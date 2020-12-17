Dan River Region real estate transfers

John L. Hawk and Maria K. Hawk to Richard A. Hergenreter and Beverly E. Hergenreter, parcel, Pittsylvania County, $500,000.

Justin A. Pruitt and Carla-Marie A. Pruitt to Danny L. Hall and Ashley T. Hall, lot five, 0.832 acres, State Route 742, Pittsylvania County, $239,900.

Nov. 13

Johnny Ray Haymore to Gabriel D. Hagwood, lot 49 B, Westover District, $8,000.

James R. Gregory to Robert A. Graves, Ashbey O. Graves, Michael D. Graves, Kevin L. Graves and Charles A. Graves, 20 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $60,000.

Michael D. Landrum and Mary D. Landrum (Mary Landrum) to Neathery Landrum Harris, 0.91 acre and 1.250 acres, State Route 745, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.

Michael D. Landrum and Mary D. Landrum (Mary Landrum) to Neathery Landrum Harris, lot C one, 0.57 acres, lot B and seven, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.

William Harold Hancock to Cox E. Harville and Jean D. Harville, lot six A and 5.06 acres, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.

Mirtha Y. Diaz Cabrales and Michael S. Ashby to Maria G. Cabrales Orozco, lot A, 3.404 acres, State Road 845, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.