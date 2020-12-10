Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Nov. 12
Verna G. Adkins (Verna Adkins Adkins) and Ray E. Adkins to Jerry N. Logan and Pamela Pritchett, 60 feet, lot seven, 251 Jordan St., $41,000.
Kevin A. Vaughan and Melanie L. Vaughan to Jean Volpe Gonnella Stern and Leroy Peter Connella, 67 feet, 235 West Main St., $293,500.
Aaron D. Howell and Heather P. Howell to Brian D. Bradley and Pamela Ellen Bradley, lots 19 A and 28, 452 Maple Lane, $440,000.
Nov. 13
Marvin Wall Hunt to Marvin Wall Hunt, 64.88 feet, lot 21, section A, 193 Grove Park Circle, no money transferred.
Donovan D. Clark and Kanchan P. Clark to Pinakin N. Patal and Rachna P. Patal, 0.509 acre , lot 12 A, section E, 118 Beaverbrook Court, $334,900.
Larry R. Womack to Glenn E. Anderson Sr., 65 feet, lot 43, section A, 2921, North Main St., $118,000.
James Adams Jr. and Sallie N. Adams to Atkinson Rentals, lot 21, 140 Sherwood Drive, $24,900.
Mary L. Graves, Marvin Hairston, Grandlin Hairston and Olivia Collins to Mary Lee Graves, 40 feet, lot two, 526 Gay St., no money transferred.
Collins Rentals to Joy Denise Wells and Danielle Blair Davis, lots two, three, 433 Woodlawn Drive, $55,000.
John Jacopec to Mark Stephen Earp, lot seven, block 12, Richmond Boulevard, $14,000.
David O. Campbell and Jill K. Campbell to Shaquel Nicole Oliver, 110 feet, lot five A, section I, 402 Swain Drive, $142,000.
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Anne Williams, 46.63 feet, 875 Green St., $2,500.
Nov. 16
Mary Ann H. Shelton and Michael E. Shelton to EPIC Management Group VA, Unit 304, Building one, 304 Sutherlin Place, $140,000.
Unilin North America to Rick Barker Properties, parcel one: 4.525 acres, lot L-1 B, 575 Kentuck Road, $1,600,000.
Lee Hampton Wilkins, Deana Collies and Tammy Moser to Sarah Giagnacova, 48.59 feet, lot 13, section A, 114 Stanley Court, $51,500.
Tanya L. Hipp to Christine Hey Webb, 50 feet, lots 39-40, 1948 Blair Loop Road, $65,000.
Timothy J. Kemp and Bridget G. Kemp to Mahesh Spinivasaiah and Sangeetha Spinivasalu, 100 feet, lot one, 826 Stokesland Ave. Ext., $36,000.
Etrulia Pritchett, Clyde Pritchett, Peggy P. Gladden (Peggy Harris) and Willie Wimbish Pritchett to Walter Strickland, 50 feet, lot three, 517 Locust Lane, $23,000.
Nov. 17
Phillip W. Campbell and Jeffrey K. Hubbard to Phillip W. Campbell, ½ interest, 200 and 202 Gery St and Central Street, $10.
Tune and Toler Incorporated to Stacy Tyree and Donna Tyree, lot six, 3062 Joy Circle, $73,000.
Pittsylvania County
Nov. 6
Michael L. Hughes and P. Dave Hughes to Ismael Gonzalez Garcia and Victoria Mejia Pinto, 0.688 acre, State Road 849, Pittsylvania County, $76,500.
Robert N. Yeatts and Phillip W. Yeatts to Carlos C. McCoy II, State Highway 716, Dan River District, $3,000.
Linda R. Echols (Linda Faye Gray) to Cynthia D. Mitchell, Donald J. Allen Jr., Deanna L. Tarpley and Mark A. Valencia, lot two, 1.55 acres, Westover District, no money transferred.
John Christopher Autry and Teresa Gardner Autry to Andrew Wayne Eanes, 2.00 acres, State Route 649, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
State Employees Credit Union to Melanie Watkins, 2.31 acres, Route 859, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
Timothy R. Hullender and Janet M. Hullender to Thomas A. Hullender and Nicole R. Hullender, lot six, section D, Blairmont Acres, Pittsylvania County, $123,121.
Ronald D. Schmitz and Melissa H. Schmitz to Greg Joseph Miller, building II, Phase four, Unit 212, Vista Pointe Condo, Pittsylvania County, $480,000.
Kenneth H. Merricks and Danielle M. Merricks to Russell E. Schroter and Mary Kathleen Schroter, Unit 216, Vista Pointe Condo, Pittsylvania County, $308,000.
Walker Contractors Incorporated to Anthony B. Tucker and Ellen M. Tucker, lot two, 1.375 acres and Route 1515, Pittsylvania County, $193,894.
Nov. 9
Four Fifty-Five to Ricky I. Bray and Lori W. Bray, one acre, State Road 849, Tunstall District, $200,000.
Meadeside to Phillip C. Ehrenreich, lot 13, 1.455 acres, Blairs District, $22,000.
Meadeside to James C. Hinson Jr., lot four, 5.009 acres and lot five, 4.168 acres, $60,000.
Janice B. Collins (Janice Barker Collins to Janet Collins Yoder and Linda Collins Matthis, various parcels, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Corey E. King and Algernae C. King to Phillip Lee Hayes Jr., 2.0 acres, State Road 612, Callands-Gretna District, $150,000.
Joseph B. Towle and Debra Ann Daniel (Debra A. Towle) and Debra Ann Eakins Towle, lots one thru four, Chatham District, $279,000.
Nick Fitterman and Jennifer Fitterman to Jennifer A. Fitterman Revocable Living Trust, lot 41 A, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Margaret D. Cox and Shannon Cox Lawson to Ira D. Yeatts Jr., lot two C, two acres, State Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, $66,000.
David R. Mehalko to Chancellor D. Turner and Samantha M. Turner, 117.78 acres, State Route 750, Chatham District, $140,000.
Eli Jeffries to Eli Jeffries and Ianta Jeffries, parcel two K, Blairs District, $2,428.
Winter Fields to Next Twenty-Two, lot five, 1.82 acres, Highway 41 and State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, $1,272,000.
Debra Barts, Penny S. Barts and Sheila Fogleman to Timothy L. Barts, 4.289 acres, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
Jon Clark Sells to Gabrielle Polsky White, lot four, State Road 742, Pittsylvania County, $239,000.
Penny S. McDowell and Kevin W. McDowell to Mark R. Sondrol and Ileta H. Sondrol, parcel one: 6.83 acres, State Route 777, Pittsylvania County, $28,000.
