Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded April 11
- M&C Development to Olga Quintero Rivera, 69.75 feet, lot five and six, 793 Holland Road, $15,000.
- M&C Development to Raul Flores Olvarria, 60 feet, lot 58, section B, 138 Dalton St., $30,000.
- Steven D. Chestnut (Steven Chestnut), Bonita H. Chestnut (Bonita Chestnut) and Dashawn Kelen Chestnut to Chestnut Consultants, 34 Ashlawn Drive, no money transferred.
- W.S. Badcock Corp. to National Retail Properties, 2.061 acres, lot two C two A, 301 Lowes Drive, $2,587,156.
- Marquaitta D. Pinchback to Bebe M. Barnes, parcel one: 50 feet, lot 103, section B; parcel two: lot 104, section B, 272 Glenlyn St., no money transferred.
- Wilson Howard McKee to CKO Solutions, partial lot 198, section A, 307 East Thomas St., $8,600.
- Deborah Browning Bugey (Deborah O. Browning) to George W. Dahm, 40 feet, lots 10-11, section C, 320 Marshall Terrace, $76,700.
- Nancy P. Wilson and Brian P. Wilson to Hannah Elizabeth Hawkins and Cameron Wesley Quesenberry, 50 feet, lot eight C, 127 Westhampton Ave., $139,900.
Recorded April 12
- Benjamin Wright and Amanda Rae Wright to Benjamin Wright and Amanda Rae Wright, lot five, section N, 626 Tamworth Drive, no money transferred.
- Marvin Dee Sigmon Sr., Betty Carol Milam, Lisa Carol Jones, Lindsey Nicole Sigmon and Emily Elizabeth Sigmon to Marvin D. Sigmon Jr. and Lisa S. Jones, 191 Rocklawn Ave., no money transferred.
- Gloria A. Morris (Gloria L. Arnold) to Gloria A. Morris, 100 feet, lot 12, 12 Brown Lane, no money transferred.
Recorded April 13
- David Rice to Semper FI Rentals, 72.08 feet, lot four and partial lot five, 24 Dula St., $35,000.
- Mary Shelton Webb (Mary Shelton Ashworth) to Mary Shelton Webb, 80 feet, lot seven, section C, 137 Conway Drive, no money transferred.
- Susan L. Kolarik, B. Kenneth Estabrook Jr. and James L. Estabrook to Michel F. Mercado Alvarez, parcel one: partial lot five, 125 Canterbury Road, $70,000.
- Buford C. Arnn III to Brumfield Properties, lot five, section A, 143 Greenwich Ave., $91,000.
- Pierre L. Jones and Jodi L. Coleman to Leslie D. King and Oliver John Petty Jr., parcel one: partial lot nine, block five, 202 Moffett St., $40,000.
- SMMU to Properties by ADS, 44 feet, partial lot three, 79 Hughes St. and Dudley Street, $24,000.
Recorded April 14
- Christopher Wentz, Melissa S. Wentz, Richard Wentz, Cuyler Wentz III and Shannon Wentz to Wentz Property Management, 60 feet, lot 19, section E, 73 Ashlawn Drive, no money transferred.
- Robin Buckner Gentry to David M. Satterfield, lot six, block three, 221 Robertson Ave., $209,000.
- Judith W. Giles to 2JD, parcel one: 75 feet, lots 43-45; parcel two: lots 46, 47 and 48; 142 James Road, $72,500.
- Debryl Properties to Done Deal Home Buyers, Arlington Road, $80,000.
- Joan S. Leonard (Joan Scearce Saunders) to David A. Thompson Jr. and Doris J. Hayden, 1.334 acres, lots 67-75, 200 Edgewood Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded April 15
- Brian C. Bender and Candace F. Bender to Jordan Lee Hunter and Raquel Hunter, 70 feet, lot 21, section F, 431 Brentwood Drive, $194,000.
- Robert S. Jones III and Linda W. Jones to Brandon B. Rutledge, 160 feet, lot three, section C, $28,900.
- James R. Robertson to K&K Capital Investments, 134 feet, lot X, 1324 Westover Drive, $56,200.
- Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO IRA to EPI Rentals, parcel one: 45 feet, lot 17, 545 Rice St., $50,000.
Recorded April 18
- J.R. Atkinson to Henry Allen Leggett Jr., lot 20, section H, Park Circle, $3,000.
- Debra H. Parler to Nexus Realty, 60 feet, Lot 64, 192 Lynndale Drive, $45,000.
- Greg L. Anderson to Caleb Durbin, 0.774 acre, lot eight, section C, 324 River Oak Drive, $346,201.
- Shirley H. Lilly to Kleen Sweep Property Preservation, 52.63 feet, lot two, section four, 303 Robertson Ave., $80,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded April 11
- Dejuan L. Bradner to Amy L. Brooks, lot five, State Road 1432, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
- Robert Rexford Bruce to Brian Kendall Shelton, 12.355 acres, Pittsylvania County, $60,000.
- Community Foundation Properties to Blair Construction Inc., tract one thru four and tract six B, Pittsylvania County, $725,000.
- Eric C. Owen and Micayla B. Owen to Vincent Alexandre’De Thouars, lots two and three, Pittsylvania County, $330,000.
- Michelle McKisic to Vincent Alexandre’De Thouars, lot five, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Stephanie Ann Glodeck and Tristan Michael Glodeck to Stephanie Ann Glodeck and Jessie William Vickers, 2.500 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Brandon Scott Neal and Laura Beth Neal to Humberto Carpio Laus and Amanda Staton Carpio, lot 22, 0.574, Parker Road, Pittsylvania County, $168,000.
Recorded April 12
- H&B Development to Holbrook Enterprises, lot one, section A, Blairs District, no money transferred.
- Holbrook Enterprises to Olivia Layne Anderson and John Dakota Winebrenner, lot one, section A, Blairs District, $325.000.
- 4D Homes to Tayler B. Warsing, tract A one, 9.00 acres, Pittsylvania County, $160,000.
- Three B Development to Bubba’s Properties, lot E, 0.656 acre, Pittsylvania County, $325,000.
- Franklin L. Weatherford and Louise Weatherford to Daniel F. Sims and Kimberly J. Sims, tract two, section B, lot two A, Pittsylvania County, $202,500.
- Jayvester Stephens to Cheramy Stephens, lot four A, 1.014 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded April 13
- David Gill to David Gill and Kimorra Gill, 2.79 acres, parcel, State Highway 40, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Robert D. Scearce and Vicky H. Scearce to Robert Wayne Howell and Dixie Compton Howell, tract nine, 5.633 acres, Cedar Ridge Road Ext., Pittsylvania County, $100,000.
- Rhonda Doby Poteat Womack and Jayne Doby Reynolds to Jayne Doby Reynolds, lots one and two, State Highway 57, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded April 14
- Lynn L. Jones Jr. and Tammy D. Jones to Lynn L. Jones Jr. and Lynn L. Jones III, 13.645 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Marie Glass to John Lee Glass, parcel, State Road 726, Blairs District, no money transferred.
- Sheila Rowland to Shelton Homes and Rentals, 0.46 acre, State Route 671, Staunton River District, $12,000.
- Brian Keith Gillispie to Michael E. Ahouse and Julie A. Ahosue, various parcels, $175,000.
- Alicia B. Adkins, Dianne B. Donahoe, Calvin T. Boyd Jr. and Lucinda B. Burnett to Lucinda B. Burnett, partial lot 12 and three, Pittsylvania County, $99,750.
- Jesse Tyler Fontaine (Jesse Fontaine) and Jane A. Nelson to Jody H. Sparks and Judy C. Sparks, lot 94 B, 1.000 acre, Pittsylvania County, $3,000.
- James L. Calhoun to James L. Calhoun II, new tract, 5.747 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Rawley J. Bennett Jr. and Richard Cordell Bullington to Rawley J. Bennett III, parcel, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Deborah Caster to Emanoel R. Souza and Sandra L. Martinez, lot 36, 8.64 acres, Westover District, $168,000.
- Benny B. Alford and Joyce D. Alford to Cassidy R. Stambaugh and Samuel A. Stambaugh, lot one, section A, Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
- Linda C. Smith to Curtis G. Craft and Sharon Joan Craft, four acres, Chatham District, $45,000.
Recorded April 15
- Pamela T. Davis to George Vance Burnette and Cristy C. Henderson, 1.18 acres, State Route 750, Pittsylvania County, $75,000.
- 1304 Garfield LLC, 1018 Mud LLC, 68 Lake Crest LLC, 18014 Bailey Memorial LLC, 1010 Mason Trail LLC, 1208 West Store LLC, 5060 Ridgeway LLC, 175 Meadowview LLC, 126 Terry LLC, 120 River Ridge LLC and NBS Holdings LLC to Windsor Forest LLC, lot 28, Lot eight B, lot 85, partly in Campbell and Pittsylvania County, $685,000.
- Dorothy B. Hamlett to Katherine S. Adams, partial lot three, block B, Skyline Subdivision, Town of Hurt, $160,000.
- James D. Reynolds and Patricia H. Reynolds to Greg Phillips, lot 51, phase two, Sugartree Manor, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
- Stephen Owen Lowe and Brooke Cherieth Houck (Brooke Cherieth Lowe) to Jacob William Stephens, lot two, section M, Olde Hunting Hills, State Road 1549, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
- USA Homeownership Foundation Inc. to Ridge C. Gibson and Kacy F. Gibson, lot two A one, 0.868 acre, Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
- Melvin J. Fitzgerald and Millicent G. Fitzgerald to Bimal Sajeewa Amaradasa, lot 18, 0.596 acre, Tuscarora Drive, Pittsylvania County, $210,000.
- Ina R. Ingram and Robert Russell Ingram to Jonathan Allen Atkins and Anne Christen Cundiff Atkins, 92.4 acres, Pittsylvania County, $202,000.
- Dean Crawford Dalton to Garry H. Debord and Joy D. Debord, 48.27 acres, Pittsylvania County, $144,810.
Recorded April 18
- Jonathan P. Buck to Diandre Chandler and Ellen Waller, lot 25, Finch Drive, Pittsylvania County, $234,000.
- Kamryn East Sadler (Kamryn S. East) to Roger D. Collins and Eliza Collins, lot six, section B, Maple Drive, Pittsylvania County, $220,000.
- William Harris and Tamara Harris to Adary Plunkett, lots 22 thru 24, State Road 726, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.