Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Dec. 13
- Geraldine Neal Pannell to Desean Rodriguize Pannell, partial lot 16, block three, Cabell Street, no money transferred.
- Geraldine Neal Pannell to Sherman Neal, ½ interest, 40 feet, 1014 Paxton St., no money transferred.
- Gus Steve Dolianitis to Dvest, 100 feet, lots nine-11, block 32, 521 Kemper Road, $48,000.
- John M. Hoffman and Valerie L. Hoffman to VLH, Unit one, Hoffman Building, 789 Piney Forest Road, Number one, no money transferred.
- Owen Enterprises Inc. to BAPS Properties, 168 Clement Ave., $100,000.
Recorded Dec. 14
- Cynthia D. Mitchell to Linda R. Echols, lot nine, 117 Spring Ave., no money transferred.
- Gordon F. Reynolds to Tyler Victoria Goad, lot six, section L, 139 Winthrop Drive, $127,000.
- Phoenix Home to MJM Capital, 70 feet, lot one, 117 Ida St., $65,000.
- Thomas E. Savastano Jr. to Duane A. Hundley, 70 feet, lot two, section one, 263 Withers Road, $65,000.
- Dennis E. Hopkins, Hoyt Stone and Louise Dodson to Jones and Morris Real Estate, lots seven and eight, 1236 Halifax Road, $29,900.
People are also reading…
Recorded Dec. 15
- Charles Simpson Bumgarner Jr. to Charles E. Bumgarner Jr. and Mary Ann Bumgarner McKinnon (Maryann Bumgarner McKinnon) 127.66 feet, lot two, section K, 206 Cathy Drive, no money transferred.
- Alvin Lee Keen Jr. to Thomas L. Allen, 70 feet, lot 10, section F, Glen Oak Drive, $3,000.
- 1540 Washington Street Series, a series of CMO Enterprise, to Alan D. Threatt Jr., 60 feet, lot 22A, 1540 Washington St., $26,500.
- Androniki J. Fallis to Ambiorix Feliz and Nahyan Aquino, 50 feet, lot 13, 168 Alpine Drive, $110,000.
- Terri M. Bonham to Dogwood Enterprises, 100.09 feet, 618 Piney Forest Road, $355,000.
- Dominick P. Belinchak to Stephanie Palacios-Carachure, Jesus Benitez Palacios and Mayra Carachure Mejia, 100 feet, lots 13 and 15, block two, 529 Kemper Road, $140,000.
Recorded Dec. 16
- Demetrius Crews (Rev. Demetrius Crews) to Barry Adams, 508 Betts St., $5,000.
- James A. Moseley and Connie M. Moseley (Constance M. Moseley) to Manual L. Acosta and Ana I. Acosta, lot 62, section B, 908 Arnett Blvd., $66,000.
- River View Properties to Key Holdings, parcel one: 50 feet, lot nine, block four, 419 Cliff St., $50,000.
- Christie S. Wall (Christie S. Dalton) to Michael Roberts, lot six, section R, 301 Astor Court, $135,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Dec. 13
- Courtney Lynn Campbell to Jeffrey Scott Criswell and Ashley C. Criswell, lot A five, 4.4925 acres, Tunstall District, $36,000.
- L2 Real Estate to William A. Campbell, lot 18, 19 and 20, Town of Hurt, $48,000.
- Beverly A. Furlong to Kim Marlene Vincent, tract 21, section two, Long Branch Farms, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Spring Road Baptist Church to Spring Road Baptist Church Inc., lots, one, two and three, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- GW Property Solutions to Derrick M. McLaughlin, lot 41, section E, Fairfield Park, Pittsylvania County, $176,000.
- Geneva S. Stone to Smithers Enterprises, lot 28, 0.478, Matthew Circle, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
- Vaden L. Wright to Ernest Brent Merchant and George Merchant, lot two B, Town of Gretna, $20,000.
- Patricia S. Giles to Khalid Sabha and Razeim Betineh, lot 17A, section B, 0.899 acre, State Route 1110, Pittsylvania County, $310,000.
- Darrell T. Campbell and Angela Marie Campbell to Candice R. Guill, lot 46, section X, State Road 803, Pittsylvania County, $129,000.
- Randy D. Hodnett and Lisa Starling Hodnett to Christopher Thomas Moore, lot 20 thru 25, State Road 1142, Pittsylvania County, $6,750.
Recorded Dec. 14
- Smith River Innovation to Lisa Ann Perez, lot 18, section H, Finch Drive, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Manfred M. Straehle and Stacy L. Jones-Straehle to Manfred M. Straehle, lot C, 0.29 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Yates Mobile Services Corp. t/a Yates Home Sales to Brian T. Kutzman and Sue A. Kutzman, lot four, 3.868 acres, Chatham District, $15,000.
- Wesley L. Francis to Waverly A. Stallings to Nikki Alexandra Stallings, lot A, 1.143 acres, State Road 717, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Dec. 15
- Tanya L. Dalton to Terry R. Doss and Wendy M. Donovan, lot nine, 2.515 acres, Staunton River District, $100,000.
- Ashley M. Bach to Jerry Wayne Barker, 2.714 acres, State Route 642, Staunton River District, $70,000.
- Frances Louise Trent to Frances Louise Trent ½ undivided interest as tenant by the entirety with the right of survivorship, 5.9 acres, 0.80 acre, tract six and partial lot one, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- TS Property Management to Jennifer P. Hammock, 1.00 acre, Pittsylvania County, $142,000.
- Walter Hubert Gillespie Jr., Marion Lynett Cox and Janet Marie Gillespie Wrenn to Joan John, lot three, Pittsylvania County, $173,000.
- Ricky L. Cox and Lisa Burnette Cox to Duane A. Hundley, lot A, 1.000 acre, State Road 640, Pittsylvania County, $110,000.
- Charles S. Bumgarner Jr. to Charles E. Bumgarner Jr. and Mary Ann Bumgarner McKinnon, (Maryann Bumgarner McKinnon), tract A, 27.85 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Thomas Wayne Towler to Sherri R. Dalton, lots 21 thru 24, Staunton River District, $93,500.
- Janice S. Roach to Shelton Investments, lot B, 0.367 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $68,000.
- Sheena M. Shelton to Christopher Lee Sams and Brandi Jo Powell, tract nine, section A, 13.74 acres, State Road 876, Pittsylvania County, $389,000.
- Charles Lee Young to Paul Donald Constable and Silvia Carmen Constable, parcel A, 15.163 acres, Staunton River District, $64,500.
Recorded Dec. 16
- Judith D. Yeatts to Shelton Investments, 0.423 acre, Town of Gretna, $43,000.
- Jean Epperson Chumley to Daniel K. Shelton, lot 15, Town of Hurt, $102,000.
- Lucinda S. Snead (Lucinda S. Davis) to Theodore R. Strange Jr. and Theodore R. Strange III, 12.0 acres and 17.307 acres, State Road 622, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Kenneth M. Krantz and Kelcie E. Krantz to Eric Moon and Lora Moon, revised lot D-19, Callands-Gretna District, $37,000.
- Garland Bradford Weaver and Sara C. Weaver to Garland Bradford Weaver, lot 15, 42.146 acres, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Anthony W. Carter to Brian J. Moon, lot four, 5.00 acres, Tunstall District, $120,000.
- Antony D. McFalls and Melanie T. McFalls to Kevin Lee Graves and Ashley Hunt Graves, lot 26, section E, April Lane, Pittsylvania County, $190,000.
- Helen K. Moschler and Paul A. Moschler to James T. Allen and Grace B. Allen, tract C, 8.236 acres, tract D, 5.304 acres, Pittsylvania County, $36,000.
- Brooke Moorefield Nicholson (Brooke L. Moorefield) to Kenneth W. Moorefield and Cathy C. Moorefield, lot C, 0.904 acre, State Route 634, Pittsylvania County, $125,000.
- Michael Rice to Antony D. McFalls and Melanie T. McFalls, partial lot two-A, 3.09 acres, State Route 1132, Pittsylvania County, $250,000.
- Andrew M. Irby and Lois M. Irby to Jason R. Irby, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Dec. 17
- Dwayne M. Johnson to James D. Johnson, 0.543 acre, Pittsylvania County, $18,000.
- Mark H. Tessler and Jody E. Bindeman to Donald G. Schimming, lot 40, Eagle Pointe Shores, phase one, Pittsylvania County, $28,500.
- S.C.D. Inc. to Ryan Anderson and Stephanie Anderson, tract seven, State Road 863, Pittsylvania County, $155,000.
- Dwayne L. Johnson and Angela T. Johnson to Davis W. Johnson and Peggy H. Johnson, 6.829 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- David W. Johnson and Peggy H. Johnson to Dwayne L. Johnson and Angela T. Johnson, 0.340 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- David W. Johnson and Peggy H. Johnson to Dwayne L. Johnson and Angela T. Johnson, 2.463 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Calvin B. Cundiff Jr. and Linda A. Cundiff to Mary Scott Swyers and Suzanne T. Webber, 1.45 acres, South Main St., Town of Chatham, $217,500.
- Jeff L. McGregor (Jeffrey L. McGregor) and Brenda S. McGregor to Lauren M. Ragsdale and Lesley M. McGregor, 3.16 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Sycamore Creek Holdings Inc. to Joseph J. Rauscher III and Eric R. Rauscher, 0.958 acre, Staunton River District, $71,000.
- Kathy Ellen Johnson, Douglas Bennett Johnson and Brenda Hodge Johnson to Philip Bowen and Sherry Bowen, lot 58A, Callands-Gretna District, $20,000.
- James Wade Kidd (James Wade Kidd Sr.) and James W. Kidd Sr. and James Wade Kidd Jr. to Greater Mount Parrish Missionary Baptist Church (Mount Parrish Baptist Church), lot A, 1.05 acres, Calvary Road, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.