Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Oct. 14
SRE to Chonece Coleman, 70 feet, lot 27, section N, 82 Hylton Ave., $12,000.
Frank J. Jones and James T. Jones to Samuel Lee Hailstock Jr., 49.96 feet, lots 100-101 and partial lot 102, 332 Terry Ave., $15,000.
Gregory W. Weaver and Sarah Jane Weaver to It Takes Two, lot seven, section I, 125 Woodstock Way, $150,000.
Joanne M. Murphy to KHJ Holdings, 50.30 feet, lot nine, section I, 205 Westhampton Ave., $52,500.
Daniel L. Sheets to Joseph D. Stone, parcel one 50 feet, lots 72-73, 325 Wrenn Drive, $66,000.
Timothy R. Wolfe and Kristy H. Wolfe to Jasmine R. Ferrell, 66 feet, lot 10, section G, 113 Elon Place, $199,000.
Oct. 15
James Richard Hendershot to Nicholas J. Piccolo, 44.35 feet, lot 49A, 117 & 119 Marshall Terrace, $90,000.
Timothy A. Dockery and Regina C. Dockery to Jamie J. Chenery and Robert Chenery, 70 feet, lot five, section N, 109 Milford Place, $111,000.
Richard G. Brakin Jr. to Jesus Macedo, 2.626 acres, Ash Street, $30,000.
Jonathan Sharolli and Jackie Sharolli to Marissa Johnson and Brenden Johnson, lot five C, 841 Clay St., $18,000.
NRZ REO XVIII to Jennifer D. Hinkle, 48 feet, lot 15, 431 Southampton Ave., $35,431.
Oct. 16
James J. Marren and Patricia A. Marren to Thomas A. Garbarino Jr. and Margaret R. Garbarino, lots 60-61, partial lot 62, block C, 281 Linden Drive, $206,000.
Kristy H. Wolfe (Kristy N. Harville) to Donna L. Therrien, lot 24, 195 Ficklen Ave. and Baxter Street, $57,000.
Oct. 19
Gethsemane Wesleyan Church of Danville to Joseph Rash, 70 feet, lot 19, section P, 1126 Kemper Road, $90,000.
Richard Ruffalo and Sara D. Ruffalo to Geneva Lucille Cowen, 107.50 feet, lot 30, 161 Stonegate Way, $430,000.
Barry J. Shields and Rose M. Shields (Rose H. Shields) to Rose M. Shields, 254 Linden Drive, no money transferred.
Oct. 20
Mark O. Okafor and Shalanda C. Okafor to Brandie L. King, 104.25 feet, lot 21, section A, 124 Arey Court, $200,000.
James L. Gravely III (James Lewis Gravely III), Faye Alice Gravely and Ila Becklund Gravely to Sharon G. Murrell, lot one, 507 Holbrook Ave., $65,000.
Pittsylvania County
Oct. 14
William C. Stafford (W.C. Stafford) and Tara G. Stafford to Tara G. Stafford, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
J-Ray Investments to Bobby W. Terry and Delphine C. Terry, lot D, 2.096 acres, State Road 1543, Pittsylvania County, $375,000.
Linda Joy Law, Rebecca Darlene Law Watson and Lewis Kermit Law II to S&R Contractors Incorporated, 0.73 acre, U.S. 58, Pittsylvania County, $16,375.
Charlie Royster to Danny Lee and Penny Lee, parcel, State Road 743, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
Sara S. King and Frank Stuart King to Sara S. King and Frank Stuart King Jr., 6.34 acres, Deercrest Lane, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Timothy P. Myers and Victoria M. Myers to Phillip Reuben Collier and Marcela Aguilar Valdes, various parcels, Staunton River District, $145,000.
Millard O. Sloan to Amanda Ruth Castillo, tract H two, 1.024 acres, Dan River District, $11,000.
Oct. 15
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Alexander R. Braun and Crystal Dawn Beaty Braun, 1.245 acres, State Route 640, Pittsylvania County, $78,000.
Cameron Clark Hodnett to Kimberly Renee Hodnett, 6 ½ acres, ½ interest, State Highway 821, Chatham District, no money transferred.
Lofton Leasing to Four-Fifty-Five, lot 38, section two, Sharon Meadows, Pittsylvania County, money transferred.
Paul S. Peachey and Bertha M. Peachey to Robert D. Troyer and Ruth A. Troyer, lot one, 5.07 acres, Pittsylvania County, $355,236.33.
Robert D. Troyer and Ruth A. Troyer to Emanuel R. Weaver and Naoma A. Weaver, lot one, 5.076 acres, 80.85 acres and lot three, Pittsylvania County, $1,204,046.
United States of America to Ariana Santiago Juarez, tract four. 5.155 acres, State Route 849, Tunstall District, $16,000.
Oct. 16
Brent Thomas Long and Natalie Testerman Long (Natalie Kay Testerman) to Corey N. Dix, lot 12, 1.406 acres, State Road 730, Pittsylvania County, $170,000.
J. David Rives and Pamela L. Rives to Richard McFarland and Amy McFarland, lot 20, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
REW Land and RLP Investments to Moon Farms, various parcels, Staunton River District, $200,000.
Ronald J. Thompson and Judy D. Thompson to Brandon Mark Pruitt, lot five, 0.539 acre, State Road 729, Dan River District, $6,500.
Austin I. Shenk to Virginia Belle Kinderis and Ruby Myrene Nichols, lot 49, 1.14 acres and lot 40, 1.14 acres, Pittsylvania County, $143,000.
Rodney Road Partners to William H. Rogers Jr. and Judith R. Rogers, parcel one: 3.90 acres, Pittsylvania County, $300,000.
Piedmont Access to Health Services Inc. to Elizabeth N. Davenport, lots one, two, three, six A and seven B, Chatham, no money transferred.
Elizabeth N. Davenport to Piedmont Access of Health Services Incorporated, lots two, three, four, five, six, seven and eight, Depot Street, Chatham, no money transferred.
Jeffrey Allen Mays and Dinah Jean Mays to James B. Randels and Julia F. Randels, tract 24A, 2.159 acres, State Road 893, Pittsylvania County, $39,900.
Sam Adkins, Joyce Hancock, Beulah Adkins and Patricia Fowlkes to W. Wayne Robertson, lot one and two, State Road 800, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.