Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded June 29
Tammy Conness (Tammy Jo Moore Hammack) and Susan Denise Ridge (Susan Denise Moore Hammack) and Jean N. Moore to Harold Wayne Huffman, parcel one: 50 feet, lot 109, 8 Southern St., $10,000.
Mary A. Hanvey to Southside Equity, 73 feet, lot 344 and partial lot 345, 524 Claiborne St., $1.
Timothy L. Gibson Jr. to Susan Swicegood Carter, lot nine, 134 Pineview Drive, $105,000.
Recorded June 30
Jeanne B. Seamster to Stephen K. Kress, lot one, section B, 106 Westwood Drive, $125,000.
MXCV to Shanice Shakeha Lipford, 1305 North Main St., $6,500.
Recorded July 1
Mark Alexander Brooks to Leslie L. Bailey, lots 68 B, 69 B and partial lot 69 A, 519 Fifth St., $62,400.
Alison Starling Hall Turner (Alison Starling Hall) and Cole Parker Starling to Elaine D. Ratcliffe, 125.5 feet, lot 13, section C, 302 Sheffield Drive, $260,000.
Owieda M. Cole to Southside Equity, 45 feet, lot 34 and corner, 790 Paxton St., $1.
Douglas Hawkins to Southside Equity, 30 feet, lot two B, 747 Colquhoun St., $1.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded July 1
Norma Jean Payne (Norma Jean Payne Barker) to William Maynard Gregory, lots three and four, Highway 1308, Town of Gretna, $20,000.
Robert E. Miller and Vicky O. Miller to Chad E. Miller and Carrie L. Miller, parcel, State Route 718, Blairs District, no money transferred.
John P. Ganley and Marianne E. Ganley to Jason L. Holder, lot seven, Sanctuary Bay, Callands-Gretna District, $210,000.
Mark Allen Vance and Lisa L. Vance to Gary E. Jack and Carolyn H. Jack, lot 11, 2.140 acres, Foxberry Lane, Pittsylvania County, $299,000.
Larry Thomas Burnett Jr. and Whitney Sides-Burnett to Larry Thomas Burnett Jr. and Whitney Sides-Burnett, lot B-two and B-two A, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ronald E. Simerly to Commaboyz, 0.388 acre, Staunton River District, partly in Campbell County, all taxes paid in Campbell County, $50,000.
Recorded July 2
Richard Pool to Donald Jerome Pool and Tonya L. Pool, lot B, 0.510, acre, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Steve M. Talbott to Pamela Mayhew Ford, lot 15 and 17, Pounds Road, Dan River District, $18,000.
Deborah Candace Wood, Lynwood Dale Wood, Cynthia Hope Arthur, James H. Arthur, Pamela Starr Winston (Pamela Starr Mattox), Pamela M. Winston, Daphne Ellen Adams, Leroy D. Adams, Sharon Carol Gumbs, Sharon Carol Mattox, Rick Gumbs and Joseph Howard Mattox to Lynwood Dale Wood, 0.178 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Eastern Panel Realty to Benjamin Robert Tucker and Courtney Lee Tucker, tract three A, 4.498 acres, Pittsylvania County, $21,250.
Jeffrey Karl Merchant and Teresa June Merchant to Teresa June Merchant, lot three, 20.69 acres, Highway 360 and State Road 660, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
JW2X (JW2XL) to Jeanne Grubbs and Robert W. Grubbs, lot seven, 0.689 acre, State Route 750, Pittsylvania County, $247,500.
Norma J. Fabian to Edgar J. Richardson and Shelby Jean Hailstock, lot 12, State Road 810, Dan River District, $134,000.
Arthur L. Jennings to Isaish K. Peatross and Josie L. Saylor, lot two, 1.215 acres, U.S. Highway 58, Pittsylvania County, $66,225.
Recorded July 6
Emerson Walter Wade to Bobby L. Krantz Jr. and Phonda W. Krantz, 0.82 acre and 8.47 acres, Staunton River District, $100,000.
Ernestine White (Ernestine W. Megginson) to Jutta D. Patterson, lots six and seven, Town of Hurt, $117,000.
Gamb Liability Company to Lanience Venable, lot seven, section A, Lakeside Drive, Pittsylvania County, $121,000.
