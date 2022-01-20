Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Dec. 17
- Paul C. Shorter and Barbara Ann Shorter (Barbara S. Cook) to Scott Lee Shorter, 70 feet, partial lots 20-22, 117 Mimosa St., no money transferred.
- Van Thanh Luong to Adelaida Tran, 70 feet, lot eight, section G, 208 Carrollton Road, no money transferred.
- Commonwealth of Virginia to City of Danville, Pumpkin Creek Lane, no money transferred.
- Doris A. Wilkinson to Evelyn A. Squires and Rodger V. Squires, lots 9-23, U.S. Highway 58, South Boston Road, $10.
- Jodi L. Coleman (Jodi Coleman) and Pierre L. Jones (Pierre Jones) to The Apostolic Remnant Church Inc., Halifax Street, no money transferred.
- Cuyler L. Wentz to Christopher Wentz, Richard Wentz and Cuyler Wentz II, 60 feet, lot 19, section E, 73 Ashlawn Drive, no money transferred.
- Brandi D. Barton to Norman Albarran, 50 feet, lot 18, block nine, 1108 Wyllie Ave., $10,000.
- Patricia F. Adams and Charles Kisk Fowlker to Jessica B. Buckner, 54 feet, 423 Chestnut Lane, $48,000.
- Haywood Riddick Sr. to Lane-Hanshaw Properties, 68.50 feet, lot 15A, 143 Kirkwood Drive, $85,000.
People are also reading…
Recorded Dec. 20
- Bonnie Jean Mosley Allen to Jones and Morris Real Estate, 50 feet, lot B one, 238 Cleveland St., $29,900.
- Jennifer D. Jennings and David A. Wyatt to Thanh Nguyen and Linh Nguyen, lot two, block K, 204 Birchwood Road and Knollwood Terrace, $80,000.
- Julie M. Johnson to Connie W. Warren, 100 feet, lot nine B, section D, 323 Raintree Road, $227,000.
- Strader Transport to Torrence T. Walden, 519 Chatelaine, $25,000.
- Cynthia L. Rockwell to Tracy Lynn Rockwell, 64.52 feet, lot seven, section F, 106 Oakwood Circle, no money transferred.
Recorded Dec. 21
- John Martin Templeton Jr. to John M. Templeton Jr., 70 feet, lot 21, section B, 207 Bailey Place, no money transferred.
- Carl T. Norton (Carl Norton) to Kelly Real Estate, parcel one: lot B; parcel two: lot three, 462 West Main St., $525,000.
- Beverly Burnette to Kelly Real Estate, 73.69 feet, lot B one, 139 Meadowbrook Drive, $30,000.
- Jerry E. Wentz Jr. to Kelly Real Estate, parcel one: lot one B one and lot one C; parcel two: lot B, 216 and 220 Mount Cross Road, $600,000.
- Stratford Conference Center to K&K Capital Investments, 149 Forest Road and Hairston Street, $500,000.
- Alvin J. Sydnor Jr., Monica Best, Jennifer Barber and Christina Sydnor to Sabine Lee French, parcel one: one, two, three, 0.539 acre, Colquhoun Street, $26,444.97.
- Martha P. Hall, Alfreda Patterson, George E. Patterson, Tommie L. Thomas and Kareen Patterson to Martha P. Hall, 43 feet, lot five, Gray Street, no money transferred.
- Randall L. Elliott to Dogwood Enterprises, 60 feet, lot six, 219 Meadowbrook Drive, $70,000.
- Don R. Gauldin and Joanne W. Gauldin to Lisa S. Gauldin Wigington and Eric L. Garner, lot three, 145 Booth Road, $60,000.
Recorded Dec. 22
- SRE to Marqui Ortega and Maria Guadalupe Martinez, partial lots 11, 12 and 61, 4 Elizabeth St., $40,000.
- Voina R. Wray to Allen Taylor, 71.28 feet, lot 11, section L, 163 Winthrop Drive, $61,500.
- Wendy Abercrombie to Provision Investments, 75.67 feet, lot 11, section A, 614 Greenwich Circle, $75,000.
- Christ the King Lutheran Church and God’s Storehouse Inc. to Sabine Lee French, lot 21, 287 Rambler Drive, $155,000.
- Anh Ruyet Nguyen, Binh Vinguyen and Nahieu T. Ngo to Tuyet Anh Nguyen and Dai Q. Nguyen, 60.02 feet, lot 17, section B, 207 Elon Place, no money transferred.
- SMMU to Ibrahim I. Amayra, 40.5 feet, parcel B, 806 Claiborne St., $24,500.
- Martinsville Home Buyers to David Durst and Sandy Durst, 60 feet, lot two, section C, 21 Carlson Ave., $60,000.
- William Thomas Rogers Sr. and Kenneth W. Schultz to Elmer D. Lorenzo and Amaya Flor J. Reyes Mojica, 60 feet, lot 21, 304 Meadowbrook Drive, $46,000.
- Veria Diann Garland to WE Realty, 45 feet, 335 Airport Drive, $30,000.
- Willie Cobbs III (Willie Cobb III) to Nicholas Preston, parcel one: 25 feet, partial lot seven, block A; parcel two: lots nine and 10; Hunter Street, $16,000.
- Fehmida Begum to Kelly Real Estate, 55 feet, lot P, 200 Highland Court, $25,000.
Recorded Dec. 27
- Edward Scott to Valdivia Holdings, 75 feet, lot 17, 115 Edwards Circle, $18,000.
- Torrey J. Blackwell and Shelley K. Blackwell to Nathan Lee Barrett and Karie Sue Barrett, lots eight, nine and partial lot 10, 275 Hawthorne Drive, $520,000.
- Keith Dyland O’Donnell and Saramae Thompson (Sarah Meyer O’Donnell) to Van Thanh Luong, 77 feet, lot 12, section A, 131 Southland Drive, $98,200.
- Janet L. McGregor to Robert M. Haley, lot five, section V, 134 Brantley Place, $76,100.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Dec. 20
- Bette S. Christian, Darryl W. Christian, Charles W. Saunders and Bonnie H. Saunders to Sherry S. Webster, parcel D, 2.758 acres, State Road 671, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Ernest Monroe Rowles and Steven D. Rowles to Carlson James Cumbo, lots 52 thru 54, State Road 822, Chatham District, $149,900.
- Ben J. Davenport Jr. to Davenport Energy Inc., various parcels, Pittsylvania County, $965,000.
- Elizabeth N. Davenport to Davenport Energy Inc., various parcels, Pittsylvania County, $246,700.
- Christopher George Doss (Christopher G. Doss) to Elish Jackson and Julianne F. Jackson, 2.015 acres and 0.443 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $224,000.
- Estate of Margret D. Marshall to Jacob Lee Martin lots one thru six, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
- JEH3 to Brian Thomas Orvis, 0.72 acre, State Road 877, Pittsylvania County, $155,000.
- Lisa Ann Northington (Lisa Ann Northerton) to Haywood M. Graves, tract B, 1.79 acres, Pittsylvania County, $85,000.
Recorded Dec. 21
- Rebecca Lynn Moore to Polite Property Investments, lot two A, 0.585 acre, State Road 672, Callands-Gretna District, $45,000.
- Elsie Jane Shelton Haskins to Darrell Ray Haskins, tract two B, 4.265 acres, State Route 866, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Darrell Ray Haskins to Timothy L. Shelton and Elaine K. Shelton, tract two B, 4.265 acres, State Route 866, Pittsylvania County, $18,200.
- Lee Ashton Lewis to Riesling Properties, parcel two, 0.256 acre, Town of Gretna, $112,500.
- Terry J. Staton and Lisa B. Staton to Alexis Ocasio-Diaz and Miriam Sanchez-Maldon-Odor, lot one, 1.945 acres, Staunton River District, $179,900.
- Richard Spencer Plaster Jr. and Kerri Ann Plaster to Susan Catherine Aylor, lot, North Main Street, Town of Chatham, $54,850.
- Susan G. Miller (Susan G. Moran) to Scott G. Boyd and Kelly G. Boyd, lot two, 0.877 acre, Pittsylvania County, $269,000.
- Ronald H. Bailess and Elizabeth Chapman Bailess to Jonathan H. Bailess and Carrie S. Bailess, lot A, 0.885 acre, State Route 653, Pittsylvania County, $100,100.
- Tuscarora Farms Inc. to Kelly Rental Estate, lot four, Indian Trail Road, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
- Chancellor Davis Turner to Kelly Real Estate, 1.23 acres, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
- Terry N. Whitt and Rhonda J. Whitt to Kelly Real Estate, lot two, 1.631 acres, State Road 835, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
- Richard Hunter Austin Jr. and Amanda Austin Deguair to Robert L. Queener Jr. and Glenda W. Queener, tract A, State Road 646, Pittsylvania County, $51,200.
Recorded Dec. 22
- The Farmers Bank of Appomattox to Vision Development, lot 87 and 88, section C, Staunton River District, $20,000.
- Kristian D. Boswell to Jerry W. Barker, 41.442 acres, State Route 642, Staunton River District, $280,000.
- Samuel W. Robertson and Barbara L. Robertson to Mark W. Purdy, Wanda L. Purdy and Elizabeth Grace Purdy, parcel, Pittsylvania County, $45,000.
- Thomas Henry Swanson and Curtis Norman Swanson to Wesley Aaron East, tract two A, 3.270 acres, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
- William T. Rogers Sr. and Ruth R. Rogers to Lawrence N. Francis II and Lisa R. Francis, lot D, 1.550 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Lawrence N. Francis II and Lisa R. Francis to William M. Rogers Jr. and William T. Rogers Sr., parcel, Highway 29, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Frank Githens and Pamela Kelley to Nick Potts and Alicia Coleen Potts, lot 10, 18 acres, Staunton River District, $40,000.
- Corey Wright and Brooklyn C. Wright to Core Wayne Wright Jr. and Brooklyn C. Wright, parcel B, 10.927 acres, State Road 924, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Candace Hudson Walker, Judith Hudson Yeatts and Vician Hudson Stowe to Nicholas L. Hudson, lot B, lots one and two and lots three thru six, section A, $130,000.
- Keister L. Richardson III and Paula F. Richardson to Deidre A. Bunch and Andrew H. Bunch, 84.20 acres, State Highway 856, Pittsylvania County, $270,000.
- Andrea H. Duren to William David Cole and Dana Rojas Cole, lot one, new parcel two B, tracts 88 and 89, Pittsylvania County, $105,000.
- Bruce C. Mills and Patricia H. Mills to Ryne Michael Farmer and Morgan Thomas Farmer, 0.33 acre and parcel, State Road 744, Pittsylvania County, $153,000.
- Tony Carroll Chaney to Donald A. Neely and Emily D. Neely, lot nine, State Road 866, Pittsylvania County, $134,200.
- Shelby Jean Adkins and Howard J. Shelton to The Mills House at Motley’s Mill, Life Estate, Pittsylvania County, $17,235.22.