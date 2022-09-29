Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Sept. 9
- Dewey Maynard Rutledge III to Michael McPheeters, 102.5 feet, lot six and 10, lots 7-9, 337 Linden Drive, $317,000.
- City of Danville VA to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 45 feet, 841 Pine St., no money transferred.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Colleen M. Fowler and Barry T. Clock, 45 feet, 841 Pine St., $12,000.
- Callie Bowling Richardson and Mark Lynn Bowling to Bagbey Investments, 2132 Westover Drive, $250,000.
Recorded Sept. 12
- Richard Tran to Dat Tran, 50 feet, lot five, 411 Worsham St., no money transferred.
- Virginia Scearce Payne and Alvin Vernon Payne to Henry A. Leggett Jr., Pinecrest Drive, $27,500.
- James A. Trent to Michelle M. Bryant Harris, 60 feet, lot 10, 227 Sycamore St., $4,000.
- Mary E. Averett to Michelle M. Bryant Harris, 60 feet, lot 10, 227 Sycamore St., $5,925.
Recorded Sept. 13
- Nancy A. Womack to Tammy Henderson, 25 feet, Lamar Street, no money transferred.
- Darius L. Nash to Darius L. Nash and Dariette Terry, lot two, section A, 2120 Robin Hood Drive, no money transferred.
- Hazel Patterson to Daniel Shipman, lot, section R, 58 Fairfield Ave., no money transferred.
Recorded Sept. 14
- Carolyn Paulette Elliott (Carolyn Elliott) to F&D Properties, 2860 North Main St., $136,200.
- Brian L. Coleman to Gwynn Properties, 57 feet, 518 Claiborne St., $40,000.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to The Remnant Church of Power Inc., Berryman Avenue, $2,500.