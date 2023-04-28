City of Danville
Recorded April 10
- Bray’s Rental Properties to Stewart Street Holdings, 46.5 feet, 302 Stewart St., $45,000.
Recorded April 11
- Margaret F. Wooding to Austin Januzzi Scher, 44.97 feet, 138 Clarendon Circle, $160,000.
Recorded April 12
- Done Deal Home Buyers to Wilson Lee Farley and Lynne Adrienne Babbitt, 233 Parsons St., and Hopkins Street, $150,000.
- Shirdene E. Clark to Barton C. Shirley and Dorothy H. Shirley, lot 16 and partial lot 15, 1229 Claiborne St., $10,000.
- Alice Goodwin Saunders to Andrew K. Martin, partial lot 25, block seven, 316 Virginia Ave., $120,000.
- Hunter Greg Strader, Ralph Davis Stoneburner and Jo Ann Stoneburner Miller, as successors co-trustees of the John D. Stoneburner Declaration of trust dated May 3, 2007, as amended Feb. 17, 2015, Harry D. Milam and Milam Family Distribution to Nabil Auahabi, 150 Gray St., $5,000.
- VIVA Properties to Linh Van Nguyen and Thanh Trang Thi Nguyen, lot 28, section N, 262 Arnett Blvd., $97,000.
- Anthony Smith to William Smith, Brenda Smith, Franklin Smith, Torie Lamont Smith, Shonta Michelle Smith and Tamara Smith, 50 feet, 114 Smith St., no money transferred.
- William Smith, Brenda Smith, Franklin Smith, Torie Lamont Smith, Shonta Michelle Smith and Tamara Smith to VA Sovereign Enterprises, 114 Smith St., $20,000.
Recorded April 13
- Collie Rentals to Danville Neighborhood Development Corp., 50 feet, lot 12, 218 Kemper Road, A&B, $110,000.
- Christen Hammock and Tomoc, Cabin Creek Condo, 388 Seminole Trail, $59,000.
- Thomas F. See to Thomas F. Dee as trustee and his successor in trust under trust agreement dated April 12, 2023 known as The Thomas F. See Revocable Trust, 354 Forest Circle, no money transferred.
- Morris D. Deshazor to David Evans and Mengjia Evans, 1744 Old Halifax Road, $25,000.
- Drilon Pecani to Timothy Joseph Arnett and Emillie Jane Arnett, 75 feet, 128 Ireson St., Pittsylvania County, $127,000.
Recorded April 14
- James E. Motley and Shirley A. Motley to Gloria Johnson, lot one, 109 New Hope Way, $37,000.
- Maximilian S. Hoffman to Just US Real Estate, 2.2562 acres, 2245 South Boston Road, and Pittsylvania County, $165,000.
- Revient Reclaimed Raleigh to Gerald J. Laporte Jr., lot 11, 324 Franklin Turnpike, $160,000.