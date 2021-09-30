Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Aug. 24
- William R. Hunt III and Stephanie M. Hunt to A Greater Destiny, 65 feet, lot 17, section G, 304 Lansbury Drive, $129,900.
- Kenneth M. Martin and Kay S. Martin to Jeffrey Paszkiewicz and Maghan Paszkiewicz, 200 feet, lot 34, section C, 502 Berkshire Drive, $242,900.
- Rose M. Shields to Adrian Watlington, 25 feet, lots 18-19, 1470 Claiborne St., $55,000.
- Ham Family Investments to Catherine Dumas, 50 feet, lots 47 and 48, 233 Eastwood Drive, $77,800.
- Helen Ree McKenzie to Catherine Dumas, 70 feet, lot 39, section N, 34 Hylton Ave., $74,000.
- Jessica Nichole Moran and Kristen Renee Moran to Philip Noble, 50 feet, lot 32, 126 Mimosa St., $60,000.
- Peggy Dinh to Kirby Wright, 93.68 feet, lot B-one, North Main Street, $32,300.
- Ronald Ellis Jackson to Prime Home Options, 226 New Ingram Road, $75,000.
- EPI Rentals to James C. Souers and Sharon K. Souers, 100 feet, lots 59-62, section Z, 208 Avalon Drive, $131,000.
- Linda S. Lavinder James to Atkinson Rentals, 1.03 acres, 442 Gilbert Drive, $120,800.
- Michael P. Lovern II to Tamara Burton Belotti, 1.418 acres, lot 41, 439 and 441 Hunter St., $120,000.
- Michael P. Lovern II to Tamara Burton Belotti, parcel one: lot 63A; parcel two: 67.5 feet, 381 Mimosa St., $12,000.
Recorded Aug. 25
- Diane Boy Harper, Helen Kathleen Harris and Pauline Byrd Humphrey (Polly Byrd Humphrey) (Henrietta Pauline Byrd Humphrey) to Robert Joseph Dodson III, 0.157 acre, parcel one A, Lady Astor Street, $12,500.
- Diane Boy Harper, Helen Kathleen Harris, Pauline Byrd Humphrey (Polly Byrd Humphrey) (Henrietta Pauline Byrd Humphrey) to 278 and 280 West Main St., $175,000.
- Hopkins Investments to ABLI Investments, partial lot six, block 10, 515 Water St., $30,000.
- RJJ Development to Evolution Optical, 0.952 acre, partial parcel A, 723 Piney Forest Road, $537,500.
- Reinvest to Ignacio Lopez Trejo, parcel one: lots 51-53; parcel two 75 feet, lots 48, 49, 50, Orchard Drive, $5,000.
Recorded Aug. 26
- Leslie C. Blair to Amanda Milam, 65 feet, lots 18 and 18A, section A, 107 Bel Aire Drive, $165,000.
- Steve K. Doss and Rhonda L. Doss to Kelly S. Burton and Kenneth B. Doss, 100 feet, lots 157-160, 62 Vandola Road, no money transferred.
- Kevin D. Monahan to Jewel Mitchell, lot C, 15 Baldwin St., $146,500.
- Carl L. Compton and Rita M. Compton to Carl L. Compton, interest in lot 114, Building G-C, 114 Bridgewater Court, no money transferred.
- Daren A. Hall and Christy L. Hall to Harry N. McCory, parcel one: lots 64-66; partial lot 67 and 69, 3006 Westover Drive, $225,000.
- Audrey W. Newman to John Earl, 80 feet, lot 11, section K, 106 Cathy Drive, $161,750.
- Otis C. Hardy and Tammy D. Hardy to Keith David Daniel and Jo Anne Payne Daniel, lot six, section G, 477 Northmont Blvd., $70,000.
- Hopkins Investments to Nguyen Properties, 76 feet, lot one, 230 Mayfield Road, $33,000.
- Furbo Investments to Hargraves Outreach Inc., 50 feet, lot 14, block three, 629 Cabell St., $23,000.
- Michelle R. Covington to EPI Rentals, lot 34, block three, 683 Berryman Ave., $10,000.
- Michael Eanes to Duane A. Hundley, 50 feet, lot seven, section L, 22 Milton Ave., $31,000.
Recorded Aug. 27
- Jon Matthew Sparks and Dalia Sparks to Cynthia Marie Sparks Wharton and Charles Robert Wharton, 70 feet, lot eight, section V, 34 Dallas Ave., no money transferred.
- Phillip R. Gardner and Jessica E. Gardner to Tony R. Dix and Deborah P. Dix, 100 feet, lot 27, section A, 433 Downing Drive, $269,900.
- Alqurian Jeffries to Thomas W. Richardson, 36 feet, lot four, 643 Berryman Ave., $32,000.
- Michael M. Zeoli and Sharon C. Zeoli to 219 Randolph Street, 50 feet, 219 Randolph St., $148,000.
- Jack Hudgins Jr. to Carter Andrew Hodgins, parcel one: lot five and partial lot six, section 11; parcel two, 242 Mountain View Ave., $112,360.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Aug. 24
- Theodore R. Carter to Reginald B. Carter, 1.32 acres, State Road 882, Tunstall District, $4,000.
- Bert A. Hardin to Karen A. Brewer, lot 21, 6.233 acres, ½ interest, Blairs District, $20,000.
- Cheryl Hutcherson to Lovelace Properties, lots 72 thru 75, 0.63 acre, Staunton River District, $59,000.
- U.S. Bank National Association to WGJ, lot 10, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
- Daryl Mills and Nancy Counts Mills to Timothy J. Clark and Gretchen B. Clark, 58.939 acres, Pittsylvania County, $175,000.
- Steven Anthony Martin to 2JD, lot 26, lots, 23, 26 and 44, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
- Ann S. Robinson (Beulah Ann Shelton Robinson) to James E. Swift and Donna M. Swift, lot three, 1.236 acres, Chatham District, $80,000.
Recorded Aug. 25
- Janet Doss, Wanda Rice and Sue Monroe to John T. Adams, partial lot C, 2.7 acres, Town of Hurt, $7,500.
- James Asbusy (James M. Asbusy) to JEH3, lot one, State Route 902, Pittsylvania County, $85,000.
- Four-Fifty-Five to Penny Winsor and Kuata, parcel one: 5.316 acres, Gretna District, $195,000.
- Countryside Land Co. to Radha K. Akula, Radha K. Kula and Tanuja Katta, lot 77, section two, Pittsylvania County, $14,000.
- Lee Ann Waller to Adam Lee Waller and Lee Ann Waller, parcel A, 2.553 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Janet Doss, Wanda Rice and Sue Monroe to Thomas R. McDaniel, partial parcel C, State Route 634, Town of Hurt, $31,000.
- Susan B. Justus to GHP, lot two, Staunton River District, $195,000.
- Faith B. Francis to Matthew Christian Bradner, lot 30, Flat Top Coves, Callands-Gretna District, $30,000.
- Joan M. Small to Robert Dale Davis and Joan Verie Davis, lot 25, State Road 1035, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
Recorded Aug. 26
- Timothy W. Wilson and Jeneen F. Wilson to Kimberly P. Walker, tract A, 3.966 acres, Pittsylvania County, $106,000.
- Todd W. Herrett and April L. Herrett to Erik Quinn and Courtney Quinn, lot two, 0.496 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $258,000.
- Winfred Leo Brown and Helen Wray Brown to John W. Hyatt, lot five, State Route 778, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
- Deborah Lynne Brown to Matthew T. Collins, lots 43 thru 45, Town of Chatham, $163,900.
- Clifton Lee to Clifton Lee and Wendy M. Lee, lots three and four, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Thomas Marshall Key Jr. and Jennifer Lynn Lillard-Key to Lindsey Blake Jennings, part lot six, 0.730 acre, Town of Chatham, $160,000.
Recorded Aug. 27
- Daniel Edmund Giles to Brian S. Newby, tract 17, 8.00 acres, Pittsylvania County, $204,000.
- Allen McGuire Dawson and Allan McGuire Dawson Jr. to Keith Edward Myers and JoAnn Myers, new tract A, 24.309 acres, Staunton River District, $40,000.
- Larry D. Lewis to Tina M. Wilkes, lot one, 1.75 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Robert Winston Wyatt III, Crystal Wyatt and Cheri Denise Fillion to Cheri Denise Fillion, 7.25 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Patricia S. Rowland and Danny W. Cook to Ryan Tyler Crews, parcel, State Route 794, Pittsylvania County, $60,000.
- Leroy Phelps and Faye Phelps Dix (Faye Dix) to Brittney Nicole Dix, lot four, Tunstall District, $85,000.
- Thomas Roger Langston and Betty J. Camben-Langston to Lee Ashton Lewis, parcel two, Town of Gretna, $50,000.
- Michael A. Carey to Michael C. Carey, new lot nine A, 2.296 acres, State Route 360, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Calvin W. Price Jr. and Sandra L. Price to Melissa Reamey and Tammy Armes, lot four, Mountain Vista Estates, Callands-Gretna District, $35,000.
- Daniel M. Addis and Nam H. Kim to Nathan Dean Roundy and Erin Christine Sheridan, lot 17, Old Springs Road, Pittsylvania County, $390,000.
- Bonnie L. Finch and Robert W. Lee III to Emma Hart Mustain, lots one and three, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Emma H. Mustain and William Anthony Mustain to Ernest Brent Merchant and Shelton Investments, 0.47 acre and lots one and three, Town of Gretna, $125,000.
Recorded Aug. 30
- Peggy Bradley Urquhart to Holly Denise Moore, lots four and five B, Callands-Gretna District, $395,000.
- James Doy Moore and Daniel Wayne Sink to Jason Edward Moon, parcel one B, 5.01 acres, Staunton River District, $16,000.
- New Prospect Baptist Church Inc. to Michael D. Blackstock, 0.9864 acre, Town of Hurt, $40,000.
- Samuel I. Irby to Vicky I. Martin and Justin I. Wyatt, lots three B and three C, Staunton River District, $29,300.