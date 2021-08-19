Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded July 12
- T. David Luther to Brenda S. Arthur, 96.32 feet, lot 38, section D, 129 Acorn Lane, $220,000.
- Jon Paul Cassada to Mark A. Simons and Pamela R. Simons, 101.21 feet, 112 Kenilworth Ave., $180,000.
- Michael Lee Stephens, Cheryl Stephens and Joylette Stokes Johnson to Gracia Real Estate, 33 feet, lot five, 2201 West Stokes St., $1,500.
Recorded July 13
- Linda Lewis, Janice Walker and Cindy Hobson to Jason Michael Broyles, lot two, section A, 146 Northmont Blvd., $101,200.
- Veryln D. Emswiler to Justin M. Harrington, 80 feet, lot 21, section H, 313 Cathy Drive, $181,000.
- SCP 2007-C27-106 LLC to Parker NNN Virginia LLC, lot one, 817 West Main St., $4,455,168.
Recorded July 14
- Kimberly Ann Richardson to Henry Steve Richardson Jr. 109.8 feet lots two-three and partial lot four, 133 North Ave., $9,400.
- Delma Chaney Haley to Ronnie Meadows, lot 50, section A, 203 Brentwood Drive, $80,000.
- Tina Hodnett to Jorge Becerra Castaneda, 44 feet, lot 29, block four, 400 Overby St., no money transferred.
- Joseph Eisenberg and Melissa Laverack to Melissa W. Laverack, 86.05 feet, 871 Pine St., no money transferred.
- Robert Allen Stevens and Mark Winston Stevens to River Property Management, lot 77 A, 122 Lynch St., $25,000.
- Nicholas Joseph Piccolo to Sandra L. Brescher, 13 Chestnut Place, $139,500.
- Michael E. Rinker and Elizabeth J. Rinker to Sherwin C. Lintag and Edith N. Lintag, 77 feet, lot four A, section K, 546 Tamworth Drive, $202,800.
- E. Wayne Johnson to Javita L. Johnson Thomas, lot 10, section F, 268 Greenwich Circle, $79, 900.
- Florence Schonhelt Tavss to Jody Tavss, Lynn Tavss Lantz and Sidney Tavss, 75.08 feet, lot 16, section E, 255 Oakwood Circle,, no money transferred.
Recorded July 15
- Joseph Marshall Garrett to Key Holdings, lot one, 866 Grove St., $20,000.
- Gail Furgurson Stilwell, Harry Allen Furgurson, Wayne Allen Patton, Amy Foster Furgurson Patton and Wendy Baye Patton (Wendy Patton Propst) to Christopher Thomas Moore, 65 feet, lot six A, 274 Mountain View Ave., $115,000.
- Nancy B. Riddell and Ewen Riddell to Dianna L. Cochrane, lot 11 and partial lot 13, 121 Lady Astor St., $220,000.
- Ronnie K. Mand, Linda K. Levey, Michael A. Koplen, Barry Michael Koplen, Donald Alan Koplen, Lisa Koplen Barzel and Oak Ridge Investment Corp. to Southside African American Cemetery Preservation Society, Baker Street, $1.
- First National Bank of Pennsylvania to Industrial Development Authority of Danville, VA, tract six A, 1 Ecomnets Way, $925,000.
- Treva C. Gould to Steven P. Gould, lot 13, section N, 139 Rockford Place, no money transferred.
- Randy R. Fugate and Debra C. Fugate to Dent S. Holden III and Carla J. Holden, lot 21, section A, 300 Hanley Circle, $289,900.
Recorded July 16
- Stacey Thomas and Wade Leon Thomas Jr. to Ebonie D. Whittle, lot two, section A, 236 Searcy St., $130,000.
- Edith H. Lambert to Detarsha C. Collins, lot four, section D, 114 Conway Court, $220,000.
- James Clark Dalgliesh and Maria Rosario Dalgliesh to Caurlotta L. Stewart, lot 10, section E, 116 Millerton Road, $113,300.
- Arthur L. Craft to Jacqueline D. Graddon and Russell J. Hudson, Ida Street, $160,000.
- Claire H. Mihalski to Kimberly Conner, 60.03 feet, 123 Mountain View Ave., $146,500.
- Bobby R. Wyatt to Robin Warren and Cameron Gregory Johnson, parcel one: 1.846 acres, lot 29 A two; parcel two: lot 29A one, 0.764 acre, 158 Stokesland Ave., $96,000.
- Tammy A. Gangoura (Tammy A. Dix) to Tory Lamar Fitzgerald, lot three, section E, 644 Rosemary Lane, $110,000.
- Cabana Properties IV to Jossefa Rodriguez and Jason Issac Rodriguez, lot three K, section C, 1109 Lockett Drive, $85,000.
- Renee Jiggets-Tucker and James Thomas Tucker to James Thomas Tucker and Renee Jiggets-Tucker, 50 feet, lot 11, 132 Benefield St., no money transferred.
- Timothy Hutcherson to James Thomas Tucker and Renee Jiggets-Tucker, lot 22 and partial lot 23, 2012 North Main St., $94,500.
- Kelly Giles Sigmon to MJM Capital, 50 feet, 149 Hamlin Ave., $50,000.
- The Estate of Pauline Faye Yeatts Taylor to Perry Lee Greene Jr., Amy Rorie Greene and Zachary Ryan Greene, parcel one: lot 18; parcel two: lots 16 and 17, 526 Crestview Drive, $109,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded July 12
- John P. Watson to John M. Gregory and Mary B. Gregory, lots 45 thru 50, Pittsylvania County, $60,000.
- Carol Susan C. Byrd and Joan Marie C. Merricks to Geralyn Geiser, lots seven and eight, State Road 1437, Pittsylvania County, $240,000.
- Janice M. Risner to Stephanie D. Costa and Stephanie A. Costa and Stephen A. Costa, .097 acre, State Road 1050, Callands-Gretna District, $136,500.
Recorded July 13
- Amy S. Hockaday to Lana Kay Jennings, 0.95 acre, Staunton River District, $147,500.
- Shawn M. Sheff and Kyree Matthew DeShaun Clark to Joaquina Marie Clark (Joaquina Marie Clark-Sheffield) and Joaquina Clark-Sheffield, lot 30 A, 2/3 interest, Callands-Gretna District, $90,000.
- James Allen Hilton and Karen Huggins Hilton (Karen Lynn Hilton) to James Allen Hilton and Karen Huggins Hilton, lot nine, 0.74 acre, State Route 902, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Deborah Michelle Jordan (Deborah M. Younger) and Rodney Kirk Jordan to Deborah Michelle Jordan and Rodney Kirk Jordan, lot seven A, 0.574 acre, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- HMB Holdings to Stuart Wayne Taylor and Lisa Moore Taylor, lots eight and 10, Pittsylvania County, $204,000.
Recorded July 14
- Lafonza M. Koger and Nyree V. Koger to Tiffany H. Hatley and Doug W. Greer, lot two, section D, 0.798 acre, Pittsylvania County, $7,250.
- Sara E. Childress and Garland B. Weaver to Garland B. Weaver, lot four, 0.963 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Norah Holloway Payne (Norah Elizabeth Holloway) to Taylor B. Settle, lot two, State Road 656, Pittsylvania County, $129,000.
- Brenda H. Haymore to William B. Campbell and Bonnie S. Campbell, lot 42 B, section B, Mountain View Place, Pittsylvania County, $11,000.
- Fred Warren Harville to Fred Warren, 26.26 acres, State Road 863, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Russell A. Eades (Russell W. Eades) to Oliver A.K. Jackson and Randi M. Jackson, 2.455 acres, Staunton River District, $7,365.
Recorded July 15
- Richard R. Stubblefield and Brenda Gayle Stufflefield to Kellie Wiig, various traces and acres, Pittsylvania County, $129,900.
- Margaret T. Osborne to Jason G. Osborne, tract one, 13.19 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Corey Wright and Brooklyn C. Wright to Amy S. Childress, parcel A, 1.0 acre, State Route 924, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Corey Wright and Brooklyn C. Wright to Mark A. Dawley and Brandy E. Dawley, parcel C, State Route 924, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Patsy H. Saunders to Frank Douglas Saunders, lot two A, ½ interest, State Route 72, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Terry G. Powell and Jacqueline M. Gill to Jason E. Hall and Kati H. Hall, lot two, section E, 0.894 acre, Knottingham Way, Pittsylvania County, $489,900.
- Craig G. Hawks to Gregory Mark Bowles II and Jennifer Bowles, lot two, State Road 869, Pittsylvania County, $169,000.
- Eastern Panel Realty to Terri D. Calloway, new lot 16 A, 1.362 acres, State Route 694, Pittsylvania County, $183,500.
- Roy P. Custer and Patricia C. Custer to Jeffrey Dean Scarce, 6.451 acres, and 6.515 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $10,000.
- Albert Wallace Johnson to Albert Wallace Johnson and Leah Foley Johnson, tract four A, 13.676 acres, lot eight A, 15 acres, Pittsylvania County, State Road 655, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Albert Wallace Johnson and Leah Foley Johnson to Albert William Johnson, tract four B, 20.374 acres, State Road 655, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded July 16
- Charlie Coleman Walls, Roy Coleman Walls, John David Walls, Rosie Ellen Walls Scearce. Betty Jean Walls Rigney and Mary Ann Walls Aaron to David M. Proffitt Sr. and Thenia J. Proffitt, parcel, Pittsylvania County, $83,300.
- Jimmy L. Webster and Delsie J. Webster to Jacob Alexander Webster and Amber Marie Webster, lot 13, 2.198 acres, State Road 759, Dan River District, $230,000.
- Raymond J. Guthrie Jr. and Cheryl M. Guthrie to Hidden Creek Land Co., lot 55, Mountain View Shores, Callands-Gretna District, $22,000.
- Mildred H. Emerson and George P. Emerson to Ricky L. Adkerson and Vivian B. Adkerson, parcel, 98.48 acres, Pittsylvania County, $225,000.
- Dennis Michael Donahue and Donna Jean Donahue to Randy R. Fugate and Debra Case Fugate, lot 15, section three, 1.71 acres, Collie Terrace, Pittsylvania County, $340,000.
- David Matthew Stone to Allen D. Stone, 41.992 acres, Chester Drive and Leslie Lane, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Victoria J. Gosselin to Thomas E. Maddry III, 12.81 acres, State Road 701, Blairs District, $201,000.
- Garry A. Yates, Brenda Y. Rich, Linda Y. Hines, Teresa Y. Lee and Thomas H. Yates to Jonathan A. Wellborn, lot seven, 3.127 acres, State Road 799, Pittsylvania County, $27,500.
- Michael Neal Overton and Debra Ann Bolling to William Snow Jr., Stephen Rains and Kenneth Vipperman, lots 53 thru 59, State Road 720, Pittsylvania County, $125,000.
- William P. Moon Sr. and Bridget W. Moon to Thomas Lynn Nicholson, 8.82 acres, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
- Lawrence Jackson Pugh and Lucille B. Pugh to Eric S. Crews and Kayla L. Crews, 137.199 acres, partly Halifax County and Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
Recorded July 19
- Jerrold E. Fry Sr. (Jerrold E. Fry) to Jerrold E. Fry Sr. and Jerrold E. Fry Jr., 0.96 acre, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Kathy M. Dodd, Ashley Weatherford and Jacquelyn Mei Louise Dodd Myers (Jacqueline Mei Louise Dodd) to Kathy M. Dodd, lot one and two, State Road 878, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Lofton Leasing to Four Fifty-Five LLC, remainder parcel one and new parcel one, 5.316 acres, Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Chris Bernell Cassada and Abigail Elizabeth Manasco to Chris Bennell Cassada and Abigail Elizabeth Manasco, lot 27, section A, Bent Creek Road, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Jodi Laney Dowdy and Charles Aaron Dowdy to Jodi Laney Dowdy, 1.31 acres and lots one, two, and three, town of Hurt, no money transferred.
- Charles Daniel Hedrick Jr., Laura Kay Plott, Tammy Sue Dalton (Tammy Sue Owings) Daniel Ray Hedrick, Terry Wayne Hedrick, William Parker Hedrick and Melissa Ann Barker to Fernando Ortiz Davila, lot B three and lot B two, State Road 841, Pittsylvania County, $260,000.
- Patricia L. Howell to Patricia L. Howell and Hal R. Taylor, lot A, 0.469 acre, State Road 713, Pittsylvania County, $210,000.
- Phillip O. Thornton and Wanda Conyers (Wanda Conyers Thornton) and Stephanie R. Thornton to Phillip O. Thornton, lots 10, 11 and 12, section A, State Road 878, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.