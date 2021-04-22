Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded March 22
- Debra Dodson Leftwich, Kimberly Dodson Thompson and Billy Carroll Dodson to Dennis E. Hopkins, 50 feet, lots seven and eight, 1236 Halifax Road, no money transferred.
- Jon David Bryant to 2 Hearts Found Home Co Corp., 56 feet, lots six, section C, 103 Bishop Ave., $45,000.
- Agnes J. Harris to EPI Rentals, 0.10 acre, 209 Watson St., $12,000.
- ASG Hotel Group to CWMK Hospitality, 150 feet, lot nine A, 1030 Piney Forest Road, $1,384,000.
- RNT Hospitality Group to MKWG Hospitality, parcel one: 1.081 acres, lot three C, 3030 and 3012 Riverside Drive, $2,145,000.
- Clyde Hassell Dalton Sr. and Rebecca Dalton to Rebecca A. Hassell, lot three and three A, 777 Holland Road, $14,000.
- Jack Walden, Patricia Walden, Patricia Walden Trucking and J&R Trucking Co to Victor M. Betancourt Diaz and Miriam Y. Flores Hernandez, parcel one: 66.29 feet, lot one X, 224 Parsons St., $46,000.
- Jack Walden to Victor M. Betancourt Diaz and Miriam Y. Flores Hernandez, 60.5 feet, lot one B, Parsons Street, $3,000.
- Jeffrey T. Stroud to Lee Loung Properties, 70 feet, lot two, section T, 45 Fairfield Ave., $45,000.
Recorded March 23
- Kristopher L. Goodman to Sandra Guadalupe Salas Tamayo, 3.230 acres, 2608 and 2610 Westover Drive, $69,000.
- Ronald E. Morton to Donald Fouts, 75 feet, lots 20-22, 1471 Blair Loop Road, $55,000.
- L&G Rentals to Donald Fouts, 50 feet, lot 37, 174-178 Gray St., $22,500.
- Debra McGinnis Jonas, Robin McGinnis Wright and Robert Lawrence McGinnis II to Debra McGinnis Jonas, 1300 College Park Drive Ext., $30,000.
- Ronald Canon to Ezichi Onwubiko, lot nine, block five, 1131 Stokes St., $12,000.
- Coleman Marketplace II to Danville Associates, 3.087 acres, tract three and property taxes paid in Pittsylvania County, Lowes Drive, $580,000.
Recorded March 24
- Frances F. Montsinger to Kelly Dawn Hall, ½ interest in 60 feet, lot 19, section C, 78 Morris Ave., no money transferred.
- Martha Tate Bell and Jon Anthony Bell to Jon Anthony Bell, 125 feet, lots one-five, 2876 Westover Drive, no money transferred.
- Amy M. Nunn-Flippen (Amy M. Nunn) to James Thomas Flippen Jr. and Amy M. Flippen, lots 59-60, 184 Howeland Circle, no money transferred.
- Marty Jackson to MJ Jack, lot two, 607 Sunnyside St., no money transferred.
- Steven A. Emerson and Judith Voges Emerson (Judith O. Emerson) to Kayla Mykael Voges, parcel one: lots 53-55, 739 Holland Road (Mountain View Drive), no money transferred.
- Jessica Baez to Kinbu Group, 822 Noble Ave., $7,811.28.
Recorded March 25
- George Price Jr. to Kelsey D. Tunstall, 1209 Forest St., $7,500.
- Kenneth D. Stowe to Tonya S. Horsley, lot 11, 324 Franklin Turnpike, no money transferred.
- Jerry W. Lowe and Pennie M. Lower to Timothy Lowell Garland Jr., lot 39, 243 North Raleigh Court, $5,700.
- William S. Webster and Vickie B. Webster to KAR Rentals, Unit 225-K Building, Phase IV, Cabin Creek Condo, 225 Seminole Trail K, $12,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded March 16
- Jessie L. McGhee and Robert W. Haley, her conservator, to Greg W. Brook and Crystal L. Huffman, 0.886 acre, Pittsylvania County, $15,500.
- Twyla R. Price to Elgie Morrison Jeffreys, lot four A and lot three A, State Highway 939, Pittsylvania County, $184,600.
- Keith O. Covington to John Covington, lot 11, State Road 665, Staunton River District, $52,000.
- Elizabeth A. Padgett, custodian for Luke C. Padgett, to Lelia A. J. Manchouck, lot nine, Ann Marie Park, State Road 864, Pittsylvania County, $17,000.
Recorded March 17
- Heather Reynolds McClintic and Holly Nelson-Rodriguez to Michael D. Blackstock, lot one, State Route 631, Staunton River District, $75,000.
- Aaron Harris and Chanta Harris to Michael D. Blackstock, lot four A, 0.62 acre, State Route 672, Callands-Gretna District, $18,000.
- Kenneth Dean Worley to Steven Ray Simpson and Cynthia P. Simpson, partial lot four, State Route 764, Callands-Gretna District, $8,000.
- Ava M. Rigney to Steven L. Rigney, lots 40 and 41, Town of Hurt, 4.20 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Peggy C. Wade to James M.V. Hunt, State Highway 621, Westover District, $5,000.
- Delores Mitchell Goodwill to Wayne Joseph Goodwill II, lot 10 and partial lot nine, Westover District, no money transferred.
Recorded March 18
- John Martha Gregory II and Inez Renee Gregory to John Martin Gregory II and Inez Renee Gregory, new lot two, 2.518 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Thomas Dean Walton to Thomas Dean Walton and Kabrina G. Walton, 1.375 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- James Dale Wilkins and Tammy Lee Wilkins to James Dale Wilkins, lot, 2.383 acres, State Road 966, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- James Dale Wilkins to Emily F. Williams, lot, 2.383 acres, State Road 966, Pittsylvania County, 95,700.
- NBS Real Estate to James E. Holland and Candice Johnson, lot two B, 1.110 acres, Pittsylvania County, $155,000.
- Haymes Brothers Inc. to Owen Anderson, lot six, State Road 703, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Nancy D. Hayes to Omar Zinn, lot 20, Sanctuary Bay, Callands-Gretna District, $210,000.
- Nadia N. Adams to Lindsay D. Moorefield, lot four, section Y, 0.76 acre, Wyatt Drive, Pittsylvania County, $155,000.
- Ann O. Boswell (Ann Owen Boswell) to Patrick Ryan Gunter, 0.92 acre, State Route 703, Pittsylvania County, $129,000.
- McBomar to ETM Jr. Property, parcel two: 19.03 acres, U.S. Highway 58, Pittsylvania County, $246,000.
Recorded March 22
- Countryside Land Co to Rasheed Walford and Sheldon Mayrant, lot 51, section two, Sharon Meadows, Pittsylvania County, $9,000.
- Countryside Land Co to Marcilyn Patterson, lot 53, section two, Sharon Meadows, Pittsylvania County, $9,000.
- Countryside Land Co to Rasheed Walford, lot 56 A, section two, Sharon Meadows, Pittsylvania County, $11,500.
- Countryside Land Co to Rasheed Walford, lot 47, section two, Sharon Meadows, Pittsylvania County, $9,000.
- Herbert M. Kendall and Rachel E. Kendall to Betty Jo Harris, lot thee and four, Staunton River District, $35,000.
- David Ballard Glover and Ruth Scarce Glover to Alphonso L. Woods and Denise A. Woods, lot B-two B, 2.930 acres, State Road 869, Pittsylvania County, $31,500.
Recorded March 23
- Fred P. Wydner III and Amanda S. Wydner to Bruce W. Crouterfield and Tony T. Crouterfield, 1.698 acres, State Road 802, Pittsylvania County, $360,000.
- Larry W. Hasson Jr. to Larry W. Hasson Jr. and Inez Janine Rodenburg, tract 24, 4.895 acres, Cedarwood Lane, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- William S. White and Gabrielle Polsky (Gabrielle P. White) to Gabrielle Polsky, 0.483 acre, State Road 1522, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Joann B. Holt to Nicole K. Cundiff and Brandon K. Holt, lot one, 1.44 acres, State Road 711, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Paul K. Rogers and Anne L. Rogers to Rosalio Rodrigues and Sandra Cecilia Flores Lura, lot eight, U.S. Highway 360, Dan River District, $90,000.
- Kimberly B. Hodges to Deborah Kay Shelton, lot 31, 0.58 acre, Town of Hurt, $155,000.
- Terry L. Godfrey, Wendy Greene Brooks (Wendy G. Greene) and Alan W. Godfrey to James D. Sheldon and Judy Kaye Shelton, new lot 11 A, 0.689 acre, Town of Gretna, $129,900.
- Lachelle Clark to Odaris S. Clark, lot four, section one, Mt. Zion Acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Coleman Marketplace II to Danville Associates, tract three, 53.450 acres, part taxes paid in Danville city and part taxes paid in Pittsylvania County, Pittsylvania County, $580,000.
Recorded March 24
- Leslie G. Carter to David Ingram, 1.613 acres, Mountain Road, parcel, Blairs District, $4,500.
- Richard H. Watlington and Mary Lou Watlington to Thomas L. Payne and Sherrice F. Payne, tract three, 4.279 acres, State Road 703, Pittsylvania County, $17,500.
- Larry W. Betterton and Tammy B. Betterton to Larry W. Betterton, 13.82 acres and 10.00 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Dora Broadway Layne and Floyd Thomas Layne to Floyd Thomas Layne and Dora Broadway Layne, 27.470 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Floyd Thomas Layne and Dora Broadway Layne to Floyd Thomas Layne and Dora Broadway Layne, 17.242 acres, 33.087 acres and lot one and two, State Route 631, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Amanda Hawks to Joseph Brian Reynolds, various parcels, Highway 851, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
- Gail L. Yoss to Nathan P. Kurko and Joy L. Kurko, lot 54, Mountain View Shores, Callands-Gretna District, $28,000.
- Elizabeth Hoskins (Elizabeth J. Hoskins) and David Hoskins Jr. (David G. Hoskins Jr.) to Elizabeth J. Hoskins, lot 37, State Road 732, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Bobby Ray Taylor to Billy Ray Taylor, one acre and lot four, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded March 25
- Timothy W. Dalton and Esther N. Dalton to Timothy W. Dalton, lot three, block three, section two, Magnolia Acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Virginette T. Davis and Harry Davis Jr. to Michael Eanes and Wendy Chaney Morgan, lot 50, State Road 720, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
- Charles L. Francis Jr. and Robin B. Francis to Girard Williams and Judith Williams, lot 15, State Route 727, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- C.L. Francis Properties to Stephen Barts and Jackie Barts, tract two A, 14.831 acres, State Route 713, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- C.L. Frances Properties to Andrew Adkins and Charlotte Adkins, lot 16, tract A, State Route 727, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Hugh T. Mitchell Jr. and George L. Mitchell to Kevin Sexton, 2.05 acres, State Road 883, Tunstall District, $12,600.
- Ulysse E. Daye (Ulysse E. Daye) to Larry D. Daye, lot one, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Janet H. Dalton, Nancy H. May, James E. Haskins, Richard W. Haskins and Lisa H. Haskins to Richard W. Haskins and Lisa H. Haskins, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, $375,000.
- Lucille M. Willis and Kathy S. Duke to Van’s Med Tec Transport, parcel, Pittsylvania County, $100,000.
- Jewish Family Service of Tidewater Inc. to Jacqueline G. Church, tract one A, 7.146 acres, Countryside Court, Pittsylvania County, $89,000.
- Virginia Ferguson Woods to Jerika L. Barley, lot nine, 6.765 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.