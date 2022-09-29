 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Real Estate Transfers

Dan River Region real estate transfers

  • 0

City of Danville

Recorded Sept. 9

  • Dewey Maynard Rutledge III to Michael McPheeters, 102.5 feet, lot six and 10, lots 7-9, 337 Linden Drive, $317,000.
  • City of Danville VA to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 45 feet, 841 Pine St., no money transferred.
  • Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Colleen M. Fowler and Barry T. Clock, 45 feet, 841 Pine St., $12,000.
  • Callie Bowling Richardson and Mark Lynn Bowling to Bagbey Investments, 2132 Westover Drive, $250,000.

Recorded Sept. 12

  • Richard Tran to Dat Tran, 50 feet, lot five, 411 Worsham St., no money transferred.
  • Virginia Scearce Payne and Alvin Vernon Payne to Henry A. Leggett Jr., Pinecrest Drive, $27,500.
  • James A. Trent to Michelle M. Bryant Harris, 60 feet, lot 10, 227 Sycamore St., $4,000.
  • Mary E. Averett to Michelle M. Bryant Harris, 60 feet, lot 10, 227 Sycamore St., $5,925.

People are also reading…

Recorded Sept. 13

  • Nancy A. Womack to Tammy Henderson, 25 feet, Lamar Street, no money transferred.
  • Darius L. Nash to Darius L. Nash and Dariette  Terry, lot two, section A, 2120 Robin Hood Drive, no money transferred.
  • Hazel Patterson to Daniel Shipman, lot, section R, 58 Fairfield Ave., no money transferred.

Recorded Sept. 14

  • Carolyn Paulette Elliott (Carolyn Elliott) to F&D Properties, 2860 North Main St., $136,200.
  • Brian L. Coleman to Gwynn Properties, 57 feet, 518 Claiborne St., $40,000.
  • Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to The Remnant Church of Power Inc., Berryman Avenue, $2,500.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans want more financial education

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert