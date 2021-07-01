Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded June 1
- Robin Sulter and Georgianna Sulter to Robin Sulter, ½ interest, 119.10 feet, lots four-nine, 525 Ferry Road, $30,000.
Recorded June 2
- Suzanne Brosnan to Andrew Walker, 130 feet, lot three, section A, 210 James Road, $117,000.
- Beryl M. Clifton to Eaine D. Ratliff, 84.95 feet, lot 11, section F, 316 Starmont Drive, $140,000.
- Katrina M. Searcey to Marb V. Burton, 70 feet, lot 29, section G, 414 Brentwood Drive, $150,000.
- P&D Properties to Fred Adams IV, 75 feet, lot four, section J, 720 Arlington Road, $122,000.
- Barkhouser Enterprises to H2A2 of Danville, VA, 183.04 feet, lot three, 3604 Riverside Drive, $1,965,000.
- Barkhouser Enterprises to H2A2 of Danville, VA, 139.21 feet, lot four, Riverside Drive, $385,000.
- Medical Facilities of America VIII (8) Limited Partnership (Medical Facilities of America VIII) to 450 Piney Forest Road, 3.07 acres, 450 Piney Forest Road, $4,422,000.
- Medical Facilities of America XXII (22) Limited Partnership (Medical Facilities of America XX11) to 2344 Riverside Drive, 4.98 acres, tract A, 23444 Riverside Drive, $8,442,000.
- Diane G. Collie and Stephen Phillip Gerringer to Nicholas Piccolo, 68.2 feet, partial lots 11 and 12, 311 West James St., $4,000.
Recorded May 3
- Gerald R. Riddle to Gerald R. Riddle and Kenneth Wayne Cockran Sr., 60 feet, lot five, 1436 Claiborne St., no money transferred.
- The Slayton Family Partnership to Lorenza Wilson and Pamela Wilson, lot 22, Stonegate Way, $15,900.
- The Slayton Family Partnership to Kenneth R. Richardson and Bonnie L. Richardson, lot one, Stonegate Way, $11,300.
- Hedrick Johnson Development Corp. to Martha Galindo, lot eight A, section I, Springfield Road, $7,300.
- Hedrick Johnson Development Corp. to Martha Galindo and Luz Maria Sarabie Hernandez, lot nine A and nine B, Springfield Road, $7,300.
- Hedrick Johnson Development Corp. to Luz Maria Sarabia Hernandez, lot seven A, section I, Springfield Road, $2,300.
- Peggy H. Wiggins Harville to Tammy Wiggins Clayton and Tony Bryant Wiggins, 75 feet, lot 12, section C, 578 Arlington Road, no money transferred.
- Quality Real Estate Investments to Daniel Relph, 88.58 feet, lots 106-108, 196 North Ave., $53,000.
Recorded June 4
- The River Partnership to Industrial Development Authority of Danville, Riverside Drive, no money transferred.
- Rafael D. Walker to Wells Fargo Bank, 35 feet, lots 14 and 15, block C, 330 Marshall Terrace, $60,982.57.
- Finley Dotson to Shelia Dawn Crawley, 78.38 feet, lot 37, section R, 323 Wimbush Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded June 7
- Judith A. Collins and David S. Collins to Patrick McGarvey, lot three, section K, 113 Cathy Place, $100,000.
- Chulam Punjtan to Christopher Cornett and Caroline Cornett, 50 feet, lot 11, block 31, 423 Kemper Road, $44,000.
- Lajuane K. Craft to Millicent F. Craft, 100 feet, lot 20, 520 Crestview Drive, no money transferred.
- Ariel Kingdom Holdings 12 to Martin Property Investments, 60 feet, lot 44, 282 Belmeade Court, $4,100.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded June 1
- Joel C. Love to James R. Doino and Debra Doino, lot 30, 0.445 acre, Ripley Drive, Blairs District, $240,000.
- Cheryl M. Laws and Raymond L. Laws to Raymond L. Laws and Cheryl M. Laws, parcel D, 2.488 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jimmy L. Phillips to Jeffery S. Phillips, lot 12, 0.797 acre and lot 13, 0.816 acre, Westover District, no money transferred.
- Daniel B. East and Michelle L. East to Taylor Broke Santangelo and Jacob Ryan Santangelo, lot 12, section H, Blairmont Acres, Blairs District, $225,000.
- Roger A. Crews and Amanda P. Crews to Ryan William Gatewood and Rachel Eames Gatewood, lots 46, 47 and 48 Phase two, Sugartree Manor, Pittsylvania County, $74,000.
- WLC Development Inc. to Venture Investment Partners, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, $700,000.
- Margaret A. Parks and Garry David Parks to Ann Louise Hren, parcel, Smith Mountain Lake, lot two, 1.98 acres, Pittsylvania County, $245,000.
- Daryl L. Weatherford and Judi S. Weatherford to Robert E. Stewart III and Amber B. Stewart, lots 14 and 15, Bloxsom Estates, Tunstall District, $105,000.
Recorded June 2
- Brooks Gibson White to Kyle Edward Eanes and Amber Forrest Eanes, parcel C, 3.564 acres and new parcel D one, 28.436 acres, Pittsylvania County, $88,000.
- Linda Joy Law, Rebecca Darlene Law Watson and Kermit Law II to Anthony Nolan Smith, parcel, 3.945 acres and 1.004 acres, Westover District, $110,000.
- Mal Zerden and Linda Zerden to Edgar L. Thomas and Teresa K. Henry, lot 120, Callands-Gretna District, $67,500.
- Waverly L. Hubbard and Irene T. Hubbard (Irene M. Hubbard) to Waverly L. Hubbard and Irene T. Hubbard, 0.78 acre, State Road 606, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Cecil Darnell Hodnett to Resinvest, lot three A-one, State Highway 57, Chatham District, $12,000.
- Danny Wayne Crane to Danny Wayne Crane and Cathy J. Crane, 1.6 acres, State Route 1023, Blairs District, no money transferred.
- Daphnel L. King, successor in interest to Straightstone Self Service to Melvin S. King, lot A, 0.573 acre and 0.814 acre, Staunton River District, $25,000.
- Jacqueline Zeno Dupuis executrix under the will of John Roger Zeno and Robert L. Martin and Sarah E. Bayand to Michael Lee Zeno and Jacqueline Zeno Dupuis (Jacqueline Lynn Zino Dupuis) devisees, tract five, 5.00 acres, Tunstall District, $18,000.
- Joseph Walton Milam Jr. and Katherine W. Milam to Joseph Milam Jr. and Katherine W. Milam, parcel, State Route 710, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Eunice Y. Slayton and Sheila Rene Slayton (Sheila Slayton Fisher) to John Gregory and Mary Gregory, 1.16 acres, Banister District, $57,000.
- J. Michael Kinlaw and Johnna H. Kinlaw to Melissa Bailey Martin, trat 32, 5.038 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $180,000.
- Thomas W. Moore to Benny L. Heater Jr., 1.00 acre, Highway 686, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded June 3
- Cyril A. Sellers to Jordan T. Glassburn and Miranda A. Glassburn, lots four and five, State Road 730, Dan River District, $196,000.
- Nancy P. Lawson to Nancy P. Lawson, lots two A and two B, State Highway 41, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Charles R. Smith and Loretta L. Smith to U.S. Bank National Association, trat 13, State Road 606, Pittsylvania County, $45,968.91.
- James C. Hunt and Susan M. Hunt to Malcolm R. Thompson and Jeannie M. Thompson, lots 17 thru 20, Gay Subdivision, Town of Gretna, $208,000.
- Ann Franklin, Michael Franklin, Debby Sue Wells and Bobby Elliott to Bobby Elliott, lot 1-11, 0.74 acre, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Gaylon Galloway Hopkins and Robert James Hopkins to Rebecca N. Hopkins, 0.649 acre, Town of Chatham, no money transferred.
- Christopher A. Falls (Christopher Allen Falls) and Lynita R. Falls to Christopher A. Falls, Lynita R. Falls and Karen E. Moorefield, various parcels, Chatham District, no money transferred.
- Julie Esparza Valderrama to Melissa Becerra Parra, lot three, 0.297 acre, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
- Frances P. Harper (Frances Carol Powell Harper) to Vijay Sugar Mahangoe, lot 17, 0.64 acre, State Route 719, Pittsylvania County, $53,000.
- Gail Lavonne White to Lakie Sha W. Logan, 1.001 acres, State Route 832, Pittsylvania County, $113,000.
- Kristy Fowler Compton, Thomas B. Fowler and Linda G. Fowler to Brian K. Pritchett and Cheryl A. Pritchett, tract five, 7. 7.185 acres, State Route 836, Pittsylvania County, $25,500.
- Russell Eric Dan Fowler, Thomas B. Fowler and Linda G. Fowler to Brian K. Pritchett and Cheryl A. Pritchett, tract four 8.634 acres, State Route 836, Pittsylvania County, $90,400.
- Diamond Point Inc. to Joshua Ray Jennings and Amy Scearce Jennings, lot 24 and 24, State Route 58, Tunstall District, $24,000.
Recorded June 4
- Gretna Health Care Center II Limited Partnership to 595 Vaden Drive, 2.116 acres, Pittsylvania County, $84,000.
- Medical Facilities of America (53) Limited Partnership of America to 595 Vaden Drive, 4.007 acres, Town of Gretna, $3,985,450.
- Todd A. Giles and Pamela A. Giles to James W. Roncaglione and Geraldine J, Roncaglione, lot 51A, 0.861 acre, State Route 118, Pittsylvania County, $279,000.
- Bank of Botetourt to Act 3 Squared, lot two, Sanctuary Bay, Callands-Gretna District, $110,000.
- Darrell Scott Morrow (Darrell S. Morrow) and Jeanne L Morrow to Darrel S. Morrow and Jeanne Logan Morrow, tract 3 and 1.1 acres, State Road 681, Pittsylvania County, money transferred
- Michael S. Adkins to Donna J. Tomer, lot seven A, 1.240 acres, State Route 876, Pittsylvania County, $215,000.