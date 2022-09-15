Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Aug. 26
- International Security Investments Incorporated to Srinivas Are and Praveena Are, 146 Taylor St., $45,000.
- Dennis W. Beard and Anita Y. Beard to Big Time Rentals, 46.5 feet, lot 31, Stewart Street, $25,000.
- Shannon R. Slade (Shanon R. Hodnett) to EPI Rentals, 132.38 feet, lot 19 and partial lot 20, section A, 426 Rosemary Lane, $97,500.
- Earl Cletus Waller to Mario W. Jones, 49.11 feet, lot five, 237 Lady Astor Place, $160,000.
- Benjamin L. Mayhew to 2JD, lot five, 203 Locust Lane, $50,000.
- Curtis R. Darnell Jr. and Susan K. Darnell to Jacob M. Goss and Rhyan E. Goss, lot 26, 118 Chatham Court, $182,900.
- Phoenix Homes to Devin Paul Hawkins, lot nine A, 205 Arlington Place, $44,950.
Recorded Aug. 29
People are also reading…
- Nelson W. Bernard III to Arlie W. Mullins, lots 240-242, 119 West Stephens St., $25,500.
- Harry L. Whitt Jr. and Timothy K. Whitt to Dustin Paul Fleming, 50 feet, lot 13, block three, Short Street, $500.
- Ellen S. McGuire, Paula S. Thomas and Deborah Yancey Martin to Dustin Paul Fleming, partial lots 6-7, River Street, $800.
- Susan Martin Dahl to Dustin Paul Fleming, 50 feet, section three, Bryant Avenue, $1,250.
- Thomas A. Garbarino Jr. and Margaret R. Garbarino to Silas Kane and Karen Kane, lots 60-61 and partial lot 62, block C, 281 Linden Drive, $292,500.
Recorded Aug. 30
- Norman Cary Epperson Jr. and Phyllis E. Harris to Bob Davis, 285 W. Woodland Drive, $51,100.
- Mican C. Robinson to MJM, 44 feet, lot one, 1326 North Main St., $54,900.
- Bray’s Rental Properties to MJM, 50 feet, lot six, block one, 122 Pearl St., $26,000.
- Over and Above Real Estate Investors to MJM Capital, lots 17-18, section D, 134 Hartford St., $90,000.
- Mohammad Nawaz Khan and Sajida Parveen to Bobby Lester, Jesse Clint Lester and Jared Colby Lester, 0.521 acre, 150 Conway Road, $245,000.
Recorded Aug. 31
- Ronald Edmunds and Stephen Keith Edmunds Jr., executors of the estate of George C. Edmunds, deceased, to Crystal Turner, 0.552 acre, lot 10, section 0, 122 Skylark Court, $165,000.
- CWC Holdings to Big Time Rentals, 300 Aiken St., no money transferred.
- Wells Fargo Bank to Patrick John McGarvey, 75 feet, lot five, section Y, 475 Brightwell Drive, $95,000.
- Stewart W. Knowles to Gibson Investing, 70 feet, lot 17, section G, $153 Wood Ave., $35,020.
Recorded Sept. 1
- William Adam Rosenoff and Isaiah Hassan Rosenoff, devisees of Adam Rosenoff to Marty M. Vining, lot 17, block B, 201 Franklin Turnpike, $115,000.
- Stanley L. Lawton and Donna S. Lawton to Joseph Alvarez Mendoza and Pamela Jue Tanyag Mendoza, 125.01 feet, lot seven, section M, 115 Dyerwood Place, $259,900.
- Eugene Rickey Dill, Mark Jeffery Dill, Ernest Eugene Dill Jr. and Mary Frances Austin Dill to Arthur Craft, lot 20, section H, 893 Arnett Blvd., $30,000.
- Elias E. Cushi to Diamond Investments, 24 feet, 149 Walker St., $25,000.
- Lois Hudson Haywood and Margaret W. Hudson to Kristen L. Fails, 421 Terry Ave., $75,900.
- Kevin Lee Moran to Redemption Properties, lot eight, 178 Rocky Lane, $40,000.
- Joan Holley Stone and Jackie Laverne Holley (Jackie Holley Cogburn) to Shelton Rentals, lot eight, 123 Winston Drive, $71,000.
- Michael W. Browning, Stephen C. Browning, Joseph P. Browning, Timothy D. Browning, Brian A. Browning and Barry A. Browning to Barry A. Browning, 84.91 feet, lot 12, section F, 324 Starmont Drive, $130,000.
- Willow Leaf Farm to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, parcel one: 48 feet, lot 16, Southampton Avenue, $60,000.