Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Oct. 25
- Melvin Richard Harlow and Judy M. Travis to John Henry Davis Jr., 81 feet, lot C, 227 Motley Ave., $77,335.
- Florence L. Bigelow Bethel (Florence B. Bethel), Kimberly Johnson (Kimberly Diane Jones) and Adrian Marie Jones (Adriann Marie Jones) to Srinivas Are and Praveena Are, South Street, $79,000.
- Garry Van Thomas to Jason C. Wilson, 131.24 feet, lot six, section three, 507 Bermuda Road, $274,500.
- The Daniel Group Inc. to Venugopal K. Vasireddy and Sabitha Vasireddy, 1.119 acres, lot 27, Shoreham Drive, $80,000.
Recorded Oct. 26
- Larry Franklin Oakes to Steven M. Parker and Hollie M. Parker, 297.24 feet, lots four-11, 444 Pinecrest Drive, $273,000.
- George E. Supensky to Patsy W. Glass, 81.37 feet, lot five, section A, 436 Vicar Road, $143,000.
- Nancy Williams McCraw to Shannon Bryan McCraw, lots five-seven, 231 Oakmont Trail, no money transferred.
- William C. Still Jr. and Nancy W. Still to Charles A. Smith, Virginia Avenue and 399 Watson St., $250,000.
- Lorraine Nola Tyson to Lorraine Nola Tyson, Grace Elizabeth Jackson and Juanita Ann McKenzie, lot four, section A, 343 Barrett St., no money transferred.
- Walter Wayne Luce, Barbara S. Luce and Kelly J. Scott to Billy W. Williams, 115 feet, lot six and seven A, 323 Pendleton Road, $295,000.
- Dan River Investments Associates to Lumbu Managements, lot 10, 421 Worsham St., $16,500.
Recorded Oct. 27
- Joshua W. Hazelwood (Joshua Hazelwood) and Stephanie Hazelwood to Pau’s Place, lot three C, 119 Ficklen Ave., $27,000.
- Lisa Hardy Rickman to Fredis Vasquez Cabrera and Brenda Orellana, 0.226 acre, lots 15 A and 18, 2004 North Main St., $50,000.
- Wallace P. Miller and Brenda M. Miller to James Albert Jones and Jameka Satterfield Jones, lot 11, section J., 114 Northmont Court, $162,000.
- Lumbu Managements to Belcom Capital Partners, lot 10, 421 Worsham St., $32,000.
Recorded Oct. 28
- Hometrust Bank National Association to NBS Holdings, lot one, 2420 North Main St,. $192,500.
- Daryl Rigney (Rodney Daryl Rigney) to Christopher Michael Cornell, lot 18, 148 Sunset Drive, $85,000.
- Martha Ann Childress to Fredrick Darnell Blackwell, lots 32-35, Lamberth Drive, no money transferred.
- Lumbu Managements to Arthur & AX, 40 feet, lot 44, 282 Bellemeade Court, $54,000.
- Daniel W. Marshall III to Douglas W. Kendrick and Brenda A. Kendrick, lot eight, Oak Creek Drive, $40,000.
- URW Community Federal Credit Union to Marie P. Wilson, 50 feet, lot three, 453 West Main St., $115,000.
Recorded Oct. 31
- Stephen Paul Seiple and Patricia C. Seiple to Stephen Paul Seiple Jr,. lot 35, section P, 211 Hampton Drive, no money transferred.
- Matthew Alan Caton and Martha Kipper Taylor Caton to Gene Barksale and Mary Barksdale, lot two A, section E, 127 Beaverbrook Court, $396,000.
- Kevin R. Hawke and Jo R. Hawke to Marketia L. Plunkett, lot two, section E, 422 North Woodberry Ave., $151,000.
- Joan C. Decker, Sally C. Cycus, Teresa Lynn Dixon (Theresa Lynn Dixon) to Tuyet Anh Nguyen and Dai Quoc Nguyen, 88.31 feet, lot two, 203 Brookview Road, $70,000.
- Tonya S. Horsley to Revient Reclaimed Raleigh, lot 11, 324 Franklin Turnpike, $92,000.
- Teresa M. Montgomery, executor of estate of Annie Elizabeth Scearce Daniel, to Dogwood Enterprises, 192 Arnett Blvd., $76,000.