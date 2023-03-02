City of Danville
Recorded Feb. 6
- Wesley L. Bowman to RLG Holdings, 100 fee, lots seven-10, 1705 Blair Loop Road, no money transferred.
- Joseph Alvis Dabbs Sr. and Jean Paul Dabbs to Joseph D. Stone add Meredith Stone, lot 14, partial lots 12-13, 911 Halifax Road and property in Pittsylvania County $100,000.
- JHN Investments to Keith A. Fields, 61.43 feet, lot 39, section B, 112 Manchester Ave., $250,000.
- Lumbu Managements to CKO Solutions, 0.388 acre, lot eight 172 Mayo St. and Richmond Boulevard, $30,000.
- Tyrone Epps to Lumbu Managements, 50 feet, lot 18 and partial lot 20, 1116 Washington St., $19,000.
- Tyjuan General to Lumbu Managements, 0.388 acre, lot B, 172 Mayo St. and Richmond Boulevard, $20,000.
Recorded Feb. 7
- James Glenn Giddings to Charles Lee Gentry Jr. and Sheila C. Gentry, 45 feet, lot two, 134 Marshall Terrace, $130,000.
- Robert L. Chenery and Janis L. Chenery to Sharon Turner and Marilyn Olden, lot 41, section A, 301 Brentwood Drive, $65,000.
- Raymond A. Elliott, acting by and through his duly appointed agent and attorney-in-fact, Patricia A. Elliott to NMPL Properties, lots 27-28, block A, 19 Doolittle St., $24,500.
- Mack A. Coles and Helen Coles to Dodson Realty, 1205 Washington St., no money transferred.
- Joseph Marshall Garrett to Jonathan A. Banks, 75.61 feet, 1411 Aspen St., $3,900.
- Albert T. Watkins Sr. and Denise Crawford to Albert T. Watkins Sr. and Denise Crawford, 60 feet, lot two, section J, 272 Guilford St., no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 8
- River City Systems Incorporated to River City Cowork, 0.189 acre, 651 Loyal St., and Tazewelll Street, lot A, no money transferred.
- Lumbu Managements to M&M Signature Homes, partial lot 196 and 198, 818 Noble Ave., $36,000.
- Stephen Early Ramsey to Danville Development and Housing Authority, 54.17 feet, 937 and 939 Green St., no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 9
- Joan W. Lewis to Paige Elizabeth Lewis, 105.30 feet, 112 Westview Place, no money transferred.
- Dantoine Markee Bennett to Jonathan Jermaine Bennett, 142 Tate St., no money transferred.
- Warren Stephen Jones and Rebecca Griffin Jones to Dan M. Pleasant and Barbara M. Pleasant, lot seven, 121 Cherry Lane, $525,000.
- William Peter Pool Sr. and Helen D. Pool to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, lot 97C, 820 Budford St., $17,000.
Recorded Feb. 10
- Patricia D. Ware, James Harvey Fuquay III and Jane Margaret Fuquay to Robert A. Roberts, 75.348 feet, lots 8-10, 2849 Westover Drive, $163,000.
- John Holmes and Natalie Holmes to Tony Caldwell, lot 16, Lee Street, $19,000.
- Suzanne Woicikowfski and Mitchell Woicikowfski to Michael Takes Jr., 163 Lynch St., $15,000.
- Joyce Clark Ladd, acting by and through her duly authorized attorney-in-fact William D. Burnett to Joann S. Stowe, 4180 Riverside Drive, Unit 204, $216,000.
Recorded Feb. 13
- Phyllis B. Acker to Richard B. Thelander and Patricia Ann Thelander, 50 feet, lot eight, 141 Holbrook Ave., $165,000.
- Patsy M. Huffstettler to Andrea Leigh Huffstettler, lot 23, section G, 1121 Rosemary Lane, no money transferred.
- 2B Properties to Danville Homes, 622 Franklin St., no money transferred.
- Frank M. Shields to Martha C. Pavelchak, partial lot 61, 6 Elizabeth St., $39,000.
Recorded Feb. 14
- Cross Roads Reconciliation Services Incorporated to Raul Flores Olivarria, 52 feet, lot 41, 2011 Carter St., $25,000.
- VIVA Properties to Elmer D. Lorenzo Amaya and Flor Jazmin Reyes Mojicia, 65 feet, lot 24, 103 Laramie Circle, $77,000.
- Sally A. Walton and Paul Maynard Stanley to Paula E. Cherry, 33.25 feet, lot C, 511 West Main St., $280,000.