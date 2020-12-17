Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Nov. 18
Charlie Pruitt to Prime Home Options, 70 feet, lot nine, 165 American Legion Blvd., $35,000.
Sandra C. Bledsoe, Brooks Bledsoe (Brooks Allan Bledsoe), Timothy Bledsoe (Timothy Jefferson Bledsoe), Mary B. Pack to Prime Home Options, lots 27-30, block A, 10 Sunset Way, $17,000.
Renato Marcelino B. Roman and Jean P. Roman to Jinhai Gao, Zhen Yang and Guodong Yang, lot 20 A 154 Stonegate Way, $305,000.
Henry A. Leggett Jr. and Amanda Gibson Leggett to Andrew L. Scruggs and Casey Pruitt Scruggs, lot A, 4152 Westover Drive, State Highway 51, $69,000.
Nancy G. Bryant and Amy B. Pruitt to Nathan Robert Pruitt, lot 74, partial lot 73, section two, 236 Avalon Drive, $46,600.
Pittsylvania County
Nov. 10
Jocelyn M.R. White to Robert A. Graves, Ashby O. Graves, Michael D. Graves and Charles A. Graves, tract one, 25.00 acres, Staunton River District, $62,900.
Eston Lewis IV and McKinzee H. Lewis to Courtney L. Dalton, lot one, 1.294 acres, Tunstall District, $120,000.
Barry A. Doebert and Gail L. Doebert to Mohammad Motamedi and Rosemary Motamedi, lot 26 A, State Road 1280, Tunstall District, $268,000.
Jonathan M. Epps and Jennifer H. Epps to Eston Lee Lewis IV and McKinzee Hedrick Lewis, lot 67, block C, section six, Fairfield Park, Tunstall District, $162,000.
Patsy Johnson Yeatts and Richard Carroll Yeatts to John E. Lester III and Karley M. Lester, lots one, two and three, block A, John C. Blair Subdivision, Blairs District, $44,680.
Elizabeth W. Jones, Phyllis Jeanette Dalton Hedrick, (Jeanette W. Hedrick) and Jeffrey G. Dalton to Margaret Ann Vasser, parcel, U.S. Highway 29, $1,500.
Archie Wayne Motley to Mitchell Fuller Motley and Valerie Daniel Motley, 2.0 acres, Pittsylvania County, $155,000.
Nov. 12
Susan R. Reece to Hershel M. Stone and Lauren B. Stone, unit 206, Vista Pointe Condo, Pittsylvania County, $476,000.
Lamont Wilson to Valene Hereford, lot two, 1.005 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Melanie Omloi Fox (Melanie S. Omloi) and Patti A. West (Patti S. Burleson) to Elizabeth Arleen Overton and Jason Edward Overston Sr., 1.13 acres, State Road 969, Callands-Gretna District, $65,400.
Support Local Journalism
Carolyn G. McCurry to Sandra G. Moran, lot seven, State Road 735, Pittsylvania County, $62,500.
C. Matthew Fariss to NBS Real Estate, lot two B, 1.110 acres, Pittsylvania County, $66,000.
John L. Hawk and Maria K. Hawk to Richard A. Hergenreter and Beverly E. Hergenreter, parcel, Pittsylvania County, $500,000.
Justin A. Pruitt and Carla-Marie A. Pruitt to Danny L. Hall and Ashley T. Hall, lot five, 0.832 acres, State Route 742, Pittsylvania County, $239,900.
Nov. 13
Johnny Ray Haymore to Gabriel D. Hagwood, lot 49 B, Westover District, $8,000.
James R. Gregory to Robert A. Graves, Ashbey O. Graves, Michael D. Graves, Kevin L. Graves and Charles A. Graves, 20 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $60,000.
Michael D. Landrum and Mary D. Landrum (Mary Landrum) to Neathery Landrum Harris, 0.91 acre and 1.250 acres, State Route 745, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Michael D. Landrum and Mary D. Landrum (Mary Landrum) to Neathery Landrum Harris, lot C one, 0.57 acres, lot B and seven, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
William Harold Hancock to Cox E. Harville and Jean D. Harville, lot six A and 5.06 acres, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.
Mirtha Y. Diaz Cabrales and Michael S. Ashby to Maria G. Cabrales Orozco, lot A, 3.404 acres, State Road 845, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ross L. Range Jr. and Ethel W. Range to Ross Landon Range III, lot two, 1.196 acres, Westridge Drive, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Deborah P. Alford, Benny B. Alford Jr., Matthew H. Proctor, Stacy D. Proctor, Rebekah J. Schroeder and Patrick S. Schroeder to Kathryn Delaney Proctor, lot Y, 6.207 acres, Sandy Bottom Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Jason Christopher Jones and Justin Bradford Jones to Richard A. Hash and Rhonda K. Hash, lot 23 A, 23, tract 22, State Route 854, Pittsylvania County, $45,000.
Dewey J. Matherly Jr. and June M. Matherly to Christopher Allen Matherly, lots 47 thru 53, Westover District, no money transferred.
Laurie Brooke Jones to Kaitlin L. Gammon, lot five, section three, 0.310 acre, Allen Place, Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
Bird, LLC to James A. Lumpkin, lot 12, 1.036 acres, State Road 945, Pittsylvania County, $12,500.
Mark Hudson to Donald Lee Hudson, tract C, 4.98 acres and 1.03 acres, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
James A. Ramsey, Wallace B. Ramsey and Flossie R. Wilson to Thomas Royals Jones Jr., various parcels, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
Anthony R. Layne to Anthony R. Layne, new tract, 7.7893 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Michael Blackstock to Gary M. Arthur, lot eight, block A, 0.568 acre, Town of Hurt, $199,000.
Troy D. Hawker and Kia A. Hawker to Tia M. Hawker and Corey Crumpton, lot 12, 4.139 acres, State Road 1070, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.