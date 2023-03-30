City of Danville
Recorded March 10
- Nelson W. Bernard III and Curtis T. Jefferson and Rachel L. Jefferson to Ardacy Holdings, 55 feet, lot 11, 219 Withers Road, $49,000.
- Barry Steven Bass and Linda M. Bass to Marvin Alonzo Norman and Pamela Strickland Norman, .567 acre, lot two, section J, 630 Mowbray Arch, $238,000.
Recorded March 13
- Verneita D. Harris to Karen Coleman, 75 feet, lot three, section D, 1207 Lockett Drive, $142,000.
- Morris Snead to Sergio Salazar Perez and Norma Angelina Salazar, 325 Seminole Trail, $66,000.
- Lafayette Ayers Whitlock and Arthur L. Belton Jr. to Sergio Salazar Perez and Norman Salazar, 65 feet, lot 35, section A, 232 Brentwood Drive, $32,500.
- Gary Briden, James Harris and Jesse Holley, trustees of The First Independent Methodist Church to Harvest Faith Church, lot 10, 118 Guilford St. , $140,000.
- Paul Shelton and James A. Shelton to MJRW Inc., Franklin Turnpike, $66,000.
People are also reading…
Recorded March 14
- EPI Rentals to John Giorgianni and Margaret Kratzer, 139 Ripple Meade St., $7,000.
- Leathia B. Kates and Ernest Barksdale to EPI Rentals, 139 Ripple Meade St., $500.
- Nancie Hunnicutt Sexton to Nancie Hunnicutt Sexton and Tracy Lynn Buntin, 564 Henry St., no money transferred.
- Pedro Ricardo Quintero Diaz to Elmer D. Lorenzo Amaya and Flor Jazmin Keyes Majica, lot three and four, block nine, 150 White St., $12,000.
- Professional Foreclosure Corp of Virginia, trustee, and Bradley Nesselroade, to Lorenzo Amaya and Flor J. Reyes Mojica, 50 feet, lots 59-60 619 Ferry Road, $111,600.
- RFK Family Limited Partnership to Cook Out-Danville Inc., lot four A, 1041 Piney Forest Road, $279,000.
- Dental Building of Danville, acting by and through Mark B. Holland, executor, of David B. Childress, to 190 Watson Street, lot A, 1108 Main St., $355,000.
- IWB Realty Inc. to Zadock, 50 feet, lot 28, 200 Sunset Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded March 15
- Mary Tate to Corey Darnell Tate, partial lot 88 and lot 89, 735 Stokes St., no money transferred.
- Charles E. Hylton to Mace Properties, 600 Worsham St., $15,000.
- Ruth Hudson, Susan Hairston, Brenda M. Stanfield, Richard McIvor, William McIvor, Cheryl McIvor, Calvin McIvor and Chelsey McIvor to Cheryl McIvor, 316 Gray St., no money transferred.
- William Harold Hancock to William Harold Hancock and Terry Nelson Hancock, partial lot G-one, Liberty Bell Court, no money transferred.
- Hugh R. Logan and Sandra F. Logan to Harold Wayne Huffman, 50 feet, 830 Noble Ave., $35,000.
- Ashley Y. Hedrick to Van Thanh Luong, 220 Meadowbrook Drive, $75,000.
- Darryl L. Averett Sr. to Kelvin J. Averett, Koyeton Way, no money transferred.
- Bonita M. Hines, Loyd T. Anderson, Raymond M. Mathes and Pamela A. Mathes to Henry A. Leggett Jr., Bromley Road, $12,000.
Recorded March 16
- Joe T. Keen, Roger L. Keen and Teresa G. Keen to Sollertis Enterprises, lot B, section A, 521 Bell Drive, $70,000.
- Jesse G. Terry, acting by and through Desiree , S. Fernandez, his duly authorized attorney-in-fact to Dennis E. Scates, lot 16, section N, 115 Wimbush Drive, $200,000.
- Lea T. Hairston, James E. Tucker, Secil, Martha Marie Tucker, and Herman Tucker to Jimmie Tucker, 125 Beavers Mill Road, no money transferred.