Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Aug. 7
HD Integrity Homes to Linda Edmonds Clark, 40 feet, partial lots eight, nine, block three, 1015 Stokes St., no money transferred.
Donald Wayne Banner to Charles David Hazelwood, 70 feet, lot 11, 169 American Legion Blvd., $24,000.
Aug. 10
Lawrence G. Campbell Sr. to Lawrence G. Campbell Sr. Revocable Living Trust, 108 feet, lot 24, section H, 128 Larchmont Way, $1.
Lawrence G. Campbell Sr. and Gloria W. Campbell to Lawrence G. Campbell Sr. Revocable Living Trust, 74.83 feet, lot 31, section B, Hazelwood Court, no money transferred.
Lawrence G. Campbell Sr. to Lawrence G. Campbell Sr. Revocable Living Trust, 45 feet, partial lots 45-46, Holbrook Street, no money transferred.
John Walter Riggins Jr. and Susan R. Riggins to Danville Distributing Company, lots 18-10, block A, 137 Gatewood Ave., $25,000.
Kedong Da and Song Zhand to Skylar Ray Lett, lot 20, section C, 301 Sheffield Drive and Winston Court, $250,000.
Aug. 11
Lois C. Terry and James Terry to Marvin Jeffries and Sherry Jeffries, 57.9 feet, lot nine 311 Edgewood Drive, no money transferred.
Charles R. Thompson and Brenda P. Thompson to Janice Russell, 70 feet, lot five A, section B, 141 Altice Drive, $135,000.
William J. Donohue Jr. and Pamela J. Donohue to James D. Parris, 50.08 feet, lot 19 ½, section one, 307 West Main St., $245,000.
Christopher B. Broaddus and Alice F. Broaddus to Jennifer R. Atkins, 70 feet, partial lot 29, 168 Stratford Place, $162,600.
Donald Ray Williams and Bonnie Brim Williams to Kelsey B. Witherspoon, 70 feet, lot 20, section P, 1120 Kemper Road, $105,000.
James V. Vance to Charles Lee Vance, 71.06 feet, lot three, section C, 128 Crestwood Drive, no money transferred.
Aug. 12
David J. Ellis to AGTG Real Estate, lot one, 839 North Main St., and Walker Street, $87,500.
Oscar A. Garzon and Marina V. Garzon to Donnell H. Edmonds (Donnell H. Edmunds) and Satoria R. Anderson, lot eight A, section C, 114 Cathy Place, $149,900.
New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2016-1 to Sherrie Eanes, lot 35, Charles Street and 212 Willoughby Place, $43,000.
Donald L. Campbell and Betty R. Campbell to Ronda C. Parrish, Donald Lee Campbell Jr. and Leslie C. Starling, 1.50 acres, 122 Conifer Drive, no money transferred.
Doris M. Bowling and Patricia G. Thompson to Jon A. Bell, 110.2 feet, lots one-four and partial lot five, 2886 Westover Drive, $90,000.
Kervin E. Hood to City of Danville, VA, lot five, Washington Street and Claiborne Street, $11,282.
Jonathan Stoddard and Huyen Stoddard to Thi Nhu Tien and Hung Ha, lot nine, section J, 125 Ginger Drive, $134,000.
Jo Ann Yeatts to Morgan A. Crews, Unit 101, Phase Two, Oak Park, 4180 Riverside Drive, 101, no money transferred.
Marlene S. Giles to Sherika Grasty, lot 17, section J, 122 North Woodberry Ave., $138,800.
Aug. 13
Lilian H. Ward (Lilian Ward) and Jennifer Irving to Johnny W. Holt and Rebecca A. Holt, 16 Lithia Springs Ave., $67,500.
Terry L. Bennett and Diane C. Bennett to Terry L. Bennett and Diane C. Bennett, lot two, section B, 311 Rosemary Lane, no money transferred.
Jerome A. Daniels to Odessa Daniels-Basil, 60 feet, 521 Harrison St., no money transferred.
Torrence Tremayne Walden to Marquise Brown, 50 feet, partial lots 135-136, 410 West Thomas St., $4,000.
North Hills II Management and Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to North Hills II Limited Partnership RE Option and Right of First Refusal 08-3738, 218 North Hills Court, no money transferred.
North Hills II Limited Partnership to Southwyck Hills Investors, parcel one: 11.243 acres, lot A, 218 North Hills Court, $3,000,000.
Charisa Aaron Smith to Michael Fakhreddine, lot 10, block eight, 624 Cherry St., and Peach Street, $16,000.
HLRE Holdings to Rickey L. Waller, 125 feet, lots 61-65, 606 Elizabeth St., Ext., $83,100.
Pittsylvania County
Aug. 5
Robert W. Swanson and Carol B. Swanson to Robert W. Swanson and Carol B. Swanson, various lots and acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Michael Wayne Kirks and Starlette R. Kirks (Starlette R. Adams) to Starlette R. Kirks, lot four and five, State Road, 869, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Patricia Bruce Penny and Edward Newton Penny IV to Louis Hitchens and Lisa D. Hitchens, lot two, section A, Woodlake Park, Pittsylvania County, $179,900.
J.W. Bolton to Robert L. Sadler and Kimberly C. Sadler, lot 10, 0.576 acre, State Rod 750, Pittsylvania County, $175,000.
Jerry L. Shaver and Barbara H. Shaver to Ruby M. Lumpkins and Nathan Lumpkins, lot 29, Northridge, Blairs District, $306,800.
Leonard Frankel Jr. and Sandra Kaye Plunkett Frankel to Chassidy Leeann Sharp and Daniel Eugene Sharp, lot 16, Tuscarora Drive, Pittsylvania County, $255,000.
Darris L. Price to Michael Holland, lot 12, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
Dawn L. Price (Dawn L. Wilson/Price) and Joane W. Hockenbury to Jerry Wayne Barker, tract one, 23.90 acres, State Road 642, Staunton River District, $57,360.
Jonathan J. Williams and Faith E. Williams to Walter T. Yoost, lot 22 and 23, River Ridge, Callands-Gretna District, $55,000.
Aug. 6
The Jennette Hope Parramore Trust through Jennette Hope Parramore to Nickolas A. Morris and Amy D. Morris, various parcels and acres, Pittsylvania County, $610,000.
Edward H. Fellers and John T. Lamb Jr. to William Maynard Gregory, 91.1 acres, State Road 686, Blairs District, $72,880.
Diane George Martin, Thomas Edward Hodges Sr. (Thomas Hodges) and Vickye Brumfield Robinson (Vickye Connelly) to Gena Farthing Guill and Sherrice Farthing Payne, lot two A, 1.591 acres, State Road 695, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Thompson and Wyatt Incorporated to Christopher J. Farmer and Areavel R. Farmer, lot one, 0.592 acre, State Road 695, Pittsylvania County, $11,000.
Betty W. Stevens and Paul M. White and Vicki S. White to Jeremy Clark, lot four G, Pittsylvania County, $9,500.
Commonwealth of Virginia to Harry R. Ferguson and Shirley R. Ferguson, 0.5305 acre, State Route 311, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
Aug. 7
Lakeview Loan Servicing to John T. Ridgeway and Amber R. Ridgeway, 0.993 acre, State Route 674, Callands-Gretna District, $72,250.
Julie Fellers to Jason D. Grubbs and Crystal W. Grubbs, lot six, section A, Playcation Retreat, Pigg River District, $20,000.
Marvin Scott Hutcherson and Teresa C. Hutcherson to Marvin Scott Hutcherson and Teresa C. Hutcherson, 1.92 acres and strip, State Route 670, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Douglas C. Rogers to Joseph Hauser, tract 33, 5.042 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $16,000.
Carolyn Rowles Falls to Aubrey Alan Falls and Kevin Floyd Falls, lot 15 and partial lot 14, section one, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Mid First Bank to April Martin and Robert Martin, lot A two, State Road 744, Pittsylvania County, $62,000.
Kevin W. Short to Samuel Wayne Watson, five acres near Pittsville, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Lumpkin Farms to Stephen J. Nicley and Barbara H. Nicely, 6.736 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $45,000.
Aug. 10
Kevin L. Carter and Donnie G. Carter to Kevin L. Carter, deed of declaration, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Franklin D. Hitt Jr. and Pamela A. Hitt to Loren Jaye Ellis and Jean Nicole Ellis, lot six A, section E, 0.825 acre, Windermere Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $233,550.
Andrew Lee Quinn Sr. to Kody Lee McCutchin, tract two, State Road 729, Dan River District, $177,000.
Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Llody Hall, lot 10, Eastview Subdivision, Staunton River District, $20,500.
Aug. 11
Robyn S. Helms (Robyn S. Ingram) to Kevin W. Sexton and Crystal M. Sexton, two parcels, State Road 883, Tunstall District, $137.866.21.
Lumpkin Farms to Stephen J. Nicely and Barbara H. Nicely, 6.736 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $45,000.
Timothy D. Dixon and Cynthia E. Dixon to John David Dixon and Ashleigh Scolpini Dixon, tract, 1.503 acres, State Road 853, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Mary C. Johnson to Robert J. Johnson, lot five, 5.035 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Robert J. Johnson to Mary C. Johnson, lot five, 5.035 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Vada W. Younger to Celia Denise Younger, lot three B, 3.55 acers, State Road 729, Dan River District, no money transferred.
Harold Bruce Craft, Morris Craft Jr. and Michael L. Smith to William C. Clark and Clara C. Clark, lot, 1.68 acres, State Road 790, ¼ interest, Pittsylvania County, $4,050.
Michael L. Smith to Darius Craft and Trina Craft, tract, 20.53 acres, Pittsylvania County, $45,000.
Keith David Daniel and Joanne Payne Daniel to Keith David Daniel and Joanne Payne Daniel, two parcels, State Road 718, Chatham District, no money transferred.
Kayla Hawkins Robertson and Brandon Robertson to Brandon Robertson ad Kayla Hawkins Robertson, lot three, section three, 0.419 acre, Dogwood West Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Blairs Fire and Rescue Incorporated to Brenda English, parcel three thru seven, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
E and E of Virginia to Preston Pierce and Hillary Dunn, lot two, State Route 668, Staunton River District, $103,000.
Austin Cameron and E and E of Virginia to Sherwood N. Zimmerman II and Lisa Dawn Zimmerman, lot four thru seven and tract one, Callands-Gretna District, $170,000.
Blue Heels Real Estate Investors to Michelle McKisic, lot five, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.
