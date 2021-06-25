Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded May 24
- Frances P. Wyatt to HMN Properties, Briarcliff Place and Winston Road, no money transferred.
- Industrial Development Authority of Danville, VA to City of Danville VA, lot two, 100 Memorial Drive, no money transferred.
- Beverly Bernard Francisco Jr. and Julie V. Francisco to Anthony Robert Murphy and Rosalia Anaya Murphy, parcel one: 143.65 feet, U.S. Highway 58; parcel two: 20 feet, 1817 Westover Drive, $95,000.
Recorded May 25
- Kreisha K. Williams to JT Williams Properties, partial lots 21 and 23, 1121 Washington S., no money transferred.
- Claude Brandon Jr. to Annetta K. Rogers, 50.04 feet, lot six, section B, 826 Noble Ave., no money transferred.
- Dewey C. Fulton and Freida E. Fulton to Freida E. Fulton and Alma D. Fulton, 55 feet, lots 25 and 25A, section A, 49 Laurel Ave., no money transferred.
- Holbrook Medical Associates to Congenta, LLC, 101 Holbrook St., $2,000,000.
Recorded May 26
- Brenda S. Arthur, Mary Elizabeth Hylton Hill (Mary Elizabeth Hylton) custodian and Rachel Marie Hylton to Gladruth Realty, 117 Phillip Court, $183,100.
- Kaeem Liamani to Razeim Adnan Batineh, ½ interest, 595 West Main St., $30,000.
- Madeline T. Weatherford to Robert Otis Weatherford Jr., lot two, 515 Chatelaine Ave., no money transferred.
- Lyallpur Investments Inc. to Iwall, LLC, 60 feet, lot four, block eight, 1108 North Main St., $35,000.
- Charlotte Belinda Adams Keen (Linda A. Keen), Linda Keen, Lena La Verna Adams Townes (Lena A. Townes) and Lena Townes to Michael J. Stanley, 60 feet, lot 33, 128 Melbourne Circle, $35,000.
- Deborah P. Gray to Charles B. Gray Jr., Shannon G. Phelps and Carion P. Gray, partial block 24, 331 Hughes St., and Southampton Ave., no money transferred.
- Bridgette L. Stephens to Renewal Properties, 60 feet, lot three, 248 Jordan St., $60,000.
- Wendy Whitehead, Angela Cobbs, John D. Cobbs Jr. and Ranzie Cardwell Jr. (Ranxzie Cardwell) to Ranzie Cardwell Jr., partial lot 24, 139 Cardwell St., no money transferred.
- Curtis Maurice Carter to Curtis Maurice Carter, 62.5 feet, partial lot M and lots I and K, 1495 Claiborne St., no money transferred.
- Mohammad A. Tahirkheli to KBD Investments, parcel one: 65 feet, lot 11, block F; parcel two: lot 12, block F, 304 Roberts St., $125,700.
- Katie A. Rezabek (Katie A. Calhoon) to GUO Enterprise, partial lots one and two, section G, 336 College Ave., $67,500.
- Teresa Turner Wilson to James Raymond Griffin and Vivian Lewis Griffin, 60 feet, lot 203, 340 Parkland Drive, $80,000.
- William T. Baggerly to Carlton Olanda Walton Jr., parcel one: 3.85 acres, lot three A; parcel two: 366.26 feet, tract two, 410 Seminole Drive, $194,000.
- Jeffrey L. Bond and Megan F. Bond to Austin L. Moon and Meredith Arnold Moon, 80 feet, lot six, block A, 153 Hawthorne Drive and Linden Place, $430,000.
Recorded May 27
- Joseph Clifton Hudson Jr. (Joseph C. Hudson), Joseph C. Hudson Jr. and Jennifer Hudson White to Clifford Todd Hartley, parcel one: 73.35 feet, lot 28; parcel two: 702 Hughes St., $47,000.
- Bronwyn S. Burnette to Tiffany Hairston, 51 feet, lot 14, block D, 208 Forestlawn Drive, $56,000.
- Jason Smithwick to Lynda L. Newton, 52 feet, lot five, 228 Randolph St., $129,000.
- Savitaben A. Patel to Kevin A. Hodges, lot 40, section H. 132 Kensington Court, $750,000.
- Reca Limited Partnership to Nelson Johnson, 40 feet, lot three, block two, 645 Shelton St., $24,900.
- James A. Goodman to Salim S. Damani, property, 3.38 acres, lot 21, Deaton Street, $15,000.
- Holley Investments to NBS Real Estate, 50 feet, lot nine, 115 Sunset Drive, $35,000.
- Clare Marie B. Weddle to Ruth A. Bast and Kimberly C. Willis, 70 feet, lot three, section E, 525 Parkland Drive, $65,000.
Recorded May 28
- Flora A. Abraham (Flora M. Abraham) and Faith A. Kindle (Faith Kindle) to Elkins South, 50 feet, lot 64, 130 Smith St., $20,000.
- Rush L. Little to Rodney Eugene Barnett and Shanon Marie Barnett, 50 feet, lot 165, 901 Wyllie Ave., $37,600.
- Larry W. Whitmer and Diane C. Whitmer to Deborah R. Holmes, 108.06 feet, lot 16, section E, 559 Tamworth Drive, $202,000.
- Sherman F. Williams to Furbo Investments, 50 feet, lot 14, block three, 629 Cabell St., $5,000.
- Turnpike Townhouses to Turnpike Townhome Apartments, 66.67 feet, tract four A, 1300 Franklin Turnpike, $7,730,000.
- Danville Investors to C2 Investors, parcel one: 109.74 feet, lot 34 and three C; parcel two: tract two, Franklin Turnpike and partly in Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
- Bradley Neil Powell to Ryland Bagbey and Hannah Bagbey, lots 64A and 67A, Woodlawn Drive, $17,500.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded May 25
- Kimberly Barron, Tim Doney and Jim Doney to Jeanne Doney, tract C and D, ½ interest, Westover District, no money transferred.
- Zamzin M. Howerton to KEA Enterprises, lots 45 thru 47, Mt. Hermon Park and lots A, B, C, D and E, Pittsylvania County, $46,250.
- Natasha Danielle Hines to William S. Astin and Kristy W. Astin, lot two and parcels, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
- Barry Alan Morris to Scott Reed Birney, lot one, section B, 1.377 acres, State Rod, 718, Pittsylvania County, $136,000.
- Odell Wade Hutson Jr., Evelyn Jeanette Hutson Kirby, Michael Douglas Hutson and Sandra Ruth Hutson Gammon to Odell W. Hutson Jr. and Sheila S. Hutson, lot one C, State Route 865, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Odell Wade Hutson Jr., Evelyn Jeanette Hutson Kirby, Michael Douglas Hutson and Sandra Rut Hutson Gammon to Gary W. Gammon and Sandra H. Gammon, 2.460 acres, State Route 865, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Odell Wade Hutson Jr., Evelyn Jeanette Hutson Kirby, Michael Douglas Hutson and Sandra Ruth Hutson Gammon to Michael D. Hutson and Donna W. Hutson, 85.956 acres, State Route 865, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Nelson Page Clark to Tina C. Hendrix, Stephanie L. Clark and Lindsey Clifton, lots two A, five A and two, State Road 732, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Steven Patrick Hyler, Edwin Forrest Hyler Jr., and Michelle Hyler to Jordan Scott and Takenia Davis Scott, lot 10, Westover District, $6,000.
- Charlotte D. Collie to Patsy Newton, 15.448 acres, State Route 730 and 0.637 acre, Pittsylvania County, $320,000.
Recorded May 26
- Laurean Tatum Harless to Daniel Scott Hayes and Amber Hayes, lot 24, block C, section four, 0.400 acre, Walker Drive, Pittsylvania County, $189,900.
- Augusta Clark Construction to Michael B. Brooks, lot one, 5.989 acres, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
- Justin R. Smith and Kristen T. Smith to Justin R. Smith, tract A, 8.962 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Elizabeth Ann Easley Myers to Brian R. Yates, 39.836 acres, Pittsylvania County, $67,721.20.
- Jesse Thomas Finney and Conner Paige Richardson to Jesse Thomas Finney and Conner Paige Richardson, lot B two A two, 7.073 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Edward D. Whitehead II to Michael Allen Chapman and Alaina Cathleen Kiskadden, tract two, State Route 851, Pittsylvania County, $270,000.
- D. Michael Gibson (Dennis Michael Gibson) to Jays Gibson Properties, various lots, State Road 734, Pittsylvania County, $400,000.
- Douglas M. Worsham and Phyllis Joan Crews Worsham to Douglas McArthur Worsham Jr. and Angela Worsham Tarbert, 36.72 acres, State Route 629, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded May 27
- W.T. Moore Well Drilling Inc. to Charles Michael Lowry, 1.03 acres, 0.702 acre, Staunton River District, $60,000.
- Stuart H. Yeatts Jr. and Wanda M. Yeatts to John Henry Yeatts, James Edward Yeatts and Sara Anne Yeatts Burgess, lot three, section D and 5.59 acres, State Route 686, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Larry W. Pippin to Kenneth Mark McKeehan and Melissa Ann McKeehan, 22 acres, Gretna-Callands District, $385,000.
- Joel D. Zook and Dorothy A. Zook to Paul Peachey, parcels and lots one thru nine, Pittsylvania County, $263,717.
- Jeffrey Michael Powell and Lori R. Powell to Raymond Christopher Powell and Nancy L. Powell, 68.09 acres and parcel, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Charles E. Saye and Janeen A. Saye to Corey Wright and Brooklyn C. Wright, 22.83 acres, State Route 924, Pittsylvania County, $62,000.
- Bufus Berger Jr., Kaylon Berger, Kristie Berger (Christie Berger) and Curtis Berger to NBS Real Estate, lot, Harrison Street, Town of Gretna, $30,000.
- Adam Norris Alexander and Anna Alexander to Aquawn Norshawn Alexander, lot two, section H, Blairmont Acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Helen S. Person to Henry R. Hanson Jr. and Helen S. Pearson, 1.17 acres, Winterberry Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Rosa Solis Long to Kimberly H. Fowlkes, lot R, 1.033 acres, State Route 662, Pittsylvania County, $105,000.
- Steven C. Purcell and Cora L. Purcell to Steven T. Ashton, tract 15, Callands-Gretna District, $70,000.
Recorded May 28
- Martin C. Bryant to Jessica Melcher, 2.308 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $38,000.
- Cassie Erin Wade to Michaee D. Blackstock and Don R. Ashworth, lot two, 0.478 acre and 0.826 acre, Staunton River District, $20,000.
- Jerry L. White and Tammy Easome White to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., lot one, 0.667 acre, State Route 782, Pittsylvania County, $76,789.65.
- Mountain View Farms to Sandpiper Holdings, 65 acres, Staunton River District, $120,000.
- Marshall D. Toon to 115 S. Music Street Trust, 9.413 acre, Music Street, Town of Gretna, $89,900.
- Marison C. Scott (Marion C. Scott) and Marian C. Scott and Karen Dunford Scott to Joseph Nelson Irby, lot two, three and 0.57 acre, Staunton River District, $142,000.
- David A. Long Jr. to Marcos Altamirano Esparza, 4.926 acres, Westover District, $25,000.
- Danville Investors to C2 Investors, parcels, partly Danville City, state taxes paid Danville, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
- Turnpike Townhomes to Turnpike Townhome Apartments, easement area part Danville City, State taxes paid Danville city, Pittsylvania County, $7,730,000.
- Annette M. Yates to Jason C. Wilson C. Wilson and Ashley N. Wilson, 1.91 acres, Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, $175,000.
- Janet S. Nicol to Thomas W. Fink and Jeanne D. Fink, lot H-1, 0.281, Pittsylvania County, $425,000.