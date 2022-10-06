Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Sept. 15
- Elnora M. Bryant to SRE, 62.5 feet, lot 206, Danville-Yanceyville Highway, 1361 Pumpkin Creek Lane, $20,000.
- Donald L. Poole Sr. (Donald L. Poole) to SMMU, 50 feet, lot nine, 120 Winslow St., $22,000.
- Ronald E. Saunders Jr. (Ronald E. Saunders) to Mark Memelaos John Morris and Deborah Kay Payne Morris, lot eight, 502 Linden Place, $390,000.
- Kathy A. Crawley to Tagalongs, 87.57 feet, lot five, 145 Noel Ave., $95,000.
- James Noel Jr. to Maurice A. Thomas, Flint Street, no money transferred.
Recorded Sept. 16
- Claude W. Wright Jr. to Beacon Towers II, 115 Watson St. and Montague Street, $220,000.
- Allen Smith to JJH Rentals, 50 feet, lot nine, section D, 45 Morris Ave., $24,000.
Recorded Sept. 19
- Ronald Williams and Teresa Grace Williams to Tony Anthony Wilson, lot seven and partial lots 10-11, 128 American Legion Blvd., no money transferred.
- Andrea Morgan Comer to Harmony Marie Hall, ½ interest in 102.55 feet, lot one A, 409 Airport Drive, $20,000.
- Louis Echols, Rufus O. Echols, Brenda Echols, Linda Hailstock and Teresa Hairston to Leon Bell and Deshaun Bell, Sylvan Road, $3,000.
- Robert L. Chenery and Janis Chenery to Drilon Recani, 75 feet, lot two, 128 Ireson St., $65,000.
- Carrington Mortgage Services to Myron Douglas Smith and Christy Katherine Caldwell-Smith, 90 feet, lot 12, section I, 149 Blair Place, $121,999.
- Dan River Investment Associates to EPI Rentals, 60 feet, 1417 North Main St., $6,500.
- Johnnie Preston Chatham to Raul Flores, lot 82, 1262 Stokes St., $25,000.
Recorded Sept. 20
- Lebanon Seaboard Corp. (Entity formerly known as Lebanon Chemical Corp.) to Leslia Elaine Frost, 3.375 acre, lot four, Old Richmond Blvd., $12,500.
- Marvin I. Wilkerson to Thomas Wilkerson, 499 & 503 Corning Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded Sept. 21
- M. Susan Sellers to High Country Holding, 50 feet, lot 22, 145 College Ave., $108,000.
- Betty T. Ellis to Christopher Scott Jackson, 70 feet, lot three, section B, 2880 North Main St., $60,000.
- Tracie Lee Dallas (Tracie Shelton Foster) to Jill Jordan Wright, 99.82 feet, lot two, 3335 Westover Drive, $240,000.
- Randy R. Lowe to Central Wrecker Service, 0.564 acre, lot C, 1 Old Halifax Road, F, $15,000.
- Tarsha Bailey to Cheryl A. Williams-Delaney, 110 Jefferson St. and Bradley Road, $45,000.
- Naomi Stroud to Nina Louise Dorton and Etham T. Dorton, lot seven A, section Q, Shannon Drive and Tamworth Drive, $22,500.
- Alberto R. Vandia to Zachary Elkins and Kelly Elkins, 41.35 feet, lot six, 150 Marshall Terrace, $150,000.
- Riverside Motel Corp. to Danville Investment, 1.842 acre, parcel B two, 2130 Riverside Drive, $4,275,000.
Recorded Sept. 2
- Alma D. Fulton to Freida E. Fulton, ½ interest in 55 feet, lots 25 25 A, Laurel Avenue, no money transferred.
- Melinda G. Dalton, Delores G. Fulton and Darlene G. Parsons to Tony Howerton and Anissa Howerton, 50 feet, lot three A. 1540 Claiborne St., $80,000.
- Sam’s Rentals to MJM Capital, 50 feet, lot five, 918 Cole St., $110,000.
- Faheem U. Hassan to Quarat Ul Ain Haider to Deontay L. Wilson and Tiffany T. Wilson, 0.536 aces, lot seven, 547 Beechtree Court, $255,000.
- Michael L. Reynolds and Debbie H. Reynolds to EPI Rentals and Eva Fershtman, 70 feet, lot 36, section N, 46 Hylton Ave., $30,500.
- F2 Homes to Sarah Ashlyn Stone Rodriguez, lot 20, section J, 719 Glendale Ave., $59,000.
- Diane Baker Rodgers to Hudson Lane Rodgers II, lot one, 123 North Ave., no money transferred.
Recorded Sept. 23
- Susan K. Smith (estate of Elizabeth Garrett Andrews deceased) to Ronald Simmons and Ronald Mason, 60 feet, lot seven, section three, 320 Guilford St., $153,000.
- Bobby Lee Coles Sr. and Lois L. Coles to Lashanda C. Hall, Maxine Road, no money transferred.
- Stephanie Renee Hunter-Brown to Revient Reclaimed Raleigh, lot 28, section I, 356 Annhurst Drive, $230,000.