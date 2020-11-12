Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Oct. 21
Ethel B. Orr, Sandra Brown, Christine Brown, Janise Lee, Chanel Brown, Lorraine King, Jacqueline Butler, Dorothy Brown and Anthony Butler to Trustees of First Baptist Missionary Church, 60 feet, lot 151, Washington Street, no money transferred.
Jonathan D. Wallace and Jacob R. Wallace to Shelby J. Wallace, parcel, 2544 Airview Drive, no money transferred.
Kathy W. Short (Kathy Short) to Sugar and Spice Investments and RJJ Development, lot eight, section L, 363 Martin Ave., $20,000.
Jennifer P. Reuter to Zerep, 60 feet, lot 22, section E, 433 Lansbury Drive, $42,500.
Deutsche Bank Trust Company to Theresa G. Wilkinson, lot 14, section D, 296 Oakwood Circle, $48,500.
Donald W. Baynes and Randall N. Baynes to David C. Townes, 70 feet, lot 14, section five, 136 Woodberry Ave, $115,000.
Raymond Brett Jones to Henry Steve Richardson Jr., 50 feet, lot 11, block 10, 311 Moffett St., $5,000.
Oct. 22
Margaret S. Traynham to Danny B. Bowman and Debra Stone Bowman, 0.821 acre, lot nine, block C, 247 Westhaven Drive, $336,500.
Andrew P. Brande to Ryan Dalton, parcel one: 45 feet, lot 93, section five, 134 Clarendon Circle, $120,000.
Joseph M. Garrett and Teresa Yvette Hairston Miller to Elias Emmanuel Cushi, 50 feet, lot two, 1422 Aspen St., $5,000.
Courtney M. Adams to Thomas D. Clark and Morgan E. Epstein, lot eight, 164 College Ave., $120,000.
Gwendolyn J. Logan (Gwendolyn Jones Logan) and Shirvon Tiffany Winfield to C-Peralta Home Improvement, 60 feet, lot 25, section C, 209 Greenwich Circle, $74,700.
Brandon M. Weaver to Abigail Faith Longford and Bradley David Langford, 65.29 feet, 2039 Westover Drive and Edgewood Drive, $143,000.
Pittsylvania County
Oct. 19
Pamela W. Taylor to Darlene Crumpton and Bobby Crumpton, lot 75, section A, Playcation Retreat, Pigg River District, $15,000.
Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset to John Morris Shorter, lots 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 and 32, Pittsylvania County, $74,500.
Brooks Jones and Jessica Farley Jones to Avneetvijay Properties, 2.37 acres, lot eight and one, 2.11 acres, U.S. 58, Pittsylvania County, $335,000.
John L. Berger to Anthony Taylor and James Berger, 2.445 acres, State Road 691, Pittsylvania County, $8,000.
Archie L. Jarvis and Susan C. Jarvis to Michael Shawn Willis and Lori Obi Willis, lot 22, Sanctuary Bay, Callands-Gretna District, $155,000.
Michael L. Hughes to Joshua D. Jordan and Nanna M. Pipkin, lots nine and 10, State Highway 614, Pittsylvania County, $32,000.
Herbert Alan Nicholas and Dolores A. Finney (Delores Ann Nicholas) to William Jacob Nicholas Jr. and Doloros A. Finney, tract 16, State Route 701, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Vaden L. Wright to William D. Brown and Nichole L. Brown, tract one, 30.85 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $40,000.
Oct. 20
John W. Sims and Linda C. Sims to Bryce Richard Staton and Jo Beth Staton, lot three, 0.979 acre, State Road 978, Pittsylvania County, $179,950.
David C. Dalton to Timothy G. Parker and Deanna C. Parker, tract one, 70.629 acres, State Route 939, Tunstall District, $107,000.
Theresa Grasty Williams to Greg Phillips, lot three, State Road 1132, Westover District, $500.
Goran M. Thompson and Lori L. Thompson to Greg Phillips, lot 17, section H, Ridgecrest II, Pittsylvania County, $2,054.97.
The Lester Group Incorporated to Terri Thompson, lots 45 and 46, Westover Park, Westover District, $8,500.
Aaron R. Okeson to Brooke Elizabeth Adkins, lot 15, 0.53 acre, State Route 672, Pittsylvania County, $86,000.
Michael Lee Wilson to Juan Andres Andres Meza Garcia, tract 14, 0.50 acre, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
Support Local Journalism
Virgil Donald Scarce to Betty S. Garrett (Bettie Lee Scarce) and Joseph R. Scarce, 9/10 acre, Triangular lot, ¼ interest, Pittsylvania County, $18,000.
Barry J. Shields and Rose M. Shields to Rose M. Shields, parcel, Oak Forest Circle, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Fannie H. Martin (Fannie E. Martin) and Corey D. Edwards to Don Patrick O’Neal, 11.19 acres, Pittsylvania County, $44,900.
Fannie H. Martin (Fannie Edward Martin), Fannie Martin and Corey D. Edwards to Dan Patrick O’Neal, two acres, Henry Road, Pittsylvania County, $19,900.
Danny B. Bowman to Marc R. Jordan and Darlene H. Jordan , 8.97 acres, tract D, 15.553 acres and 45.53 acres, Pittsylvania County, $426,000.
J.D.A. Associates Incorporated to Michael J. Owen, tract three, State Road 727, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Dennis H. Tucker and Robyn O. Tucker to Lee A. Tucker and Melissa S. Tucker, parcel two A, 46.17 acres, Pittsylvania County, $33,800.
William Howard Daniels and Judith Coggins Daniels to Coleman R. Osborne and Taylor N. Hite, lot 23, Parker Road, Pittsylvania County, $125,000.
Linda Mahan Ingram, Lowell Dennis Ingram, Patsy Mahan Gauldin, Morris James Gauldin and Jane Mahan Adkins to Jane Mahan Adkins, parcel, 240 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Linda Mahan Ingram, Lowell Dennis Ingram, Patsy Mahan Gauldin, Morris James Gauldin and Jane Mahan Adkins to Patsy Mahan Gauldin, parcel, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Linda Mahan Ingram, Lowell Dennis Ingram, Patsy Mahan Gauldin, Morris James Gauldin and Jane Mahan Adkins to Linda Mahan Ingram, tract A, 6.11 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ruby B. Wise to Crystal Gail Hankins Wise, lot 58, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Darrell Wayne Collins Sr. to Darrell Wayne Collins Jr., lot three, 1.43 acres, State Road 685, Town of Chatham, no money transferred.
Oct. 21
Thornton C. Crews and Debra D. Crews to Ashley R. Wright, 2.86 acres, State Road 642, Staunton River District, $145,000.
Esther Wright Nichols to Catherine N. Chandler, one acre, ½ interest, Highway 851, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ruby P. Conley, Paulien P. Barnett, Mamie P. Goodlett, Florence P. Parker, David Parker, Joyce Ann Pankey Graves, John Graves, Robert Louis Pankey, Mamie Pankey, Cynthia M. Taylor, Barbara M. Newton, George W. Neston, Anthony McGhee, Billie Jo Lantz McGhee, James McGhee, George R. McGhee III, Eutonia McGhee, Lauran M. Morgan, Darin Uwezo Morgan and Omela Bullock to Willard Ray Burnett and Larry Thomas Burnett, 0.699 acre and 6.250 acres, interests, Dan River District, $17,000.
Justin Allen Osborne to Elizabeth G. Bauguess and Dillard W. Bauguess, tract seven, 1.11 acres and part of tract three, 5.79 acres, Pittsylvania County, $89,000.
Tania L. Gregory to Kenneth L. Durham and Kenneth L. Durham Jr., tract one, 5.00 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $18,500.
Kevin D. Dawson and Jonathan A. Dawson to Gabriel M. Rias and Keiri Amezquita, lot one, Staunton River District, $50,000.
Mohamed Shata and Nadia A. Aly and Mohamed Shata to Mohamed Shata, lots 27, 28, 29 and 30, Woodlawn Heights, Pittsylvania County, $13,500.
Michael E. Eanes to Betty Greene Griffin, tract B, 14.203, State Road 841, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Oct. 22
Charles R. Balderson Jr. and Carol M. Balderson to Joseph M. Kanagy and Katie S. Kanagy, tract B, 11.76 acres and 32.058 acres, Pittsylvania County, $105,000.
Lofton Leason to Robin L. Reese, tract four 0.574 acre, State Route 1132, Pittsylvania County, $210,000.
Meadeside to Brandon L. Stewart, lot 15, 2.015 acres, Blairs District, $25,000.
Joseph Michael Cancemi Jr., Barbara Cancemi Beck and Ben David Cancemi to Rock Solid Hardcapes, lot nine, State Road 621, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
William Barry Farmer, Curtis Mark Farmer, Laura Adair Somerville and Cynthia Robertson Farmer to Bill B. Lee Jr., 94 acres, Pittsylvania County, $249,842.34.
William Barry Farmer, Susan Elliott Farmer, Curtis Mark Farmer, Georgeanna Draughon Farmer, Laura Adair Farmer Somerville, Frank Walker Somerville and Cynthia Robertson Farmer to Bill B. Lee Jr., 3.58 acres, partly Caswell County, North Carolina, Pittsylvania County, $2,897.10.
William Barry Farmer, Curtis Mark Farmer and Cynthia Robertson Farmer to Bill B. Lee Jr., lot 10, 13.53 acres, State Road 735, Pittsylvania County, $35,961.36.
Gary S. Campbell and Sharon J. Campbell to Dakiyyah N. Nesmith, lot seven, 0.99 acre, State Road 734, Pittsylvania County, $159,000.
Wilson Barker to William P. Myers, lot two, 5.0 acres, State Road 733, Pittsylvania County, $215,000.
Sheila R. Saunders and Michael Gerald Saunders to Sylvester A. Jacobs, lot seven A, section L. ½ interest, Road 1544, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Diana D. Beasley to Angela Setliff, lot seven, 1.395 acres, Indian Trail Road, Pittsylvania County, $285,000.
David Leslie Adams and Cathy Ann Easley Adams to Harold Wayne Huffman and Patrick B. Huffman, tract three, 61.07 acres, State Road 729, Pittsylvania County, $110,000.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.