Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Feb. 2
- Constance I. Cooke (Constance Cook) to Warrick Scott Sr., 530 Locust Lane, $28,700.
- Bank of New York Mellon (The New York) to Zanj Properties, lots 17-18, section F, 150 London Bridge Drive, $73,000.
- Nexus Realty to Valorie I. Chesney, 65 feet, lot 27, block R, 627 North Ridge St., $137,000.
- Cynthia B. Jones to Andrew R. Downs, lot 16, section C, 81 Bishop Ave., $35,000.
- Charlene D. Walters to Alexander Walters, parcel one: interest in 50 feet, lot 147, 207 Garfield St., no money transferred.
- Ernest Coleman Jr. and Cheryl L. Coleman to Ernest Coleman Jr. and Cheryl L. Coleman, lot 16, section F, 526 Parkland Drive, no money transferred.
- James W. Jones Jr. to Zaccheus T. Davis, 50 feet, lot 42, 212 Cleveland St., $100,000.
- Martha Faye Redd to C-Peralta Home Improvement, 324 North Ridge St., $20,000.
Recorded Feb. 3
- Christy E. Harris-Lipford to Patrick Harders, lots three – 10, 975 Piney Forest Road, $134,500.
- Rita Diana Hamlett to Miranda K. McGill, 659 Holland Road, $114,500.
Recorded Feb. 4
- Xiz Minh Lee and Hien Nhu Thi Vo to Dai Quoc Nguyen, interest in 50 feet, lot 10, block four, Cliff Street, no money transferred.
- Stanley Graham Knick Jr. (Stanley G. Knick Jr.) and Rudolph John Rossman III to Mark Lamont Hairston, lots 37-38, section four, 568 Bermuda Road, $112,150.
- Barbara M. Brown (Barbara C. Mowbray) to George B. Mowbray IV, tract two, Old Yanceyville Road, 1312 College Park Drive, no money transferred.
- Ghulam Punjtan to Antonio Mayo, parcel one, lot A, Kemper Road, $39,000.
- Berkley G. Adkins Jr. and Sue Ann Walsh Young to Michael Anthony Cook, 74.94 feet, lots 25-27, section A, 160 Parkway Drive, $86,000.
Recorded Feb. 5
- Delois B. Hill and Edward C. Hill to N&R Enterprises, 70 feet, parcel eight, block G, 519 Doe St., $47,000.
- Clemson University Real Estate Foundation to Briana G. Ward, parcel one: lot 25, section A, 444 Downing Drive, $225,000.
- Eunice Mae Coles, Jeffrey Bernard Coles and Jeffrey Bernard Coles to True Rental Properties, 50 feet, lots 29 and 30, 159 Mary Miles Drive, $53,000.
- American National Bank and Trust Co. to Babu Davis, 75 feet, lots 50-52, 340 Barrett St., $61,500.
- Patrick McGarvey to Linda N. Wilborne, 65 feet, lot 11, section J, 152 Dublin Court, $149,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Jan. 27
- Chelsea L. Heist to Megan M. Fratta, 0.372 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $137,900.
- T.D. Venture to SDM Property, new lot nine, 1.838 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $165,000.
- Yates Mobile Services Corp t/a Yates Homes Sales to Steven Michael Bowman and Sheila Ray Peckinpaugh, lot five, 3.267 acres, Callands Road, Pittsylvania County, $17,900.
- Hunter Daniel Burks to Donnie L. DeVall Jr., lot A, 2.515 acres and lot B, 2.077 acres, Pittsylvania County, $55,000.
- David A. Long Jr. and Lou Ann Long to David J. Morgan and Tammy M. Morgan, lot 12, 8.659 acres, State Road 744, Pittsylvania County, $48,000.
- Karen Amos Hodnett to Wanda Harger, lot one thru four, section E, Winterberry Parks, Pittsylvania County, $4,000.
- Angie Marie Clark to Russell P. Terry Jr., Kimberly J. Terry, Preston B. Terry and Blair T. Swim, lot 14 and 16, Graceful Meadows, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
- Wilson Barker to William P. Myers and Lisa Myers, 5.04 acres, State Road 733, Pittsylvania County, $1.
- Brian R. Noren and Carol Ann Noren to Kenneth Wayne Webb Jr., 9.05 acres, Route 668, Staunton River District, $164,900.
- Michael Giles Mayhew and Eugenia Powers Mayhew to Brian L. Fitchett, new tract one, 10.53 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $50,000.
- Vaden L. Wright to Elizabeth Ellis, 88.162 acres, State Road 781, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 28
- Michael Scott Justice and Ashley Wright Justice (Ashley Jenna Nicole Garrett) to Michael Scott Justice and Ashley Wright Justice, lot 21 A, 1.845 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Warren D. Cooke and Mary Elizabeth Cooke to Garden Earl Oakes and Barbara Jones Oakes, lot 14 and 16, Normandie Heights Subdivision, Phase II, Pittsylvania County, $350,000.
- Teresa Adkins Henderson (Teresa Adkins Clay) to IWall, parcel, State Road 954, Pittsylvania County, 29,300.
- Robert W. Grubbs and Jeannie M. Grubbs (Jeannie M. Tucker) to William Jason Long, lot seven, 5.457 acres, Perk Tree Road, Pittsylvania County, $129,000.
- Jennifer C. Boswell, David M. Boswell (50 percent interest), Phillip D. Boswell and Michelle Boswell (50 percent interest) to Jennifer C. Boswell and David M. Boswell, 10 acres, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Barry Wayne Hendley Jr. and Crystal Bates Hendley to Robert Judson Lester Jr., parcel two, 82.805 acres and 0.650 acres, State Road 614, Pittsylvania County, $117,500.
Recorded Jan. 29
- Lester Rental Properties to W. David Lester and Robin L. Lester, lot seven, U.S. 29, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- John Herbert Hardy and Sandra M. Hardy to Sheri Hardy Turner, lot two B, 1.244 acres, State Route 1526, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Sandra M. Parker (Sandra M. Lawton) to Bronzie Ruben Fain III, lot 13, section F, Deerwood Springs, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
- MaLinda B. Holley to Robyn Holley, lot two, 0.57 acre, Hart’s Landing, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 1
- Patrick A. Carroll and Julie M. Carroll to Christopher L. Sowers and Hailey N. Sowers, lot three B, 1.03 acres, State Route 750, Tunstall District, $190,000.
- Danny Ray Compton Jr. and Donna Compton Martin (each with 12.5 percent undivided interest) to Troy D. Compton, lot, lot three and five, Pittsylvania County, $35,000.
- J. Scott Yates and Annette M. Yates to Evora Riley and Glenn Barren, lot 10, 1.020 acres, State Road 945, Pittsylvania County, $12,500.
- Andrew J. Doherty III to William Wren, 2.0 acres, Pittsylvania County, $126,000.
- Helen S. Squitieri to Lance S. Cobbler and Stephanie D. Luck, lot three, 1.144 acres, Pittsylvania County, $225,000.
- Christopher C. Devivi and Carla B. Devivi to Christopher C. Devivi and Carla B. Devivi, tract B, 36.65 acres, State Road 1530, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Christopher J. Brogden and Julie H. Brogden to Mark W. Rogers and Jerri Heath Rogers, tract one, 22.272 acres and tract two, 35.128 acres, Pittsylvania County, $259,000.
Recorded Feb. 2
- James Raymond Shepard to James Raymond Shepard, lot 10, section A, Playcation Retreat and lot 11 and 12, section A, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- F.E. “Tripp” Isenhour III Administrator C.T.A. to Archie M. Lindsay and Lisa A. Lindsay, lot five, 0.50 acre, Staunton River District, $119,900.
- Marcin L. Wilson and Lisa C. Wilson to Brian Logan and Cory McNeil Logan, lot two, 0.8627 acre, Pittsylvania County, $70,000.
- Mary Beth Ray to Meriwether Farms, lot four, 6.720 acres, Pittsylvania County, $16,500.
- Steve Alex Hedgpeth and Judith Walker Hedgpeth to Edward H. Fox III and Lauren A. Fox, lot 17 and 18, Town of Hurt, $320,000.
- Annette Herndon Parrish to Dylan C. Wray and Savanna C. Carter, 2.99 acres, Pittsylvania County, $221,000.
- Michael V. Hopson to Carla M. Blaine, lot two A, 0.817 acre, State Route 726, Pittsylvania County, $174,500.
- William A. Smielewski to William Beckett and Christine Beckett, lot 33, 3.737 acres, Heron Pointe, Pittsylvania County, $575,000.
- LK Realty Inc. to Lisa Conti Jones, lot A-four A, State Road 841, Tunstall District, $45,000.
- Marvin Lee Hunnicutt and Mary Strader Hunnicutt to Pamela H. Goggin, lot B, 2.91 acres and lot two, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Marvin Lee Hunnicutt and Mary Strader Hunnicutt to Pamela H. Goggin, 0.83 acre, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Ronson Investments to Walker Contractors Inc., lot three, 1.020 acres, State Road 360, Blairs District, $18,500.
- Kenneth McBride and Jamie McBride to Richard Van Gibson Jr. and Nicole M. Gibson, lot 27 and 29A, Singletree Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $305,000.
- Harold Wayne Yates to Kim Y. Blair, parcel and 33.71 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 3
- Luther Dale Kimrey and Diane Rene Kimrey to Cherilyn Ann Lukas and Matthew Nicholas Lukas, lot seven, Callands-Gretna District, $25,000.
- John Thomas McCallister ½ interest to Stuart F. Williams, tract two, 0.74 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $249,600.
- Willie Johnson to Willie Johnson and Penny Johnson, lot two A, 0.660 acre, State Road 863, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Betty W. Adkins to Betty D. Adkins and Jeffrey Glenn Adkins, lot two A, State Road 718, tract E, 0.056 acre, lot A, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 4
- Damon L. Bennett and Bernice Elnora Bennett to Allen Scott Carter and Shane Williams Mize, 5.00 acres, State Route 703, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
- Sherwood S. Day, special commissioner on behalf of and in the name of Frank C. Moorman, to Kathy Moorman Sykes, parcel one: 6.04 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Timothy J. Jones to Joann Roach, one acre, State Route 40, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Connie C. Chaney and James L. Chaney to Dustin Bryant Chaney, tract 10, State Road 638, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Zachary G. Dalton, Zoey A. Dalton and Katherine Ann Dalton to Jeffery P. Rowland and Sharon W. Rowland, parcel, State Road 1122, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- David Lee Patterson and Lila T. Patterson to David Lee Patterson, 1.592 acres, State Route 671, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Janet S. Stora, Herbert L. Scott Jr., Delma J. Scott and Betty J. Edwards to James W.T. Stine and Kristin J. Stine, 3.55 acres, State Route 670, Staunton River District, $14,000.
- Betty J. Edwards to James W.T. Stine and Kristin J. Stine, 3.5761 acres, Staunton River District, $50,000.
- Janna K, Garrison to Haywood Dominque Wadsworth, tract four, five, six, Olde Hunting Trail, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Commaboyz to Forrest G. Smith, 0.388 acre, Staunton River District, $7,000.
- Elizabeth Ann Loeb (Elizabeth Ann Hyler Loeb) to Sharon Lynne Hackney, new lot five A, 2.039 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Elizabeth Ann Loeb (Elizabeth Ann Hyler Loeb) to Brian Keith Loeb and Robin Loeb, new lot five B, 2.039 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.