 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Real Estate Transfers

Dan River Region real estate transfers

  • 0

City of Danville

Recorded Sept. 15

  • Elnora M. Bryant to SRE, 62.5 feet, lot 206, Danville-Yanceyville Highway, 1361 Pumpkin Creek Lane, $20,000.
  • Donald L. Poole Sr. (Donald L. Poole) to SMMU, 50 feet, lot nine, 120 Winslow St., $22,000.
  • Ronald E. Saunders Jr. (Ronald E. Saunders) to Mark Memelaos John Morris and Deborah Kay Payne Morris, lot eight, 502 Linden Place, $390,000.
  • Kathy A. Crawley to Tagalongs, 87.57 feet, lot five, 145 Noel Ave., $95,000.
  • James Noel Jr. to Maurice A. Thomas, Flint Street, no money transferred.

Recorded Sept. 16

  • Claude W. Wright Jr. to Beacon Towers II, 115 Watson St. and Montague Street, $220,000.
  • Allen Smith to JJH Rentals, 50 feet, lot nine, section D, 45 Morris Ave., $24,000.

People are also reading…

Recorded Sept. 19

  • Ronald Williams and Teresa Grace Williams to Tony Anthony Wilson, lot seven and partial lots 10-11, 128 American Legion Blvd., no money transferred.
  • Andrea Morgan Comer to Harmony Marie Hall, ½ interest in 102.55 feet, lot one A, 409 Airport Drive, $20,000.
  • Louis Echols, Rufus O. Echols, Brenda Echols, Linda Hailstock and Teresa Hairston to Leon Bell and Deshaun Bell, Sylvan Road, $3,000.
  • Robert L. Chenery and Janis Chenery to Drilon Recani, 75 feet, lot two, 128 Ireson St., $65,000.
  • Carrington Mortgage Services to Myron Douglas Smith and Christy Katherine Caldwell-Smith, 90 feet, lot 12, section I, 149 Blair Place, $121,999.
  • Dan River Investment Associates to EPI Rentals, 60 feet, 1417 North Main St., $6,500.
  • Johnnie Preston Chatham to Raul Flores, lot 82, 1262 Stokes St., $25,000.

Recorded Sept. 20

  • Lebanon Seaboard Corp. (Entity formerly known as Lebanon Chemical Corp.) to Leslia Elaine Frost, 3.375 acre, lot four, Old Richmond Blvd., $12,500.
  • Marvin I. Wilkerson to Thomas Wilkerson, 499 & 503 Corning Drive, no money transferred.

Recorded Sept. 21

  • M. Susan Sellers to High Country Holding, 50 feet, lot 22, 145 College Ave., $108,000.
  • Betty T. Ellis to Christopher Scott Jackson, 70 feet, lot three, section B, 2880 North Main St., $60,000.
  • Tracie Lee Dallas (Tracie Shelton Foster) to Jill Jordan Wright, 99.82 feet, lot two, 3335 Westover Drive, $240,000.
  • Randy R. Lowe to Central Wrecker Service, 0.564 acre, lot C, 1 Old Halifax Road, F, $15,000.
  • Tarsha Bailey to Cheryl A. Williams-Delaney, 110 Jefferson St. and Bradley Road, $45,000.
  • Naomi Stroud to Nina Louise Dorton and Etham T. Dorton, lot seven A, section Q, Shannon Drive and Tamworth Drive, $22,500.
  • Alberto R. Vandia to Zachary Elkins and Kelly Elkins, 41.35 feet, lot six, 150 Marshall Terrace, $150,000.
  • Riverside Motel Corp. to Danville Investment, 1.842 acre, parcel B two, 2130 Riverside Drive, $4,275,000.

Recorded Sept. 2

  • Alma D. Fulton to Freida E. Fulton, ½ interest in 55 feet, lots 25 25 A, Laurel Avenue, no money transferred.
  • Melinda G. Dalton, Delores G. Fulton and Darlene G. Parsons to Tony Howerton and Anissa Howerton, 50 feet, lot three A. 1540 Claiborne St., $80,000.
  • Sam’s Rentals to MJM Capital, 50 feet, lot five, 918 Cole St., $110,000.
  • Faheem U. Hassan to Quarat Ul Ain Haider to Deontay L. Wilson and Tiffany T. Wilson, 0.536 aces, lot seven, 547 Beechtree Court, $255,000.
  • Michael L. Reynolds and Debbie H. Reynolds to EPI Rentals and Eva Fershtman, 70 feet, lot 36, section N, 46 Hylton Ave., $30,500.
  • F2 Homes to Sarah Ashlyn Stone Rodriguez, lot 20, section J, 719 Glendale Ave., $59,000.
  • Diane Baker Rodgers to Hudson Lane Rodgers II, lot one, 123 North Ave., no money transferred.

Recorded Sept. 23

  • Susan K. Smith (estate of Elizabeth Garrett Andrews deceased) to Ronald Simmons and Ronald Mason, 60 feet, lot seven, section three, 320 Guilford St., $153,000.
  • Bobby Lee Coles Sr. and Lois L. Coles to Lashanda C. Hall, Maxine Road, no money transferred.
  • Stephanie Renee Hunter-Brown to Revient Reclaimed Raleigh, lot 28, section I, 356 Annhurst Drive, $230,000.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply Side for Oil Remains Very Tight: Whistler

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert