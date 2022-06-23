Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded June 6
- Agathos Homes to Linda Marie Murrah, 55 feet, lot five A, 204 Motley Ave., $65,000.
- Danny V. Wilson and Vera M. Wilson to Martinsville Home Buyers, 60 feet, 229 Holbrook St., $23,000.
- Curtis Barry Wilkes to MJM Capital, lot three B, 1708 North Main St., $149,000.
- Stanley Baird to MJM Capital, 50 feet, lot six, block 10, 308 Girard St., $45,000.
- Judith H. Hooker to Judith Hooker and Melanie Hooker, 45 feet, lot 10, 243 Parkview Place, no money transferred.
- C-Peralta Home Improvement to Sabine Lee French, parcel one: lot five; parcel two: lot H, 205 Highland Court, $85,000.
- Susan H. Mitchell to Dixon Home Realty, 75 feet, lots 11-13, 194 Mimosa St., $30,000.
- Mary Frances Jones, attorney in fact, acting by and through Ronald Dean Easley to Sean M. Overman, 61 feet, lot 10, section L, 157 Winthrop Drive, $125,000.
- Kathy Sue Flowers and Patricia A. Gibson to Roger Lee Gibson and Sandra K. Gibson, lot 31, section C, 409 Williamson Road, $50,000.
Recorded June 7
- Elsie Elizabeth Ford Jones, (Elsie Ford-Coleman) and Kevin Michael Jones to Elsie Elizabeth Ford-Jones and Kevin Michael Jones, Unit 911-L, Building 26, Phase VII, Cabin Creek, 922 Springfield Road, no money transferred.
- John Faughn to Jerry Lee Bowman, 110 American Legion Blvd., $12,200.
- Ronald Brandon to Quinton A. Montague, partial lots eight and six, 1206 Glenn St., no money transferred.
- Thomas Allen Barber to Kelly Barber Winnes, 74.98 feet, lot six, section three, 232 Quail Drive, no money transferred.
- Gregory L. Eldridge to Thomas C. Cosby Jr. and Jazmine F. Cosby, 68 feet, lot seven, section B, 152 Greenwich Ave., $120,000.
Recorded June 8
- Harold L. Griffith and Margaret K. Griffith to Sean M. Overman, 50 feet, lot C, 182 Powell Ave., $60,000.
- Danville Development and Housing to James A. Buckner, Colquhoun Street, $7,500.
- Gracie B. Duncan to Roger D. Duncan and Cathy M. Duncan, 193.19 feet, lots 30-31, 235 James Road, no money transferred.
Recorded June 9
- Sue Mayes Fowler to Nester Holdings, lots 39-57, block A, 240 Mayfield Road and Doolittle Street, $94,000.
- Andrew Scott Brooks (Scott Brooks) to Andrew Scott Brooks, 112 Bradford St., and Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- James Edward Wade Jr. to James Edward Wade Jr. and Joe Eddie Bennett, lot 45, 124 Meadowbrook Drive, no money transferred.
- Lans to David Lee Ellington Jr., lot 14B, section B, 517 Lansbury Drive, $120,000.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Harold D. Phillips Jr. and Dawn Noel Phillips, 90.09 feet, 838 Green St., $94,120.
- Sunya Musawwir to Las Lomas Properties, 0.275 acre, lot five, section B, 328 Major Court, $132,000.
- Tiffany Jeanne Asbury to Parker Eban Powell, 1/3 interest in lot 36 A, section R, 331 Wimbush Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded June 10
- Davis Investment Property to John D. Ashworth, lot B, 119 Spring Ave., $57,550.
- J-Ray Investments to Robert W. Jones Jr., lot 23X, section B, 443 Conifer Drive, $350,000.
- Sarah Melton to Nathalie Lorraine Coles, 75 feet, lot 24, 269 Rambler Drive, $190,000.
- Caleb E. Reed and Ariana Reed to Jeremiah B. Riggins and Samantha Riggins, lot nine, section H, 165 London Bridge Drive, $210,000.
- 319 W Main Street to Daryl A. Gort and Deanna R. Gort, 50 feet, lot 15, block one, W Main Street, $328,000.
Recorded June 13
- July F. Lyles, Eugene Lyles and Gordon Lyles to Jacob W. Lyles, parcel one: 50 feet, Old Halifax Road; parcel two: 175 feet, lot two A, Lynch Street, no money transferred.
- Barbara Gourley, Barbara Holley, Charles Van Allen, Martha A. Walker and Gilbert R. Collins, trustees of College Park Baptist Church of Danville, (formerly Lee Street Baptist Church) to College Park Baptist Church, 1104 South Main St., no money transferred.
- Pamela Nann Parker Toombs and Karen D. Parker-Kereekes to DM Woodstock Enterprises, 99.38 feet, lot one, section E, 131 Crossland Ave. and Tamworth Drive, $150,000.
- Thomas Wayne McDowell to Lawrence Wayne Shue, 50 feet, lots 26 and 97, section three, 218 Parkland Drive, $32,000.
Recorded June 14
- June M. Buntin to Kay F. Jones, 0.60 acres, tract 54, James Road, $6,000.
- Rosalind Evora McLeod and Jacqueline Ann McHorne to Jacqueline Ann McHorne, parcel one: lot one; parcel two: 565 Woodlawn Drive, $10.