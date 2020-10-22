Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Sept. 29
Kecia Peterson to Jason Merritt, 60 feet, lots 30, 31 and partial lot 32, 317 Arlington Place, $82,000.
James Edward Wilkinson to EPI Rentals, lot N, 545 Henry St., $18,000.
Rita Compton to Jane R. Reid and Robert S. Patrick, lot 104, Building A, Wyndemere Villas, 104 Bridgewater Court, $225,000.
Tonda Richmond to Larry D. Warner Sr., 59.93 feet, lot 62, section three, 106 Sheridan Place, $5,500.
Lois S. Burton Brincefield to Pierre L. Jones and Jodi L. Coleman, 70 feet, lot one, section T, 41 Fairfield Ave., $42,000.
Luanne Long to Robert Hunter Applegate, 50 feet, lot 52, 117 Kenilworth Ave., $157,940.
Maxine Latonia Clark to Raymond E. Loney, 60 feet, lot 44, First Street, $800.
Sept. 30
Linda S. Chapman to Annie Totten Stone and Sylvester Leon Stone, parcel one: 75 feet, lot 14, section C, 216 Major Court, $115,850.
Steve Jerome Reid Sr. to First Citizens Bank and Trust Company, lot 14, section B, 2302 Robin Hood Drive, $26,935.70.
Earl W. Moore to Razeim Batineh, 50 feet, lot 11, block G, 324 Westhampton Ave., $50,000.
Chanstone A. Rodgers to Meredith Siena Bradley and William Paxton Witcher, lot 7, 220 Lipton Lane, $90,000.
Tot Spot Plus to Learn N Play Child Care Center, 130 Camden St., $171,164.43.
Lydia J. Smith to Haley Reed Johnson, 60 feet, lot 110, 116 Wilton Ave., $153,000.
Oct. 1
Virginia Bank and Trust Company (Virginia Bank and Trust) to D&R Jones, 154 American Legion Blvd., $120,000.
Angela Dean Honeycutt to Thomas Harris and Cassandra M. Carter-Harris, 1.8 acres, lots five F and five H, State Road 1158, Heather Street, $4,000.
Thomas Edward Hundley and Kimberly Hundley to Tricor Properties, parcel one: 52 feet, lot 97, 226 Halifax St., $35,000.
Linda Adams Dillard (Linda Ann Adams) to Larry P. Peele and Remona H. Peele, 60 feet, lot three, 9 Garland St., $25,000.
Michael O. Giles and Cindy S. Giles to Georgetta Swann, 153.57 feet, lots 31, 32, 212 Charlotte Ave., $155,000.
Oct. 2
John Cullen Williams, Ashley M. Williams, Cassie Williams Jones (Cassie Ann Williams), Zachary D. Jones and Hilda A. Mills (Hilda Mills Gibson) to Hilda A. Mills, parcel: 160 feet, lots four, four A and four C, Scearces Lane and 234 W. Woodlawn Drive, no money transferred.
Hilda A. Mills to Elizabeth D. Wiles, parcel one: 160 feet, lots four, four A and four C, Scearces Lane, 234 W. Woodlawn Drive, $53,300.
Brenda Nunn Guns to J Clarkenterprises, partial lots seven and eight, block eight, 1117 Wyllie Ave., $1,000.
Danville Regional Medical Center to Speech and Occupational Therapy Specialist, Unit A, Piedmont Regional Medical Center II, 159 Executive Drive A, $287,500.
Robert E. Hamilton and Janet R. Hamilton to James C. Hauser and Kelli S. Hauser, lots 17 and 17A, 18 and 18A, 317 Hawthorne Drive, $447,500.
Victoria D. Bush to Brent Cochran, lot 15, block A, 346 Virginia Ave., $49,000.
Sarah Davis Gentry to Candice S. Speagle, 0.32 acre, lot D, 204 Ash St., no money transferred.
Tessa Russell and Grant Russell to John Davis Ritter and Gabriela Demoraes Ritter, lot 18, 334 Oak Creek Drive, $276,500.
Kent Redd to Robby E. Harris, partial lot 30, 251 Ross St., $13,000.
Willard F. Holley III to Erik Chambers, 106.9 feet, lot five, section P, 101 Winfield Place, $53,000.
Curtis J. Merritt and Amanda J. Merritt to James E. Reed and Stephanie D. Reed, 99.81 feet, lot 11 and partial lot 12, section D, 312 Oakwood Circle, $114,000.
Pittsylvania County
Sept. 30
David C. Osborne Jr. to Austin Tuck, Franklin Boulevard, Town of Gretna, $20,000.
Clair R. Lubold Jr. and Constance E. Lubold to Justin McKay and Levi McKay, 4.48 acres, State Road 689, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
Ruth Crews to Silvy Lee Hood, 4.122 acres, State Route 601, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Bonnie N. Perkins to James M. Wright and Linda D. Wright, 6.47 acres, State Route 642, Callands-Gretna District, $79,000.
Johnny W. Abbott and Alice W. Abbott to Christopher Mayes and Christy Mayes, lot X, 5.189 acres and lot four A, 0.129 acre, Pittsylvania County, $175,000.
Brenda S. Gregory, Vickie M. Johnson, Jo Ann M. Schmidt, Cheryl M. Laws and James T. Moore Jr., to William Maynard Gregory, various parcels, Dan River District, $400,000.
John B. Harvell and Ann Harvell to Avelletri Enterprises, lot one, 1.009 acres, Pittsylvania County, $175,000.
Mitzi R. Strader Giles (Mitzi R. Starder) and Nathan G. Giles to Brandon M. Weaver and Robin Weaver, lot B one, 0.602 acre, Pittsylvania County, $187,500.
Lethia R. Reynolds to Kadeja J. Anderson, lots 12, 13, Callands-Gretna District, $185,000.
Robert Edgar Pulley and Patricia Byrd Pulley to Jerry L. Nunn and Tina C. Maxey, lot 19 and 20X, Tunstall District, $147,500.
Oct. 1
Benny F. Sullivan and Sarah Lindsey Moore (Sarah L. Sullivan) to Authur H. Gibson and Paula Gail Coleman, lots one, two, three and four, Town of Hurt, $169,500.
Melody Crawley Margrave (Melody C. Margrave) to Anthony L. Parker, lot, Leftwich Street and Huffmond Street, Town of Gretna, $80,750.
Michael C. Peckinpaugh to Amandfa Nicole East, 0.39 acre, Pittsylvania County, $66,000.
Gayle Hubbard, Dorothy W. Hubbard, Wanda Hubbard Hodnett, Wanda Hubbard Hodnett, Allen E. Scarce and Heather D. Lovern (Heather D. Scarce to Carolyn Reynolds Davis, lot B, 1.717 acres, Pittsylvania County, $65,000.
Maik Schild to Jesse Matthew Craig, lot 49A and 51D, Pittsylvania County, $42,000.
Oct. 2
Laura P. Law to Michael C. Trogdon and Stephen J. Cox, 164.27 acres, Mount View Plantation, Chatham District, $597,500.
Paul Seidnitzer to Shaye Plunkett, lot 18 and 38, 4.40 acres, State Road 713, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
William Todd Davidson to Ronnie A. Cox and Amanda N. Cox, lot two, 0.811 acre, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
John Leamond and Chrystal Gayle Harris to James Mathew Mashburn and Sheila Kay Mashburn, 62.280 acres, Staunton River District, partly in Halifax County, $245,000.
Maderia L. Bradley to Chassidy Marie Fielder, 0.32 acre, State Route 792, Pittsylvania County, $94,900.
Plyler Properties Incorporated to Michael P. O’Connor and H. Michael O’Connor, lot 17, 0.673 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $349,900.
Oct. 5
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Lofton Leasing, lot 28, section two, Sharon Meadows, Pittsylvania County, $72,500.
Patricia W. Pierson to Jacques Pi Fuhrmann and Kimberly B. Fuhrmann, 16.50 acres, Pittsylvania County, $47,900.
Joseph A. Frilles to Michael D. Blackstock, parcel: lot 51, 0.44 acre, Staunton River District, $60,000.
Elizabeth Richardson to Sonya W. Miranda, parcel A, 1.80 acres, Pittsylvania County, $60,000.
Sharon B. Rowland to Michael D. Hedrick and Micaela D. Hedrick, 4.4684 acres, Staunton River District, $150,000.
Elsie M. Dunbar to Thomas L. Thurman Jr., parel A, 10.152 acres, Staunton River District, $200,000.
Oct. 6
Tyler S. Merricks and Amanda F. Merricks to Tyler S. Merricks to Tyler S. Merricks, lot 17, 0.718 acre, Kristen Lane, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ubaldo Zamora and Derlene T. Zamora to Darlene T. Zamora, new lot, 0.942 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Lamarr Mooneyham and Deborah O. Mooneyham to David Roland Whitt and Elizabeth Ann Whitt, 0.995 acre, State Road 734, Dan River District, $263,500.
Lisa Diane Wilson to Breck Neer and Brandi Neer, tract three-B, 2.84 acres, State Road 714, Pittsylvania County, $14,000.
Bonita H. Chestnut to Theresa Boissonneault and Derek Boissonneault, lot three, 0.712 acre, State Route 855, Tunstall District, $138,540.
Joan M. Roach to Lance S. Meadows, 1.973 acres, State Route 681, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
