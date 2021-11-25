Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Oct. 26
- Darryl L. Averett and Gwendolyn M. Averett to Darius L. Nash, lot two, section A, 2120 Robin Hood Drive, $65,000.
- Antoinette L. Emerson and Reginald Q. Emerson to Antoinette L. Emerson and Reginald Q. Emerson, lot nine, section N, 1536 Kemper Road, no money transferred.
Recorded Oct. 27
- William H. Williams and Melodie L. Williams to Mark W. Mantooth and Sharon L. Mantooth, 75 feet, lot 23, section P, 351 Hampton Drive, $125,000.
- DJKKR to GAJVG, U.S. Highway 58, 2025 South Boston Road and part in Pittsylvania County, $115,000.
- Mark P. Smith and Barbara D. Smith to Danville Ventures, 816 W. Main St., $600,000.
- Patsy T. Hall to MJM Capital, 70 feet, lot 48, section F, 62 Stokesland Ave., $45,000.
- Patsy T. Hall to MJM Capital, 60 feet, lot 20, section M, 117 Schoolfield Drive, $40,000.
- Patsy T. Hall to MJM Capital, 60 feet, lot 11, section D, 53 Morris Ave., $40,000.
- Shane Howard to MJM Capital, partial lots one-three, 1300 Myrtle Ave., $29,700.
- M. Briggs Bauman and Elizabeth W. Bauman to Mauro Romano and Micheal Assante, 136.41 feet, 401 Piney Forest Road, $220,000.
- Edna C. Norment-Ransom to Traci F. Jackson, parcel one: lot and partial lot two, block 13; parcel two: 25 feet, 285 Mt. View Ave., $120,000.
Recorded Oct. 28
- Lan F. Li and Hoi Kong to L&K Housing Group, 64.92 feet, lot eight, Cottonwood Lane, no money transferred.
- Janet D. McCormack and Angela P. Evans to Samuel B. Rippe, lot 38, section J, 316 Raintree Road, $207,000.
- Jason A. Jones and Kristina D. Jones to Spencer Christian Vaden and Jorden Taylor Vaden, lot 25, section F, 407 Brentwood Drive and Timberlake Drive, $150,000.
- Michael A. Nicholas and Courtney E. Nicholas to Kenneth W. Kircher, 50 feet, lot four 157 Holbrook Ave., $230,000.
Recorded Oct. 29
- R. Scott Rowland to Eddie Hyler and Cynthia Hyler, 0.766 acre, lot 14, block A, Westhaven Drive, $25,000.
- Frank M. Shields and Teresa M. Shields to Big Time Rentals, 50 feet, lots 123-124, Howeland Circle, $15,000.
- Advanced Property Management to Old Oak Properties, partial lots 10-12, 815 Wilson St., and E. Green Street, $80,000.
- TRP Properties to Stanley Baird, 60 feet, partial lot six, 1440 North Main St., $56,000.
- Magaly Wilson (Magaly Lopez) to Kevin L. Wilson and Magaly Wilson, 66.64 feet, lots one B and one C, 121 Hopkins St., no money transferred.
- Trudy A. Fisher to Isaac C. Hill and Brandy A. Hill, ½ interest in 186.23 feet, lot one A, 1418 Blair Loop Road, $30,000.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Christopher Herbon and Zenaida Herbon, 49.53 feet, 126 Chestnut St., $40,000.
- Keith A. Southern and Mary Lynn Southern to Rebecca B. Kelly, 32 feet, lot three, block B, 107 Charles Towne Drive, $205,000.
- James R. Griffin and Vivian L. Griffin to MJM Capital, lot one, section D, 2265 Robin Hood Drive, $59,900.
- Bonnie Jean Walker Butler and Jonathan D. Butler to MJM Capital, lot six, section B, 172 Cumberland Drive, $89,900.
- Bonnie Walker Butler (Bonnie Jean Walter Butler) to MJM Capital, 50 feet, lot 14, block 26, 530 Kemper Road, $69,900.
- Maurice S. Zaher and Stephanie B. Zaher to Maurice S. Zaher and Jamilla V. Zaher, 100 feet, lot two, 207 West Woodlawn Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded Nov. 1
- E. Stokes Daniels Jr. and Betty G. Daniels to Matthew J. McAllister Jr., 150 feet, lots five B and six B, Tamworth Drive, $275,000.
- Robert Linthicum to Odenwald, 50 feet, lot nine, block one, 332 West Main St., no money transferred.
- Edward V. Burke and Sharron W. Burke to Cherry Street WS, lot 21, section B, 115 Wilton Ave., $155,000.
- Sandra C. Pruitt to Premier Psychological Services, lot four, block N, Poplar Street and 610 North Ridge St., $224,900.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Oct. 22
- Penny Logan Johnson (Penny Jean Logan) to NBS Real Estate, 1.424 acres, State Route 749, Pittsylvania County, $87,000.
- Maxey Properties to Samuel R. Munford and Carolyn H. Munford, 0.101 acre, Pittsylvania County, $300.
- Molly Bradner Gilbert to Kimberly Shelton Keenan, William Randall Shelton II, Thomas William Gilbert Jr. and Robin Gilbert Alderson, lot eight A, State Road 835, Blairs District, no money transferred.
- Helen Lawson Grant, Roger James Grant and Stuart Grant Peters to Lonnie Dale Harris Jr. and Richard Todd Curtis, parcel two, 313.7217 acres and 29.0 acres, Tunstall District, $819,000.
- Sade M. Younger (Sade Pinkney) to Deborah Y. Johnson, parcel, ¼ interest, Chatham District, $2,000.
- James R. Cox and Carrie E. Cox to James R. Cox, parcel, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Ernest Brent Merchant and Shavonna Michelle R. Merchant to Charles Bloom, parcel and 0.37 acre, Town of Gretna, $195,000.
Recorded Oct. 25
- Brick Budget Homes Incorporated to Lois S. Brincefield, lots one thru 12, section A, Bellemeade Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Massie Family Legacy Trust to Marshall J. Massie Jr. and Beverly J. Massie, lots seven thru 10 and partial lots 11 thru 14, 0.584 acre, Town of Chatham, no money transferred.
- June C. Walters to Berry E. Cardwell, new lot three, State Route 62, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- John W. East Jr. and Darryl G. East to Michael D. Roberts and Wanda G. Roberts, lot two and five, Staunton River District, $27,500.
- Betty P. Dalton to Robert L. Woodson, lot seven A, State Route 988, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Alexander C. Fitzgerald to Lee Andrew Coleman Fuller 1st, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, $100,000.
- Linda L. Dunphy to Gerard A. Dunphy Jr. and Amy Dunphy, tract 17, 20.000 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Cloverdale Lumber Co. Incorporated to Ryan James Tate, lot three, 22.3 acres, Pittsylvania County, $28,000.
- Randolph C. Carter to Samantha C. Carter, various parcels, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Randolph C. Carter and Samantha C. Carter to Samantha C. Carter, lot one, State Highway 844, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Sarah C. McGuire to John S. Barnard, lot one A, 5.805 acres, Chatham District, $6,000.
- Kim C. Simpson and Phyllis B. Simpson to Tracey Wayne Moser and Sherry Brown Clifton, 3.126 acres off State Road 864, Pittsylvania County, $240,000.
Recorded Oct. 26
- Jerry E. Shedd, Amy Race and Brandy Hyler to Susan Elizabeth O’Brien, lot eight, 12.500 acres, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
- Perrow Anderson Brumfield III and Mellissa C. Brumfield (Mellissa Corrine Brumfield) to Perrow Anderson Brumfield III and Mellissa C. Brumfield, lot seven A, 2.585 acres, Tree Lake Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Stephen D. Hendricks Sr. (Stephen D. Hendricks) to Stephen Daniel Hendricks Jr. and Robert O’Neal Francis Jr. (Robert O’Neal Frances Jr.), lot 30, section D, Foxden Drive, 1/3 interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- James Ray Marlow and Christy L. Marlow to Dillard Wayne Bauguess and Elizabeth G. Bauguess, lot six, 1.621 acres, Pittsylvania County, $205,000.
- Leon James Davis to Chastity Davis, parcel, State Route 790, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
- George T. Winn III to Caden Energix Axton, tract four Tunstall District, partly Henry County, $1,247,300.
- Mary E. Haskins and Joey W. Pendergrass to Cassie Erin Wade, lot five, Ollie S. Short Subdivision, Staunton River District, $149,900.
- Atha Dalton Bailey to Heather C. Henry, lot one, 1.46 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $138,500.
- Darlene M. Stratton to Tom Urbanek, tract 15, 5.534 acres, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
- Brian H. Turpin and Teresa P. Turpin to Brian H. Turpin and Teresa P. Turpin, lot one, 0.457 acre, State Route 760, Town of Gretna, no money transferred.
- Alease Ann Waller to Samuel C. Owens and Darlene G. Owens, 1.28 acres, Staunton River District, $21,700.
- Maurice R. Witcher Jr. and Rose M. Witcher to Danielle Lashay Witcher-Griffith and Maurice R. Witcher III, tract A one B, 27.21 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Oct. 27
- Ethel Lamance to Samuel Preston Lamanca, Lawrence Lamanca. John Lamanca Jr., James William Lamanca and Sandra Lamanca Scott, 2.669 acres, State Route 40, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- John G. Long Jr. and Gladys A. Long to Gladys A. Long, lots 13 and 14, Town of Hurt, no money transferred.
- Lester Thomas Frye to Jose Alfredo Betoncourt Diaz and Maria Concepion Molina Lopez, tract one, 5.386 acres, Westover District, $50,500.
- DJKKR to GAJVG, parcel, Pittsylvania County and partly Danville City, $115,000.
- Walker Eason and Courtney Eason to Walker Eason, lot 14, block C, section four, Fairfield Park Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- JRA JR Real Estate to Jesus Guadalupe Bravo Parada and Lluvia Tova Villalobos, lot 14, 0.69 acre, State Route 41, Pittsylvania County, $55,000.
Recorded Oct. 28
- Calvin L. Scarce III to Courtney L. Campbell, tract one, 10.623 acres, State Route 744, Pittsylvania County, $384,000.
- Aaron S. Wade and Kristina M. Wade to Jerry L. Overstreet Jr. and Amanda N. Overstreet, lot two A, Town of Hurt, $165,000.
- Henry T. Collins Jr. to Amy Compton Adkins and Linda Kent Compton, lot two, 2.100 acres, State Road 605, Pittsylvania County, $164,900.
- Carolyn H. Lumpkin to Wilbert Williams Jr. and Pamela J. Williams, tract two D, lot seven and eight, Pittsylvania County, $305,000.
- Kathryn Sue Moore to Sarah Wynona McNeal, Vivian Lynn McNeal and Michael Lynn McNeal Sr., lots 130 and 131, parcel, Dan River District, $20,000.
Recorded Oct. 29
- Joyce O. Murray to Shevonne Shelton Well, lot, Ridge Road and Ripley Drive, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
- Jerry E. Wentz III and Robyn S. Wentz to Tyler J. Wentz and Karissa Taylor Wentz, parcel A, 1.197 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jimmy Ray Smith to Christopher G. Reardon, new lot, 4.187 acres, State Route 875, Pittsylvania County, $402,000.
- Lana R. Vaughan to Adam C. Hobbs and Brenda Sprouse, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, $275,000.
- Colby R. Williams to Jose Francisco Bautista, parcel, State Road 866, Tunstall District, $145,000.
- Montana Hagood to Daniel A. Haase, lots 36 and 37, School Road, Town of Hurt, $154,000.
- Dwight Lynn Wilson to Robert Leonard Cole Jr. and Laurie Jean Wentworth, l0t 21, section A, State Route 730, Pittsylvania County, $155,000.
- Chistobel Harris Leftwich and Lewis R. Leftwich to David McBride, lot five, section B, Tunstall District, $8,000.
- Jeanette Brown (Jeanette Hairston) and Dennis Lee Brown Sr. to Jeanette Brown and Dennis Lee Brown Sr. lot five, 0.495 acre, Kadesh Court, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Tammy F. Cooley (Tammy F. Stacey) and Elson G. Ford to James P. Hubbard and Kelsie R. Aherron, lot four, section one, Woodcreek Drive, Pittsylvania County, $230,000.
- Patricia W. Scruggs to James A. Thompson IV and Cassie H. Thompson, parcel C, State Route 979, Staunton River District, $122,000.
- Wanda S. Short to 21st Mortgage Corp., lot 13, 0.592 acre, State Route 714, Pittsylvania County, $44,319.23.
- NBS Real Estate to Christine R. Solis, los 19 thru 27, Pittsylvania County, $104,000.