Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Nov. 5
David L. Draughn to Phillip Logan Draughn, 48 Shumate St., $90,000.Joseph S. Anderson to Kaitlyn A. Williams, lots 67-70 and partial lot 66, Banner Street, $17,000.
Nov. 6
Charles E. Case Jr. and Bonnie M. Case to Allison Marie Case and Kelsey Case Riddle, lot 23, 142 Bernard Court, no money transferred.
Tracey W. Lewis and Garland R. Lewis to Tracey W. Lewis, 74.72 feet, lot 40, section A, 244 Grove Park Circle, no money transferred.
Miguel A. Miranda Soto to Gonzalo Riano Mareno, 60 feet, lot five, and partial lot six, 1016 Paxton St., $4,000.
Nileshkumar Patel to Jeremy Hughes, 151.22 feet, lots 101-106, 3111 Westover Drive, $199,000.
Morris Wayne Price Jr. and Angela Gae Gammons to Keith Cobbs, 112.82 feet, lot 18, partial lot 17, section L, 115 North Woodberry Ave., $115,000.
Linda Echols (Linda Faye Gray) to Cynthia D. Mitchell, lot nine, 117 Spring Ave., no money transferred.
Nicolas Piccolo to Quincy A. Lewis, lot two, block eight, 1116 Richmond Blvd., $26,000.
Carolyn M. Keen, Michael A. Keen and Robert C. Keen to Ollie P. Keen, 25 feet, lot 105, Central Street, $2,000.
Martha Lois Warren to Kenneth G. Warren, lots 12, 13 and 14, 210 East Lawn Ave., no money transferred.
Nov. 9
Garcia Danville Properties to Shanice Lipford, 300 North Main St., and Girard Street, $20,000.
Steven Warren Everett and Jane Everett Easome to SRE, 199.9 feet, U.S. Route 86, lot B, Pumpkin Creek Lane, $6,000.
Joy Marie Tolley, William Berkeley Tolley III, Jean Thacker Webb and Jewel Marie Thacker Tolley to F&D Properties, 378 Mimosa St., $13,000.
Jay Sunde to Kimanh Nguyen, 60 feet, lot 12, section A, 35 Oak Ridge Ave., $35,000.
Johnny W. Holt and Rebecca A. Holt to C-Peralta Home Improvement, 60 feet, lot 48, section D, 22 Ashlawn Drive, $29,000.
Barry Keith Carr to Todd Wade Staton, 60 feet, lot 29, section C, 44 Morris Ave., $5,500.
Nov. 10
Faheem Hassan and Qurat UL Ain Haider to EPI Rentals, 606 Worsham St., $8,000.
Gus W. Dyer III (Gus Walker III) to Oak Park Villas Hoa, parcel one, 4.225 acres, Oak Park Villas, Fairview Ave., no money transferred.
Robert Edward Kingery and Nadara Rust Kingery to Jamie Lee Davis, 50 feet, lot 14, block 23, 224 Kemper Road, $15,000.
Pittsylvania County
Nov. 4
Randall Wallace and Judy Wallace to Jacob William Stephens and Monica Stephens, lot one, section L, Olde Hunting Trail, $179,000.
Edward Jones to Jon C. Sells and Tiffany Martel, tract C five, section C, 11.089 acres, State Road 742, Pittsylvania County, $63,000.
Kenneth Edwin Race to Kenneth Scott Race, tract 34, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Dustin B. Chaney to Mills Restoration, 1.04 acres, State Route 642, Pittsylvania County, $55,000.
Matthew K. Gillispie to Elaine Brooke Little, parcel A, 9.812 acres, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
Vaden L. Wright to Marcus Thomas, parcel, Town of Gretna, $1,100.
Daniel S. Gasser and Natasha A. Gasser (Hatasha A. Petersen) to Bradley Dylan Gauldin, lot two, 3.166 acres, State Road 744, Blairs District, $232,500.
Owen Enterprises Incorporated to Tallwood VA, 18.2 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $375,000.
Nov. 5
Joshua Darrell Oakes and Natalie Giles Oakes to Joshua Darrell Oakes, 1.03 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Stephen G. Alvis and Patricia A. Alvis to Stephen G. Alvis and Patricia A. Alvis, lot 18, 7.717 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
B. Wendell Burton and Dowell Q. Burton to A&N Ventures, lot 37, 38, 39, Meadow Wood Park, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Mattie F. Wyatt and Mattie Marie Shields to Clyde Wade Brooks III and Melissa Shields Brooks, tracts one thru seven, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Jessica G. Torbush and Britini Gauldin to Ricardo Frenandez, 3.621 acres, State Route 868, Pittsylvania County, $37,000.
Wade W. Walton Sr. and Linda C. Walton to Wade W. Walton Sr., lot 10, 2.49 acres and lot 11, 0.68 acre, Fox Ridge Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.