Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Aug. 20
Lajuana Jordan to Edmond J. Demars and Margaret L. Demars, 173.23 feet, lot four A, 1118 Westover Drive, $157,000.
Robert W. Haley to Frank Shields, 41.56 feet, lot one A, 330 Juless St., $11,000.
Robert W. Haley, Joseph Allison Hinton and Debra D. Hinton to Frank Shields, 48.44 feet, lot one B, 326 Juless St., $13,000.
Andrew Joseph Rothstein and Rachel Lee Rothstein to Cierrea R. Roach, 0.545 acre, lot seven A, section D, 317 Updike Place, $315,000.
Linda Riley Barker (Linda S. Riley) to Nicholas R. Preston, 193.67 feet, lots 20-23, 411 Southampton Ave., $225,000.
George Vance Burnette and Jeanette W. Burnette to Arshad Khan, lot 11, 676 Arnett Blvd., $70,000.
Glenn B. Updike III to Birnam Wood of Danville, interest in Lake Heron Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded Aug. 21
Margaret B. Hogan to Jennifer Leigh Macleod, partial lot 27A, 168 Capri Court, no money transferred.
Vicky L. Farmer, Larry W. Farmer, John K. Farmer and Timothy Riddle Farmer to Harry M. Hughes, lot 23A, 853 Franklin Turnpike, $89,000.
Hardison and Harper to Betty Jo Hicks, 32 feet, lot 24, block A, 112 Charles Towne Drive, $204,000.
Linda K. Compton to Amy C. Adkins, lot 24, block D, 797 Melrose Ave., no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Aug. 18
FC Holdings to Paul Michael Daniels, lots two, three and four, Callands District, $21,000.
Lee Ashton Lewis to Clayton G. Jamerson, parcel A, 0.705 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $90,600.
James A. Mahan to Amy Mae Gammon, lot two, Bear Skin Creek Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group to Joshua Rosenof, lot five, Ravenwood, Pittsylvania County, $59,565.
Stephen S. Cook and Melissa B. Cook to Deana Collier, tract A, 2.11 acres, State Route 919, Pittsylvania County, $195,000.
Jonathan W. Elliott to Joshua K. Wells and Kayla J. James, lot E, 5.686 acres, Pittsylvania County, $100,100.
Tyler E. Capps, Courtney D. Capps, Edward C. Capps and Robin Capps to Tyler E. Capps and Robin Capps to Tyler E. Capps and Courtney D. Capps, tracts three A and three B, Creek Farms, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ronald J. Thompson and Judy D. Thompson to Shelton and Alderson Properties Incorporated, 29.834 acres, State Road 729, Dan River District, $60,000.
Recorded Aug. 19
Michael D. Dalton to Michael D. Dalton, Ellen D. Mayhew and Tony E. Dalton, parcel A, 1.99 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Jason A. Springs and Mariah B. Springs (Mariah Blankenship) to Michael D. Reynolds and Angel Nicole Reynolds, lot A, 2.23 acres, Pittsylvania County, $170.000.
Fireside Land to Todd Clayton Shoaf Jr., lot 14, River Ridge, Pittsylvania County, $14,000.
Robert E. Morris to Robert E. Morris and/or Valerie Morris Living Trust, various parcels and acres, Blairs District, no money transferred.
Robert E. Morris (Robert Morris) to Robert E. Morris and/or Valerie Morris Living Trust, parcel D, 0.70 acre, State Highway 695, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Bailey R. Wells to Kelly Real Estate, 1.16 acres, State Road 718, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
Teresa O. Maddox AVP and Trust Officer for American National Bank and Trust Company executor to American Wood Lands, tract six, 275.80 acres, Pittsylvania County, $305,800.
Larry N. Cook to Federal National Mortgage Association, lot one A, Chatham District, $43,200.
Mildred O. Perkins and Melvin W. Perkins to Melvin W. Perkins, parcel A, 5.118 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Recorded Aug. 20
Edward A. Davis and Marva J. Davis to Edward A. Davis, various parcels, Blairs District, no money transferred.
Jon S. Trotties to John McCormick, tract 11, section two, Long Branch Farms, Callands-Gretna District, $162,000.
Global Premier Asset Management NJ to Robert Jason Dillon, 1.00 acre, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
Robert J. Adams and Hollie S. Adams to Genevieve Renee Sartoris, 0.712 acre, U.S. Highway 29 Business, Pittsylvania County, $165,000.
Charles David McBride to Reds Estate, 62 acres, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Thompson and Wyatt Incorporated (Thompson & Wyatt Incorporated) to Gary W. Hodges and Frances L. Hodges, tract one and two, State Road 1057, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
George Thomas Jones Jr. and Kathy Kenneth Jones to Susan Leann Watkins and Gabriel Alexander Van Dalton, lot 12 A, Washington Street, Pittsylvania County, $167,000.
George V. Burnette to Asik Khan, lot five, 1.120 acres, State Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, $70,000.
Johnny Bray and Terri Jo Bray to Joelle Bray, lot A one, 1.999 acres, Ridgecrest Drive, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Saford Lee Rigney to Claude Lee Parcell, three acres and 0.69 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Jose Barreirro to Steven Blackard, new tract one A, 1.734 acres, Pittsylvania County, $33,000.
David A. Long successor trustee to Barry Fitzgerald, lot A, Highway 360, Pittsylvania County, $90,400.
Raymond A. Berglund and Dawn Berglund to Derek Matthew Rowland, 3.34 acres, State Road 863, Pittsylvania County, $255,000.
Delbert Eugene Crill Jr. and Barbara A. Crill to Steven P. Montee, lot three, 0.58 acre, Town of Chatham, $117,000.
Charles N. Eskey III and Robin H. Eskey to Lisa Willis, 0.57, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, $92,000.
Gerald H. Denney Jr. and Julianne S. Denney to Nicholas F. Denney, lot 139 Eagles Pointe Shores, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Aug. 21
Elizabeth A. Padgett as custodian for Paul O. Padgett to Robbin M. Barksdale and Joan Barksdale, lot 11, Ann Marie Park, Pittsylvania County, $17,500.
James A. Mahan to Joshes J. Greene, new lot D, 4.00 acres, Pittsylvania County, $14,500.
Parag Chaturvedi and Deepti Chaturvedi to Clayton D. Ladd and Patricia M. Ladd, lot 83, section one, Cross Creek Lane, Pittsylvania County, $360,000.
Savitaben A. Patel to Nicole Curtis, lot 40, block C, section four, Talbatt Drive, Pittsylvania County, $175,001.
Thomas E. Koch and Jean M. Koch to Charles A. Hicks Jr. and Christine M. Hicks, lot one D, part in Halifax County, Dan River District, $190,000.
Carlton N. Fuqua and Cheri L. Fuqua to Krista Brooke McBridge, lot 10, 0.666 acre, State Road 841, Pittsylvania County, $195,000.
Barbara W. Motley and Nancy W. Still to Keith Silverman and Donna Silverman, lot 11, section three, Pittsylvania County, $3,000.
Omega P. Peek to Robert K. Colwell and Ping Zhu, 1.88 acres, State Road 732, Pittsylvania County, $207,128.
Bonnie Jean Wheeler to Erik McCrae Ross and Jennifer Lynn Ross, lot 14 Paloma, Callands-Gretna District, $775,000.
