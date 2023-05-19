City of Danville
Recorded April 28
- Conrad S. Waller and Violet H. Waller to Conrad S. Waller, partial lots 35 and 36, section A, 122 Sussex Place, no money transferred.
- Maki Fife, administrator C.T.A. D.B.N. of the estate of Eddie Nelle Michael Canter to Ellen Francis Hoskins, Unit 307, Oak Park, 4180 Riverside Drive, $220,000.
- Christopher D. McMoore and Temeka L. McMoore to Este Gardner, Lee Street, $75,000.
- Donna K. Matthews and Betty D. Huppert to Kendra Sheree Jones, lots 31-36, 4029 Westover Drive, $75,000.
- SGC Recovery to Milagro De Maria Torres De Flores, 60.07 feet, partial lots 130-133, 1617 Washington St., $27,510.
- Elsie F. Hall and Michael J. Hall to Kelly Real Estate, partial lots two-four, 604 Piney Forest Road, $200,000.
- Duncan Rentals to Beja S. Mack, 42.77 feet, partial lot 27, 645 Ingram St., $145,000.
Recorded May 1
- Phillip Burnett and Wade Murphy, trustees of Stokesland Baptist Church, to Veronie Poteat, 85 feet, lot 23, 131 Cline St., $150,000.
- Edward L. Moore to MJS Management, 301 Campbell St., $145,000.
- Theodore Goldean and Stacy T. Goldean to Toshia Renee Martin, lots 34, section G, 329 Wilson Road, $232,000.
- Martinsville Home Buyers to Moxie Enterprises, partial lot 22, 319 Church St., $45,000.
- Martinsville Home Buyers to Moxie Enterprises, partial lot 24, 305 Church St., $40,000.
Recorded May 2
- Gwynn Properties to Darren Hunter and Miranda Hunter, 57 feet, 518 Claiborne St., $54,700.
- Justin K. Hairston to Greater Rentals, lot 10, section B, 347 Searcy St., no money transferred.
- Robert M. Haley to Virgilio Ortiz Pacheco and Beatriz Castro Hernandez, 443 Gilbert Drive, $40,000
- Equity Builders and Investment Partners to David Simmons, 0.287 acre, lot 13, 916 North Main St., $70,000.
Recorded May 3
- Richard C. Millner III to Roxcel Carter, 378 Darby Road, $12,500.
- Mary Catherine “Cath” Amos, Kevin Eldridge Amos and Kimberly Amos-Dodson to Donald Lee Wood and Beverly A. Wood, 123 Charles Towne Drive, $300,000.
- Sharon S. Cassell to Farha Naveed, 33.51 feet, 213 North Ave., $69,900.
- Tommy L. Burton and Deborah C. Burton to Done Deal Home Buyers, lot three, section K, 49 Augusta Ave., $75,000.
- James E. Allen to Done Deal Home Buyers, 44.65 feet, 636 Berryman Ave., $9,800.
- Charles Mays and Katrina Mays by and through Charles Mays, her attorney-in-fact, heirs-at-law of the estate of Fannie C. Henry to Lumbu Managements, 80 feet, lot three, 129 Kennon Drive, $12,500.
Recorded May 4
- Barry Lee Hudgins and Carol H. Hudgins to Tosha Smith, 66.29 feet, lot 23, section G, 446 Brentwood Drive, $189,700.
- James W. Cropp to Edric Arsen Magaling San Miguel, lot seven, 162 College Ave., $280,000.
- Peter N. Agomou to Theresa Ford, partial lot 50, 301 Holbrook St., $50,000.
- Joyce Harper Jennings, Teresa Harper Smith and Wanda Hargrove to Tevin Lipscomb, lot 10, 455 Locust Lane, $125,000.