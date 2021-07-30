Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded June 24
- Logan P. Koontz to Kathryn King, 66 feet, lot 19A, 140 Winthrop Drive, $141,000.
- Tony R. Cook to Burnett Rentals, West Main Street, $150,000.
- Joseph F. Scarbrough III to Donald D’Alfonzo and Janell D’Alfonzo, Oakhaven Drive, $66,800.
- Mary Lizzie Wilson and Renee Ursella Wilson to Donald Joe Culley and Joyce T. Culley, lot B, Clarks Mill Road, $10.
Recorded June 25
- Roy T. Strader III and Faith Renee Strader to Faith Renee Strader, 125.23 feet, lots 54-58, 216 Parkway Drive, no money transferred.
- David M. Francis to Sarah S. Lewis, 99.96 feet, lots 3-4, block four, 121 Montague St., $196,000.
- Robert L. Chenery and Janis J. Chenery to Durham Duo Homes, parcel one: 50.06 feet, lot 18, block 22; parcel two: 79.95 feet, 112 & 116 Fuller St., $105,000.
- Archie Lee Freeman Jr. to Sollertis Enterprises, 32 feet, partial lot 33, 113 Farrar St., $10,000.
- Kathy Gail Stinespring Divine, Jill Frances Stinespring Hyatt, Emily H. Ratliff (Emily Hughes Stinespring) to Curtis Howard Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell, 75 feet, lot four, section M, 112 Nor Dan Drive, $97,000.
- Joseph Marshall Garrett to Shenique L. Bolton, 35 feet, 113 Stokes St., and Dodd Street, lot seven and partial lot 10, $7,000.
- Martha S. Carlton to U.S. Bank National Association, 818 Holland Road, $29,417.50
- Clyde T. Farmer (Clyde Farmer) to John J. Poole, lot one, 300 Gray St. and Rison Street, $22,800.
- Patty Susan Harris (Susan S. Harris) and Phillip T. Harris to Brian A. Wheeler and Heather H. Wheeler, 50.7 feet, lot two, section C, 208 College Ave., $178,900.
- Phyllis Gale Sharp Smith to Hopkins Investments, partial lot six, block 10, 515 Water St., $500.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded June 23
- Raymond W. Turner to Brian S. Turner and Allison R. Turner, lot 17, Dogwood West, State Road 1541, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Lois Jean Tucker Bolling (1/3 undivided interest), Marcia Louise Tucker Shaw (as to 1/3 undivided interest), William Benjamin Broughton (as to 1/6 interest) and Lori Shannon Broughton Kayes (as to 1/6 interest) to Virginia Electric and Power Co., tracts one and two, Highway 40, 290.84 acres, Staunton River District, $2,332,536.80.
- Heather M. Martin and David E. Martin to David E. Martin, lot A, 1.00 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Dennis L. Haley to Tanya Hedrick Douglas and Curt Douglas, lots Y and Z, 0.947 acre, State Road 744, Pittsylvania County, $89,850.
- Jay E. Crawley to Jessica L. Hedrick and Jody D. Hedrick, 0.32 acre and 0.25 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $135,000.
- Wilbur L. Cockram to Sydney M. Gauldin, new parcel A, 3.714 acres, Pittsylvania County, $110,000.
- Lawrence F. Lee III and Denise L. Robertson to Benjamin Robert Tucker and Courtney Lee Tucker, lot 11-B, Town of Chatham, $110,000.
- Jessie T. Clayton and Kathryn B. Clayton to Cynthia Clayton and Susan C. Gallion, tract B and lots 70 thru 80, State Highway 360, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Earl Wallace Gee to Double W. Holdings, 0.062 acre, State Route 851, Pittsylvania County, $1,500.
- Pittsylvania County Service Authority to Board of Supervisors of Pittsylvania County, VA, 19.63 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Pittsylvania County Service Authority to Board of Supervisors of Pittsylvania County, VA, lots 45 thru 47, block D, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Pittsylvania County Service Authority to Board of Supervisors of Pittsylvania County, VA, 0.14 acre, U.S. Highway 29, Blairs District, no money transferred.
- Pittsylvania County Service Authority to Board of Supervisors of Pittsylvania County, VA, lot three A, 10 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Pittsylvania County Service Authority to Board of Supervisors of Pittsylvania County, VA, 0.091 acre, State Route 730, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Pittsylvania County Service Authority to Board of Supervisors of Pittsylvania County, VA, new parcel A, 0.248 acre, Route 58, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Pittsylvania County Service Authority to Board of Supervisors of Pittsylvania County, VA, parcel, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Pittsylvania County Service Authority to Board of Supervisors of Pittsylvania County, VA, lot one A, 0.296 acre, State Route 718, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Pittsylvania County Service Authority to Board of Supervisors of Pittsylvania County, VA, tract one and two, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Pittsylvania County Service Authority to Board of Supervisors of Pittsylvania County, VA, 1.788 acres, State Route 863, Blairs District, no money transferred.
- Pittsylvania County Service Authority to Board of Supervisors of Pittsylvania County, VA, 0.08 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Pittsylvania County Service Authority to Board of Supervisors of Pittsylvania County, VA, parcel, Mt. Zion Circle, State Road 726, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Pittsylvania County Service Authority to Board of Supervisors of Pittsylvania County, VA, lot 20, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Pittsylvania County Service Authority to Board of Supervisors of Pittsylvania County, VA, Pumping Station, lot, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Pittsylvania County Service Authority to Board of Supervisors of Pittsylvania County, VA, parcel, Maple Drive, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Pittsylvania County Service Authority to Board of Supervisors of Pittsylvania County, VA, lot 10 & 28, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Otie C. Haskins Jr. and Mary L. Haskins (Mary Louise Powers Haskins) to Kevin Reed Haskins, Katie Anne Haskins Reynolds and Jeffrey Alan Haskins, lot A, 1.603 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Pamela B. Haymore to Sabar K. Carter, lots one and two, Pittsylvania County, $1,000.
- Russell Betterton to RJB Holdings, lot 11, State Road 726, Pittsylvania County, $56,500.
- Stephanie D. Smith to Jose Adolfo Rojas Simental and Samantha N. Rojas, lot one C,, 0.968 acre, State Road 1086, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
- Louis D. Bean and Carolyn Sue Bean to Jeffrey H. Doty and Lynn Doty, lot 93, section C, Pittsylvania County, $18,000.
- Angel Brown to Saunders J. Wilson, 5.0 acres, Pittsylvania County, $176,000.
- Candice Adkins, Cherese Hairston, Kelsey Jeffrey, Tai Maynard and Terrance Maynard to Naim S. Young, lot A one, 2.827 acres, Tunstall District, $135,000.
Recorded June 24
- Rita Phelps Smithey and Tony Martin Smithey to Christopher P. Phelps, parcel, State Road 1531, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, $3,016.67.
- Bobby W. Nichols to Sydney J. Myers and Justin Kyler Johnson, lot 13 and 14, Town of Hurt, Pittsylvania County, $137,000.
- Tony Huffman and Pam Huffman Lewis (Pam Huffman) to Kenneth Dean Worley, tract one, 6.750 acres, ½ interest, Staunton River District, $7,500.
- Doris C. Atkinson and Jeanne A. Pickeral to Anthony Eric Colbert, 9.76 acres, State Route 634, Staunton River District, #27,400.
- Deborah Y. Dalton to Devin Grant Daniel, 2.34 acres, Staunton River District, $13,000.
- Robert H. Adams to Tinsley A. Adams and Jonathan Brazauskas, 3.237, acres, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Janet T. Wyatt (Janet D. Tate) and Judith Tate Bradner (Judith T. Bradner) to Nathan Lucas Lasee and Zenaida Lissette Otiz, 2.369 acres, Pitttsylvania County, $68,000.
- James F. Durham Jr. to April Rose Hastings and Chance Tyler Hastings, lot 25, State Road 732, Pittsylvania County, $265,000.
- JAAI to Daniel Michael Rouleau, lot C, 1.094 acres, State Road 703, Pittsylvania County, $158,000.
- Cedars Country Club Inc. to George Thomas Jones Jr. and Kathy Kennedy Jones, parcel B, 0.083 acre, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Lisa H. Boyd to LaToya D. Hairston Smith, lot E, 0.656, State Route 622, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Debra B. Taylor to Debra B. Taylor and Jason B. Hedman, lot 49R, Sugar Tree Park Subdivision, Westover District, no money transferred.
- Mary Arthur to Jammie Rogers, tract three, 10.00 acres, Pittsylvania County, $130,000.
- Robert L. Whitener III and George Edward Whitener to Salvador Ruiz, Judie C. Whitener, Robert L. Whitener III and Donna S. Whitener, tract one B, State Route 854, Westover District, $60,000.
Recorded June 25
- Douglas W. Covington to Vickie Marie Covington, 3.83 acres and lots 13 thru 19, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Lisa B. Lipscomb and Angela B. Cestaro to Carolyn H. Lumpkin, lot 17, 0.480 acre, Matthew Circle, Pittsylvania County, $220,000.
- Realty First to Michael C. Tolly, parcel two, 2.785 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $16,900.
- Robert L. Barbour and Mary M. Barbour to Gabriel Barbour, one acre, Chatham District, no money transferred.
- Donnie Ray Holley and Susan Zoe Holley to Gary C. Cotta and Margaret E. Cotta, lot 29, section D, 0.761 acres, Blairs District, $283,000.
- Billy Kevin Clark, Martha Karen Clark Myers and Kristy Dawn Clark Thomas to Martha H. Clark, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Sylvia J. Crews to Sylvia J. Crews and Darien Devarr Crews, lots three, section one and lot two B, State Road 726, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Dwayne Hatcher and Areege Gross Hatcher (Areege A. Gross) to Troy L. Slade and Brittany L. Slade, lot one, section C, Olde Hunting Hills, Pittsylvania County, $190,000.
- Ivy Millner Edwards to Michelle M. Gwynn, lot A two, 6.00 acres, Sugar Tree Church Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.