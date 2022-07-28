Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded July 11
- Slayton Family Partnership to Burnett Rentals, 50 feet, lots 15-16, section I, $3,000.
- Arthur Lee Gwynn Jr. to R. Brian Hankins, 50 feet, lot 54, Edgewood Street, $500.
- Selmin Kaylan to Melih Kaylan, ½ interest in 50 feet, lot 50, section A, 110 Front St., no money transferred.
- John D. Parris Jr. and Allison Nicole Parris to Virginia Cress Gillie, 0.174 acre, lots eight and nine, 133 Canterbury Drive, $243,000.
- Community Enterprises to RCC Kings Fairgrounds, 101-119 Piney Forest Road and Riverside Drive, $500,000.
Recorded July 12
- Ruben Tony Cardwell to Karima N. Waters, 536 Hughes St., $93,000.
- John C. Harville and Kathy G. Harville to Allen Hoffman, Kathleen Hoffman and Daniel Hoffman, 72.06 feet, lot 53, section E, 10 Glen Oak Drive, $89,000.
Recorded July 13
- Anne-Marie Middleton (Anne-Maire Alexander and Anne-Marie Stockwell) to John Phillip McIntyre, 110.27 feet, 1517 Blair Loop Road, $125,000.
- Carol Williamson Oakes to Carol Williamson Oakes and Brooke Leigh Oakes, 100 feet, partial lots 35-36, section A, 118 Sussex Place, no money transferred.
- Harvey Wilson Chalmers to Kirk Chalmers Sr., lot 28, block three, 646 Franklin St., no money transferred.
- James A. Hughes and Mary Penn C. Hughes to Charles Wayne Barnett Jr., 98.2 feet, lots 185-186, 702 Edmonds St., $12,000.
- LaVerne R. Motsinger to Donald G. McGibbon and Derinda McGibbon, lots 16-17, section four, four, Bermuda Road, $23,000.
- Lumbu Managements to Lumbu Managements, partial lot 78, 405 and 407 Richmond Ave., no money transferred.
- William G. Singleton Jr. to Thurman Realty, lot four, section V, 128 Brantley Place, $155,000.
Recorded July 14
- Golden Dove Investments to Talondra Glass, lot 20, section B, 250 Greenwich Circle, $171,200.
- Timothy B. Crawford to Jodi Jorgensen and Mark Ruiz, 78 feet, lots 66-68, 1238 Pumpkin Creek, (Danville-Yanceyville Highway), $120,000.
- Barbara J. Simpson and Brian E. Simpson to Roosevelt Morrison, lot 10, section B, 154 Martindale Drive, $75,000.
- Joyce A. Mills to Delta Realty, 70 feet, lots 17 and 17A, 112 Bel Aire Drive, $70,000.
- Anthony Sutphin to Martinsville Home Buyers, partial lot 24, 305 Church St., $25,000.
- Calton W. Weatherford to Mothco Enterprises, 0.429 acre, lot six A, 85 Vandola Road A, $24,000.
- Adam Keith Keesee and Jessica Roberts Keesee to MJM Capital, lots 4-9, 243 Alpine Drive, $59,900.
- Van Thanh Luong to MJM Capital, 95.22 feet, lots 11-12, 404 Southampton Ave., $79,900.
- Carter, Craig, Bass, Blair and Kushner, trustees for Anita B. Baldemor to Mark Lowell Howard, 65 feet, partial lots five-six, 258 West Main St., $170,900.
- ETC Custodian FBO Christopher O’Neal Ira to Lewis Hall, 50 feet, lot five, partial lot 10, block nine, 216 Girard St., $49,500.
- J. Allen Hudgins to Shawn L. McKnight and Cynthia M. McKnight, lots one-three, Oriole Street and 134 Thrush St., $60,000.
- Grady F. Scearce Jr. and Cynthia D. Scearce to Kelly Real Estate, parcel one: lot 28 A, 2017 North Main St; parcel two: 50 feet, lot 31, North Raleigh Court, $350,000.
Recorded July 15
- Zana Maureen Johnson to Kirk Thomas Johnson, Brian Reed Johnson and Stacey Johnson Gammon, lot 25, section A, 122 Chatham Court, no money transferred.
- Airpark Storage to Danville Storage Partners, 41.06 feet, lot B four A, 2091 Halifax Road, $6,018,650.
- Arnett Apartments and Danville Storage Partners, parcel one: 349.45 feet, lot B one, VFW Drive; parcel two 144.86 feet, lot A-one, 4771 Riverside Drive, $2,506,350.
- James R. Callahan to K&K Capital Investments, partial lots one-two, 100 Lowell St. and Third Avenue, $38,500.
- Daryl Goods to McKinley Harris Jr., 59.33 feet, lot A one, 154 Martin Ave., $72,000.
- Evans E. Thompson (Evans E. Thompson Sr.) to Keith O’Brien, 70 feet, lot 144, 1703 Glenn St., $46,500.
- Terry Bartee Wright to Marcus Wilson and Monica Wilson, lot 33, 202 Alpine Drive, $106,000.