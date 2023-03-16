City of Danville
Recorded Feb. 24
- Ronsam Investments to Barry Wayne Adams and Brandon Luck, parcel one: lots five-seven, 2164 West Main St., $170,000.
- Bobby Smith and Lola Smith to Ryan Dautremont, lot two, section K, 113 Dublin Court, $160,000.
- Patrick J. Shelton to Sylvia Hutson Cusumano, 70 feet, lot six, section W, 25, Dallas Ave., $95,000.
Recorded Feb. 27
- JW2X to Teresa Phillips, lot six, section I, 329 Stanley Drive, $189,000.
- Alvin M. Fitzgerald to Legacy Entities, lot two, section D, 405 Parkland Drive, $85,000.
- Genna S. Dickinson to Victor Luis Malpica Garcia and Courtney M. Malpica Garcia, lot A, 302 Chatham Drive, $192,000.
Recorded Feb. 28
- Robert L. Mann Jr. to EPI Rentals, 1223 North Main St., $10,000.
- William Henry Adkins, Connie Diane High and Benny Langston Adkins to Bonita Chestnut and Steven Chestnut, 60 feet, lot 21, section E, 81 Ashlawn Drive, $60,000.
- Samantha L. Freeze to Father & Son Properties, 60 feet, lot five, section A, 18 Laurel Ave., $52,500.
- Claude D. Boswell II, J. Tommy Pearson Jr. and Rodney Raines, trustees of First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Danville Virginia to Father & Son Properties, 0.199 acres, lot six A, 1816 North Main St., $127,050.
- Robert M. Hale to Virgilio Ortiz Pacheco and Beatriz Castro Hernandez, parcel one: 100 feet, lot five, Gilbert Drive, $15,000.
- EPI Rentals to Eli N. Grogan, 70.02 feet, 1423 North Main St., $41,000.
- Nathan C. McDaniel and Betty B. McDaniel to Betty Williams, 70 feet, lot 19, section W, 26 Selma Ave., $65,000.
Recorded March 1
- Robert L. Chenery and Janis J. Chenery to Uyvonne Bigham and Veronica Johnson, 50 feet, lot 11, block five, 208 Moffett St., $71,000.
- Leonard Wayne Austin Jr. to Steven Decker, partial lot 29, block A, 625 Jefferson St., $15,000.
- Karen Garrett Terry and Serena Garrett Rigsby to James Henry Stephens and Joyce C. Stephens, lot 183, 1819 Glenn St., $17,000.
- Omar Meky to Jose Isidro Vazauez Lopez, 50 feet, lot 21, 740 Colquhoun St., $35,500.
- Norbrassia Martin and Turquoise C. Martin to Martin Legacy Realty, 100 feet, lots 253-254, 182 and 186 Bell Drive, no money transferred.
- William B. Crumpton to Melissa Sue Cote and Allison Lee Ann Phillips-Page, 239 Northmont Blvd., $131,000.