry Thomas Atkinson to Oak Haven Investments, lot one, Main Street, Town of Chatham, $45,000.
- John Paul Shobert and Roberta Phillips Shobert to Travis Marshall, 11.606 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $70,000.
- Elizabeth Griffith Carter to Darrell Wyatt, lot A two, 0.534 acre, State Road 844, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- ASK & C Limited to John W. Robinson, 39.82 acres, Staunton River District, $72,500.
- Weyerhaeuser NR Co. to Patrick Allen Adams and Georgene L. Adams, 115.1 acres, lot one A, Pigg River District, $180,000.
- Floyd Norman Herndon to Maria Concepcion Molina Lopez and Jose Alfredo Betancourt Diaz, lot one A, 1.612 acres, Pittsylvania County, $3,000.
Recorded March 9
- Jonathan Chad Dallas to Christina L. Everhart and Stephen B. Everhart, lot 27, section two, 5.41 acres, Old Cabin Road, Pittsylvania County, $226,000.
- Roy A. Pritchett and Goldie T. Pritchett to Teresa Pritchett Hall and Roy A. Pritchett Jr., lot A one, 1.453 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Roy Arnett Pritchett and Goldie Taylor Pritchett to Nicholas Jordan Pritchett, parcel, Highway 844, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Roy A. Pritchett and Goldie T. Pritchett to Justin Scott Hall and Lane Arnett Pritchett, lot A two, 0.513 acre and parcel, 81.03 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Malcolm Dale Roach and Jeanette Riddle Roach to Malcolm Dale Roach Jr., 0.90 acre, State Highway 703, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Malcolm Dale Roach and Jeanette Riddle Roach to Susan R. Hurley, 0.72 acre, Highway 703, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Shirley D. Wilson to Walter James and Shannon Lynette Moore, 0.52 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $235,000.
- NBS Real Estate to Casey Ramirez Cortes and Corazon Ramirez Cortes, 0.76 acre, Highway 799, Pittsylvania County, $131,500.
- Meadowview Properties to Anthony Wayne Smith Revocable Trust and Steven Ray Smith, 1 ½ acres, State Route 912, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded March 10
- Dustin Whittle and Kristina Whittle to James D. Barber and Shelly A. Barber, lot eight, section A, Laurel Woods Drive, Pittsylvania County, $373,159.17.
- Andrew T. Berger to Francis Eugene Hunt, lot three, 4.976 acres, State Road 773, Pigg River District, $149,900.
Recorded March 11
- Harold S. Johnson Jr. and William G. Johnson to Emily Francine Scruggs, 4.750 acres, Pittsylvania County, $103,500.
- Margaret Minnis Brown, Dale Minnis, Broderick Minnis and Jeffery Minnis to Leroy W. Hurt Sr., tract one, Route 29, Staunton River District, $400.
- Sally M. Norcutt and Melina T. Norcutt to Kelly James Runyon and Sally M. Norcutt, tract A, 3.28 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.