Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Nov. 19
- Angela R. Vipperman to Peter Jenkins, 57 feet, lot 33, Haymore Street, $2,000.
- Clark T. Winstead and Karen D. Winstead to Hibernian Holdings, parcels A&B, 600 West Main St., $266,750.
- Archie L. Akers and Sylvia G. Akers to Capathia Denise Adams, 65 feet, lot four, section A, $151,000.
- Dogwood Enterprises to Riesling Properties, 210 Thunderbird Circle, $537,000.
Recorded Nov. 22
- Stacy Jo Williams to John Patrick Retzlaff and Teresa Retzlaff, Pine Tree Lane, $475,000.
- Lawrence Emmett Wilburn and Joyce B. Wilburn to Courtney L. Mills, lot 14, section three, 286 Guilford St., $145,400.
- William R. Jamison III and Jennifer D. Jamison to Katelyn Rae Burnette, parcel one: 100 feet, lots 37-40; parcel two: 75 feet, lots 34-36, Westover Drive, $110,000.
Recorded Nov. 23
- John C. Harville and Kathy G. Harville to RWE3, lots nine-10, 50 feet, 2720 Westover Drive, $70,000.
- Revitalized Real Estate to Osman Josue Saenz Reyes, lot five, block one, Kemper Road, $4,000.
- Lori Rhodes and Ronald Mark Hackler to Hargraves Outreach Inc., 50 feet, lot 11, section M, 134 Schoolfield Drive, $63,500.
- Douglas P. Deandrea (Douglas Phillip Deandrea) and Rena B. Deandrea to Lavelle A. Pool and Alisha A. Pool, lot eight, section A, 128 Dovie Court, $303,000.
- Debra D. Easley, Sarah H. Talbard (Sarah Ellen Hunt Talbart) and Jamie H. Roberts (Jamie Marie Hunt Milam) to MJM Capital, parcel one: lot three, 518 Third St.; parcels two and three: partial lots one-two, Glenn Street, $69,000.
- Zohair A. Mohammed to MJM Capital, lot one, 1901 North Main St., $60,000.
- Karen Pruitt Riano to Latara Clark, 89.5 feet, lot three, section L, 126 Elon Place, $159,900.
- Joseph M. Wilkerson and Tracy C. Wilkerson to Remus L. Brown, 107.82 feet, lots 54-57, 601 Elizabeth St., Ext., $50,000.
- John A. Fullerwinder and Johnnie Mullins Fullerwinder to Tony L. Fullerwinder, 96.71 feet, lot 23, section A, 148 Berman Drive, no money transferred.
- John A. Fullerwinder and Johnnie Mullins Fullerwinder to Arthur L. Fullerwinder, 70 feet, lot 24 A, section A, Berman Drive, no money transferred.
- Thomas C. Kennerly to SMMU, 40.5 feet, parcel B, 806 Claiborne St., $17,000.
- Isaac C. Hill and Brandy A. Hill to Kathy S. South and Joel Patrick Moschler, 186.23 feet, lot one A, 1418 Blair Loop Road, $165,000.
Recorded Nov. 24
- Elegance Investment to Panini Group, 0.464 acre, 730 Piney Forest Road, $520,000.
- Stanley Baird and Nilsa Baird to Jerry Granados and Melvin Granados, 60 feet, partial lot six, 1440 North Main St., no money transferred.
- Michael E. Ford and Waiyen Chin to Floyd A. Cole Jr., lot 36, 341 Forest Circle, $240,000.
- Anna Sheffield, Scott Campbell, M. Lee Stilwell and Susan Stilwell to Kegerreis Properties, parcel four: 402 Cabell St., $108,000.
- Donald Michael Davis to Jessica L. Stipic and Caleb Simmons, 53.90 feet, lot six, section D, 219 College Ave., $115,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Nov. 19
- Lisa R. Caviness to Eric Gene Richard and Rebecca R. Richard, two parcels, David Road, Pittsylvania County, $26,000.
- Patricia Ann Davis and Richard Williams Jr. to Shunda Punkett, lot one, 1.00 acre, State Road 726, Dan River District, $12,000.
- William Roy Loomis III and Melinda Marie Tolbert to Nicole Binn and Eddie Simpson, lot six, 6.040 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $97,500.
- K.H.C. Association to Michael N. Maunder and Maggie J. Maunder, lot five, Abbott Place, Blairs District, $185,000.
Recorded Nov. 22
- Johnny M. Hogan to Amanda L. Berger, 3.006 acres, new lot two and new lot two A, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jack L. Neal III and Anne Neal Cranz to Equality Property Management, lot one and tracts, A, B, C and private roadway, Pittsylvania County, $45,000.
- Bonnie S. Simmons to Lance C. Simmons and Susan K. Simmons, lot five, 1.585 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Kenneth Wayne Tribble (Wayne Tribble) and Rickey Lynn Betterton (Ricky Lynn Betterton) to Rickey Lynn Betterton, 0.2715 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Kay Cummings to Kay Vaughan Cummings, tract two, 25.6 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Charles Edward Balsley and Esther Pauline Balsley to Tracy O. Garrett, lots one thru four, 1.84 acres, Staunton River District, $170,000.
- Gary R. Mattox to Troy Alan Roach and Sherry R. Roach, 4.00 acres, State Highway 790, Callands-Gretna District, $203,000.
Recorded Nov. 23
- Marston Family Properties and 7359 Medical Center to Kenan Bryant Campbell, various parcels, property Henry County and Pittsylvania County, $1,150,000.
- A&S Management to Derick L. Corbett and Cherisse L. Corbett, lot five, 2.133 acres, Pittsylvania County, $215,000.
- Philip Bowen and Sherry Bowen to Andrew R. Matherly, 7.456 acres, Pittsylvania County, $169,000.
- Philip Reuben Collier and Marcela Aquilar Valdes to Philip Reuben Collier, 45.66 acres, Staunton River District, $135,840.
- Charles Dean Conard to Charles Dean Conard and Wanda K. Evans, lot one A, 4.12 acres, State Road 844, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Langhorne Road Investors to Blackstock Properties, parcel, Town of Hurt, $55,000.
- Vaden L. Wright to Luther Vernon Moon and Diane B. Moon, parcel, State Route 760, Pittsylvania County, $285,000.
- Vaden L. Wright to Luther Vernon Moon and Diane B. Moon, 97.67 acres, 1.46 acres and 2.50 acres, State Road 935, Pittsylvania County, $882,000.
- Verna C. Conner to Tommie L. Davis, partial lot 14, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, $117,000.
- Christopher M. Dodson, Amy Gayle Dodson Dix and Kayla Elizabeth Dodson to Arthur Craft, parcel, State Route 726, Dan River District, $$135,000.
- Christopher M. Dodson, Amy Gayle Dodson Dix and Kayla Elizabeth Dodson to Arthur Craft, 0.644 acre, State Route 726, Dan River District, $10.
Recorded Nov. 29
- Rita Cook Raynor to Jack Lee Cook, Stephen Lee Cook Jr. and Christina Hudson Cook, lot six, section G, Virginia Lane, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jeffrey O. Jones and Blevenda G. Jones to Rodney Coleman Jr. and Ursula Penn-Coleman, lot five, State Road 844, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
- John L. Clair II and Rebecca Clair to John L. Clair II, lot 27, 0.752 acre, State Road 616, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jennifer Joyce and Karen Stowe to Donald R. Fouts, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, $265,000.
- David E. Strange (David Elisha Strange) to Juan Andres Meza Garcia, lot four and five, Pittsylvania County, $2,500.
- Jacinta L. Wiley (Jacinta Breedlove), Cleveland Gabriel Breedlove and Antwain Breedlove to Sylvia Ann Jackson, lot seven, Greenwood Street, State Route 719, Pittsylvania County, $73,000.