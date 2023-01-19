 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real Estate Transfers

Dan River Region real estate transfers

Recorded Dec. 30

City of Danville

Recorded Dec. 30

  • SRE to Leanne Bradford, parcel one: 75 feet, lots 31-33, block B, 164 Starling Ave., $119,900.
  • Jennifer L. Johnson and April M. Thomas to S2J2 Properties, lot three, 284 Withers Road, $69,000.
  • Graham Scott Perkins to Jack M. Godwin II and Emily Brazzi Godwin, lots 12-13, 419 Arlington Place, $185,000.
  • Elizabeth Stewart, administrator of the estate of Patricia Lee White, deceased, to Cardinal Ridge Investments, 70 feet, lot three and partial lot four, section H, 452 Granville Drive, $72,500.
  • Tommy Reginald Bennett to Xelia B. Hickson, 70 feet, lot 16, block G, 522 Cleveland St., no money transferred.
  • Manuel De Jesus Rodriguez and Martha Rodriguez to Adrian Pinchback and Rashaunda Pinchback, 890 feet, lot two, section F, 251 Crosland Ave., $272,500. 
