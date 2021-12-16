Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Nov. 15
- Talvin J. Holland and Tiffany Holland to Talvin J. Holland, lot six, section M, 364 Martin Ave., no money transferred.
- Jonathan R. Alderson and Laura Lee Alderson to MJM Capital, 60.25 feet, lot one, 118 Lowell St., $60,000.
- A.B. Cassada Jr. and Vickie Cassada to MJM Capital, 50 feet, lots six-seven, 539 Ricketts St., $47,000.
- Robert M. Evelyn to MJM Capital, 32 feet, lot C, 1236 Myrtle Ave., $53,000.
- SMMU to Nguyen Properties, lot 174, 219 Cleveland St., $19,000.
- Megan S. Adkins (Megan L. Shelton) and Matthew B. Adkins to Anthony Steven Hall, lot four, Oak Tree Lane, $3,000.
- Orlando M. Alvarez and Olga Alvarez to Delores B. Tate, 70 feet, partial lot 30, 160 Stratford Place, $265,000.
- Richard Steven Huneycutt (Steven R. Huneycutt) to Tony L. Hamlett, lot one, 418 Wagner St., $12,000.
- Capstan Management to Forson A. Boateng and Prince A. Boateng, lot five, White Street, $4,500
Recorded Nov. 16
- Ellen Dale Hutchens to Patricia Curles Burgbacher and James Stanley Burgbacher, parcel one: lot 27; parcel two: lot 26 B, 226 Brandon Court, $305,000.
- Brian Scott Piercy and Christie Szymanek (Christie Michelle Piercy) to Anthony C. Martin, 50 feet, lot 23, section D, 85 Ashlawn Drive, $25,000.
- Hamza Chauri to ZZ 2 Holdings, 1318 Washington St., no money transferred.
- Mary Ellen Ratliffe to Rosalind Evora McLeod and Jacqueline Ann McHorne, 0.48 acre, lot one, 565 Woodlawn Drive, no money transferred.
- William H. Williams and Melodie L. Williams to Mark W. Mantooth and Sharon L. Mantooth, lot 24, section P, 345 Hampton Drive, $199,900.
- Carolyn W. Barts to R&M Legacy Builders, lot 24, section L, 132 Winthrop Court, $60,000.
- Harold Wayne Huffman to Melinda Bennett, 304.65 feet, lot 40, 164 Lexington Ave., $81,200.
Recorded Nov. 17
- Deluxe Properties to Adrian Watlington, 50 feet, Powell Avenue, $800.
- Carlton T. Bedsole and Helen L. Bedsole to Ellen Dale Hutchens, lot 111, 111 Bridgewater Court, $280,000.
- Terri Allen Powell, Debra Allen Anderson and Katherine Allen Terpay to Michael McCray, 60 feet, lot 23, block C, 751 Melrose Ave., $85,000.
- John E. Marlow to Ashley Steward Delk and Darrell Lamont Delk, 75 feet, lot 12, section E, 281 Oakwood Circle, $139,000.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Jeremy Dimaio, 63.18 feet, 217 Jefferson Ave., $52,100.
Recorded Nov. 18
- Curtis W. Hailstock to Majied Group, 40 feet, lot 21, 141 White St., $9,800.
- Creekwood Properties to Charles A. Smith, 48 feet, lot 38, 161 & 163 Marshall Terrace, $185,000.
- Alan C. Adkins to Jason Leroy and Kathryn Leroy, lot five, section F, 132 Sheffield Drive, $186,000.
- Julian W. Bryant, Lydia S. Landrum and Cynthia M. Pegram to Julian W. Bryant, lot nine, section R, 317 Astor Court, $90,400.
- Joshua T. Harlow to Nicholas M. Uebelman and Kari D. Uebelman, 75 feet, lot C, 1777 Blair Loop Road, $157,310.
- James E. Watlington and Brenda L. Watlington to W. Harrison, 2.016 acres, lot 5J one, Blue Jay Street, $15,000.
- James D. Emerson to Susan H. Emerson, 50 feet, lots 41-42, 269 Fagan St., no money transferred.
- James D. Emerson to Susan H. Emerson, 65 feet, lot seven A, 621 Chatham Ave., no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Nov. 15
- Myra Ernestine B. Corbett to Jimmy Jervarious Barksdale and Shala T. Barksdale, 0.29 acre, State Road 655, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Patsy W. Nuckols to James Henderson Gauldin, 2.896 acres and 33.249 acres, Staunton River District, $150,000.
- Janice S. Mayhew and Oliver C. Mayhew to Brian Kutzman and Sue Kutzman, tract one, 5.846 acres and 10.426 acres, Pittsylvania County, $355,017.
- Simorg South Forests to Azuillas J. Kanagy, Sarah L. Kanagy, Henry L. Kanagy, Saloma Kanagy, Jacob B. Mast and Emma Mast, tracts one, two and three, Staunton River District, $864,518.
- Mary Lou Poindexter (Mary Lou Moss Reynolds) to Rebekah J. Reynolds and Amanda B. Martin, six acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Mary Lou Poindexter (Mary Lou Moss Reynolds) to Rebekah J. Reynolds and Christie M. Allen, lot one, 2.52 acres, State Road 936, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Luther V. Moon and Diane B. Moon to George Taylor Winn III, parcels, Callands-Gretna District, $248,730.
- Marshall H. Kendall and Marshall Lance Kendall to Marshall Lance Kendall, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Marshall H. Kendall and Marshall Lance Kendall to Marshall Lance Kendall, various parcels, Blairs District, partly in Halifax County, no money transferred.
- Stevens Properties to four D Properties, lot three A and three B, Pittsylvania County, $2,200,000.
- Alexander Orneth Chicas Marquez to Maria Isabel Juarez Martinez and Gabriel Lopez Vences, tract K, 24.066 acres, Pittsylvania County, $45,000.
- Kenneth W. Moorefield Jr. (Kenneth W. Moorefield) and Cathy C. Moorefield to Maria Kilitwenzew, Ramsey Road, Town of Hurt, $150,000.
- Richard S. Harris and Joanne F. Harris to Jason Steven Harris and John Richard Harris, lot two, 1.896 acres, lot B, 1.593 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Gary R. Short and Jeanette L. Short to Olivia Camille Short, parcel C, 6.05 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Gary R. Short and Jeanette L. Short to Sophia Rose Short, parcel B, 6.06 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Nov. 16
- Gary R. Short and Jeanette L. Short to Olivia Camille Short, parcel C, 6.05 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Gary R. Short and Jeanette L. Short to Sophia Rose Short, parcel B, 6.06 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Julia Catherine Finney to Realty First, parcels, lots A, B and C, State Highway 57, Pittsylvania County, $145,000.
- William E. Terry Jr. and Erroll D. Morton IV to Cara M. Cook and Elizabeth D. Cook, lot eight, section A, State Road 713, Pittsylvania County, $148,000.
- Michael D. Blackstock to George Riggs Smith III and Kimberly Ann Morris, lot two, 1.304 acres, Staunton River District, $75,000.
- Norman Kent Owen and Tammy L. Owen to John L. Weaver and Uta R. Weaver, 19.71 acres, Pittsylvania County, $36,000.
- Carroll W. Dinkle to Robert J. Gutherie Jr. and Brandy Gutherie, 31.49 acres, Staunton River District, $80,000.
Recorded Nov. 17
- Brian T. Robbins and Anita M. Robbins to Ilya Noah Robbins and Haley Marie Robbins, tract one, 15.332 acres, Chatham District, $32,500.
- Andrew R. Pope and Brianna Nicole Pope to Andrew R. Pope and Brianna Nicole Pope, lot three B, two acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Howard J. Shelton and Lana E. Shelton to Samuel M. Giles and Myrtie P. Giles, 15.960 acres, Pittsylvania County, $12,000.
- Denny Ray Terry to Benjamin Ray Terry, Matthew Philip Terry and Mary-Katherine Anne Terry Demott, lot B, 9.06 acres, State Road 820, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- AHQ Investments Inc. to Douglas L. Webb Jr. and April Webb, lot six, section B, 0.856 acre, State Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, $124,600.
- Becky P. Custer to David Hairston Jr. and Brielle Spina, lot six, Pittsylvania County, $12,000.
- Becky P. Custer to Alfred Spina Jr. and Erica Spina, lot seven, 1.08 acres, Pittsylvania County, $12,000.
- Carolyn V. Lees to Melissa Croteau and William Croteau, lot 78, Callands-Gretna District, $850,000.
- Joseph L. Boswell and Cheryl Jr. Boswell to Kimberly Haley, lots 30 thru 32, Pittsylvania County, $127,500.
- Spencer G. Foster and Kaylee M. Martin to Kaylee M. Martin, 0.914 acre, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Charles W. Hackworth II (Charles Hackworth II) to Matthew S. Lucado and Sharon K. Lucado, lot six and partial lot five, Town of Hurt, $201,000.
- Janet Collins Yoder and Linda Collins Matthis to Curtis W. Terry Jr., 2.73 acres, State Road 8634 and 878, Pittsylvania County, $265,000.
Recorded Nov. 18
- Anthony Otha Reynolds (life tenant) and Mrs. Dawnyel Lynnette Painter (remainderman) to Mr. Anthony Otha Reynolds, 5.056 acres, State Road 1258, Blairs District, no money transferred.
- Madeline Swaney (Madelyn Swaney) to Joanne S. Echols, 0.612 acre, State Route 878, Pittsylvania County, $110,000.
- Joan H. Pittmon to Joan H. Pittmon and Michael T. Pittmon, lot 11, section two, Oakland Park, Town of Chatham, no money transferred.
- James D. Emerson to Susan H. Emerson, lot seven and eight, State Road 640 and 707, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- James D. Emerson to Susan H. Emerson, tract one, 42.7 acres, State Road 640, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- James D. Emerson to Susan H. Emerson, lot nine A, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- James D. Emerson to Susan H. Emerson, lot three B, State Road 746, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Nelson C. Motley to Nancy L. Morrison, 0.92 acre, State Highway 29, Pittsylvania County, $175,500.