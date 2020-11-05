Dan River Region real estate transfers

Rodney Road Partners to William H. Rogers Jr. and Judith R. Rogers, parcel one: 3.90 acres, Pittsylvania County, $300,000.

Piedmont Access to Health Services Inc. to Elizabeth N. Davenport, lots one, two, three, six A and seven B, Chatham, no money transferred.

Elizabeth N. Davenport to Piedmont Access of Health Services Incorporated, lots two, three, four, five, six, seven and eight, Depot Street, Chatham, no money transferred.

Jeffrey Allen Mays and Dinah Jean Mays to James B. Randels and Julia F. Randels, tract 24A, 2.159 acres, State Road 893, Pittsylvania County, $39,900.

Sam Adkins, Joyce Hancock, Beulah Adkins and Patricia Fowlkes to W. Wayne Robertson, lot one and two, State Road 800, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.