Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded May 11
- One Nation Enterprises to Teresa P. Hawker, 55 feet, lot 16, 254 Fagan St., $27,000.
- Keith S. Robertson to Vogue Investment, lot 18, section R, 118 Astor Court, $35,000.
- Robert L. Barksdale to Tina S. Barksdale, Tabitha Barksdale Morton and Reggie Lee Barksdale, 80 feet, lot nine, section E, 250 Quail Drive, no money transferred.
- Ameer Nesmith to Nexus Realty, lot 17, section C, 75 Bishop Ave., no money transferred.
- Jamie A. Rodriguez (Jamie A. Rodriguez) to Justin Andrew Rodriguez, 80.19 feet, lot 19, section A, 416 South Woodberry Ave., $74,000.
- Furbo Investments to Michelle Bella Hubbard, parcel one: 100 feet, lots 10 and 11, block six; parcel two: 50 feet, lot 12, block six, 424 Bryant Ave., $45,000.
- Ariel Kingdom Holdings 12 to Wayne D. Scott, partial lot 32, 429 Gay St., $13,900.
- Lea-3 to JEB Realty, 6.106 acres, parcel A, 301 Trade St., $1,000,000.
- Associated Services Corp. to Jodi L. Coleman and Pierre L. Jones, lots one-three, block 16, Halifax Street, no money transferred.
Recorded May 12
- William Harvey Garrett and James Edward Garrett to William Harvey Garrett and Voinda R. Garrett, ½ interest, lot one, section A, 333 Major Court, $45,000.
- Gregory Daniel Setliff to Rell Rest 1, lot six A, 139 Third Ave., $50,000.
- Don’s Auto Recycling Inc. to John E. Hauser Jr., 400 Old Greensboro Road and Wilson-Ferry Road, $34,300.
- Patricia Bernard Gobble and Nelson W. Bernard III to Charles F. Perkins Jr. and Tracy C. Perkins, 50 feet, lots 67 and 77, 138 Searcy St., $3,300.
- Terrie F. Webb to Helpful Homes and Bonnie M. Robinson, 49.77 feet, lot 11, 161 North Ave., $58,000.
Recorded May 13
- Judy F. Lyles and Gordon L. Lyles to Edward L. Scott, parcel one: 50 feet, lot 44; parcel two: 50 feet, lot 43, Lynch Street, $3,000.
- Tyrone General Jr. and Brenda J. General to Stephen E. Ramsey, parcel one: 90 feet, 884 and 886 Stokes St.; parcel two: Holbrook Avenue, no money transferred.
- John Demott, Ray Demott, William Demott and Kitty Minter to The Betterton Group, 50 feet, lot seven, 127 Northwest Blvd., $58,000.
- Timothy D. Prior to Jeremy D. Eanes, 2715 Westover Drive, $132,000.
- Beatrice Bohanon (Beatrice L. Bohannon), Joseph A. McKissick and Angela L. McKissick to Tricor Residential Holdings, Unit 215-G, Building 10, Cabin Creek Condo, 215 Seminole Trail, $28,700.
- Venture Realty Group to Tricor Residential Holdings, 687 Berryman Ave., $100,000.
- Soyars Masonry Inc. and Kriscorp Investors Inc., lot 26, section H, 104 Larchmont Way and Shoreham Drive, $445,000.
Recorded May 14
- Dalvin Clifford to Nicholas Ray Preston, 70 feet, lot 14, section K, 74 Schoolfield Drive, $27,000.
- Hilary Lyle Lipscomb, Alina Cheryl Terry and Cheryl Mary Terry to Cheryl Mary Terry, lot 32, 436 Country Club Drive, no money transferred.
- DTS Investments to Janet J. Holley, Charles A. Gibson and Donna N. Gibson, interest in 69.83 feet, lot three, section S, 124 Brookview Road, no money transferred.
- Charles A. Gibson and Donna N. Gibson to Janet J. Holey, ½ interest in 69.83 feet, lot three, section S, 124 Brookview Road, $39,800.
- DTS Investments to Janet J. Holley, Charles A. Gibson and Donna N. Gibson, interest in 95 feet, lot eight A, 72 Parrish Road, no money transferred.
- Charles A. Gibson and Donna N. Gibson to Janet T. Holley, interest in 95 feet, lot eight A, 72 Parrish Road, $36,700.
- Kevin N, Davis to SCH Properties, 100 feet, lots 34-35, 1322 Myrtle Ave., $45,000.
- Jennie Howard-Watson to Susan Ketchum and Jennifer Ketchum, lot two, 20 Dula St., no money transferred.
- Kerry A. Lecky to Kervy Brown, 105.05 feet, lot nine, section D, 341 Updike Place, $239,000.
- Rafael Vasquez and Tanesha Vasquez to Rafael Vasquez, lot one A, 1003 Lockett Drive, no money transferred.
- UPS Ground Freight Inc. and Overnite Transportation Co. to BT Property, 200 Mount Cross Road, $500,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded May 10
- Countryside Land Co. to Tamika Nettles, lot 40, section two, Sharon Meadows, Pittsylvania County, $8,000.
- Aubrey J. Nuckols and Lisa J. Nuckols to Amos L. Stoltzfus and Lydia A. Stoltzfus, parcels, Staunton River District, $300,000.
- Josephine Jones Hammock to Amos L. Stoltzfus and Lydia A. Stoltzfus, 1.05 acres, State Route 618, Staunton River District, $65,000.
- David N. Guill and Wanda B. Guill to Jeffrey D. Guill and Emily Nicole Guill, lot two C, 4.253 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Montie Darrell Jefferson and Jennifer Beth Jefferson to Montie Darrell Jefferson, parcel two, 25.75 acres, State Route 783, Pittsylvania County, $60,000.
Recorded May 11
- Joseph M. Kanagy and Katie S. Kanagy to Amos S. Stoltzfus and Susie Stoltzfus, tract B, parcel, 32.058 acres, Pittsylvania County, $105,000.
- Frankie W. Gunnell (Frankie W. Gunnell Sr.) to Jeremy Lyn Lunsford, lots, State Road 726, $165,000.
- Greg W. Brooks and Crystal L. Huffman to Jessie L. McGhee, 0.886 acre, Pittsylvania County, $15,500.
- Thomas W. Marlowe to Carolyn Allen Bartley, lot 25, State Road 799, Hollywood Acres, Pittsylvania County, $148,000.
- Coy E. Harville and Jean D. Harville to Pablo Davila and Melody A. Davila, lot one and parcel one, State Road 1132, Pittsylvania County, $62,500.
- Wanda J. Adams to Donald Lee Fowler Jr., tract four, 24.15 acres, State Road 859, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded May 12
- Ruth S. Parrish to Patricia Ann Parrish, Kathy D. Notyce, Sandra G. Parrish and Janice R. Parrish, tract B, 2.58 acres, State Road 878, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jeffrey D. Compton (J.D. Compton), J.D. Compton Sr., and Jeffrey D. Compton to Joseph L. Reynolds Jr. and Tammy M. Reynolds, lot C and part tract three, State Road 1078, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
- Christy Laverne Hicks to Christopher Michael Hicks, 2.86 acres, State Roads 841 and 951, Tunstall District, $30,000.
- William A. Dowdy to Lacey A. Keesee, lot 11, section N, Olde Hunting Hills Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $260,000.
- Qun Ying Shen (Qun Ying S. Ainsworth) to Qun Ying Shen , Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded May 13
- Kevin Raad, Joe H. Allen and Karen H. Allen to Lazy Lake Daze, lot four, 0.33 acre and parcel, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Lofton Leasing to Four Fifty-Five, lot one A, 0.622 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Gerald L. Moreno to Roland Lomerson Jr. and Sherraine H. Lomerson, Condo Unit 228, Vista Pointe Condo, Pittsylvania County, $350,000.
- Joe T. Bradner (Joseph T. Bradner Jr.) and Shirley F. Bradner to Elijah D. Williamson and Elizabeth J. Williamson, new lot, 1.30 acres, Pittsylvania County, $23,500.
- John Patrick Carleton to Gary Trent Farnsworth, parcels, Barksdale Farm, Pittsylvania County, $19,766.67.
Recorded May 14
- Joseph D. David and Nancy C. David to Matthew A. Griffin and Cheryl D. Griffin, new lot A, 1.468 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jerry Garnett Wyatt to Ramsey L. Taylor and Barbara K. Taylor, parcel, State Route 1005 and 686, Chatham District, $428,000.
- Debra B. Wright (Debra B. Jones) to Brian R. Wright and Debra B. Wright, lot two, State Road 744, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Colonial Savings to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, parcel, State Route 626, Callands-Gretna District, $10.
- Ronsan Investments to Walker Contractors Inc., lot two, 0.872 acre, State Road 360, Blairs District, $18,500.
- Marcia Cobb-Payne (Marcia C. Jackson) and Michael Payne to Charles Joseph Bolton and Nancy Marie Lugo, tract B-one A, 1.114 acres, State Road 41, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- John Frye and Marie Shelhorse Frye to Fred P. Wydner III and Amanda S. Wydner, tract, 146.157 acres, State Route 689 and 649, Pittsylvania County, $345,000.
- Jesika Leigh Perkins and Casey Lynn Perkins to John Bernard and Judy Bernard, lot D, 0.46 acre, Pittsylvania County, $620,000.
- Nelson C. Motley and Joan C. Motley to Resinvest, tract three A, State Highway 57, Chatham District, $20,000.
Recorded May 17
- Samuel R. Cannaday Sr. to Jacob M. Akers, tract eight B, 12.025 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Robert E. Parham III and Lynda J. Parham to Kenneth James and Theresa Anne James, lot C, 2.101 acres, State Road 863, Tunstall District, $267,900.
- Marcus L. Heffinger and Natalia C. Heffinger to Cari Treva Toles, lot six, State Route 743, Pittsylvania County, $185,000.
- Angela Carter Dillard to Andrew Richard Dillard, 3.22 acres, State Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Darlene R. Walker (Darlene R. Saunders) to Jeffrey Lynn Fletcher, lot four B two, 0.07 acre, lot four C, Dan River District, $150,000.
- Kathy Moorman Syker to Anthony Wardley, parcel one, 6.04 acres, Staunton River District, $145,000.
- Lee G. Pedersen and Barbara B. Pedersen to David Paul Sonkiss, tract 26 and 27, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
- William M. Moore and Pauline A. Moore to Franklin T. Moore, lot two, 2.55 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.