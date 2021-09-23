Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Aug. 16
- Aaron D. Howell to Timothy A. Chandler and Katelynn Chandler, 78 feet, lot seven, section L, 159 Knollwood Terrace, $115,000.
- Pleasant S. Brodnax III to Martin West, 40 feet, lot 50, 211 Holbrook St., $39,000.
- Brenda Waller Plummer (Brenda M. Waller) to James Abraham Moore and Regina Woody Moore, parcel one: 60 feet, lot 19, section B; parcel two: lot 20, section B, 214 Lansdale, $17,500.
- Richard L. Crannis to Christopher Charles Walker and Laura Louise Jaggers Walker, lot 23, 229 Brandon Court, $167,000.
Recorded Aug. 17
- Timothy Paul Cassell to Dequantrin R. Logan, lot 23, section B, 1118 Kemper Court, $150,000.
- Lillian M. Madison to Maccie W. Lawrence, lot 16, 137 Midland St., no money transferred.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Bryan Hale, 50 feet, 808 Green St., $50,000.
- Joseph Leigh Settle, John Reid Settle and William Thomas Settle to Sylvester Junior Terry, lot eight, section K, 146 Mulberry Road, $64,000.
- John C. Hoag to Hilda Carter Cranfill, Unit 804, Phase Five, Oak Park Villas, 4180 Riverside Drive, $192,000.
- Christopher J. Carter to Cabin Lake Holding Trust III, Cabin Lake Condo, Navajo Court, $1,300.
- Christopher J. Carter to Cabin Lake Holding Trust IV, Cabin Lake Condo, Navajo Court, $1,200.
- Christopher J. Carter to Cabin Lake Holding Trust I, Cabin Lake Condo, Navajo Court, $900.
- Christopher J. Carter to Cabin Lake Holding Trust II, Cabin Lake Condo, Navajo Court, $1,300.
- Christopher J. Carter to Christine Marie Holloman, Units 130 I and 130 J, building P five, Cabin Lake, $200.
- Christopher J. Carter to Patricia Turner, Cabin Lake Condo, $59,000.
- Felipe Bucio and Ramona Bucio to Celestineo Bucio-Valencia, 70 feet, lots , section M, 358 Martin Ave., $130,000.
- Martha T. Childers to Russell P. Terry Sr., 1402 Westover Drive, Danville-Martinsville Highway, no money transferred.
- Gary Ronald Davis and Susan Francine Davis to J.E. Barber Property Management, parcel one and two, 106 Meade St., $7,000.
- Margaret G. Oliver to Margaret G. Oliver and Laura Lee Meadows, 1913 Carter St., no money transferred.
Recorded Aug. 18
- Mary Lovelace Scearce to Van Thanh Luong, 50 feet, lots 20-21, 210 Northwest Blvd., $72,500.
- T.I.T.L.E. Investments to Kristin J. Wilson, lot 28, section E, 157 Oakwood Circle, $185,000.
- Kristin Breiniger Neira to Valdivia Holdings, lots 11-12, Sixth Street and 1706 Glenn St., $30,000.
Recorded Aug. 19
- William C. Elam Sr. and Nancy F. Elam to Soap Supplies, 126 E. Thomas St. and Wyllie Ave., $10.
- William L. Paschall Jr. and Jose L. Flores to Demeca L. Hudson and Demetria C. Brown, lot 31A, 217 Winstead Drive, $129,900.
- Francisco M. Sanchez to Rhonda P. Womack, 113 W. James St., no money transferred.
- Stan L. Lawton, Donna Sue Lawton, Jonathan W. Lawton and Shelby Lawton to Stanley L. Lawton, 125.01 feet, lot seven, section M, 115 Dyerwood Place, no money transferred.
- William Lester Burnett and Crystal Joy Burnett to S&E Properties of Ringgold, partial lots 10-11, 812 Wilson St., no money transferred.
- David R. Turbyfill and Joan S. Turbyfill to The Betterton Group, 60 feet, lot 19, section M, 117 Schoolfield Drive, $47,900.
- Hendricks Douglas Moore Jr. to MJM Capital, 142 feet, lots 28-32, 30 Sanford St., $33,000.
Recorded Aug. 20
- Vanessa B. Jeffries, Valerie Bowe and Vernita Bowe to Vickie Bowe, ¾ interest in lots 161-163, 448 Stephens St., $39,675.
- Burnett Rentals to Eric Smith and Christy Smith, 75 feet, lot nine, block four, 714 Chatham Ave., $5,000.
- Rebecca J. Evans and Michel Anthony Evans (Michael Anthony Evans) to Epiphany Estate, 75 feet, lot 27, section A, 138 Grove Park Circle, no money transferred.
- Maurice Jeffress, Michael Jeffress, Leslie Russell (Lestie String), Randall String, Karen F. Shelton, Karla B. Fitzgerald and Vildred L. Fitzgerald to Firm Wheel, 108 Clarksville Road, $12,500.
- Carrie H. Morgan (Carrie H. Belcher) to EPI Rentals, 100 feet, lots 59-62, section two, 208 Avalon Drive, $60,000.
- Vincent Warren Deaton to Martinsville Home Buyers, lots 11, 12, 23 and 24, 221 Kinzer Ave., $35,000.
- Kimberly T. Gammon to Victoria Manning, parcel one: 100 feet, lot G three; parcel two: partial lot G three; 190 Lamberth Drive, $156,000.
- Express Taxes to Medure Hatchett, lot D, 11624 South Main St., $149,900.
Recorded Aug. 23
- The Betterton Group to RJB Holdings, 60 feet, lot 19, section M, 117 Schoolfield Drive, $57,900.
- Polly Jones-Mason to Donald Peter Rental Properties, 43.05 feet, partial lots one-five, block seven, 1207 Forest St., $6,500.
- D&J Properties Inc. to Tricor Residential Holdings, North Main St., no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Aug. 16
- Marisol Renteria-Hernandez to Anayeli Renteria-Hernandez, lot 13, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Audrey W. Dalton to Carroll Edward Pittmon and Susie L. Pittmon, lot one-X, 1.642, acres, Pittsylvania County, $190,000.
- Edward Jones Co. to Matthew D. Adams and Tiffany T. Adams, lot 12, 24.358 acres, State Route 612, Tunstall District, $59,750.
- Emily L. Mayhew (Emily L. Mayhew-Jones) to Michael S. Jones, lot 31, 0.801 acre, Homeport Lane, Pittsylvania County, $280,000.
- Robert Wayne Yeatts to Jason Robert Yeatts, new parcel A, 2.850 acres, Pittsylvania County, $95,000.
- Antoine D. Perkins to Leroy Plaster and Derrick L. Kirby, lot eight, Oleander Drive, Blairs District, $10,000.
- Walker Contractors Inc. to Michael A. Tabb, lot two, 0.872 acre, Pittsylvania County, $162,000.
- Cloverdale Lumber Co. Inc. to Jeffery Wayne Cullop and Kathleen Moran, lot 25, 5.009 acres, Dan River District, $22,500.
- Donna Elliott to Heather Dawn Elliott-Kortuem, lot 30, 0.746 acre, State Road 845, Pittsylvania County, $57,000.
Recorded Aug. 17
- Stephen D. Welch to Robert Welch, lot 10, U.S. 29, town of Chatham, no money transferred.
- Pittsylvania Forest Products to James G. Hubbard Sr., lot seven, 2.9 acres, Staunton River District, $33,000.
- Nicolas Samuels to Jennifer L. Hammack and Waylon G. Hammack, lots 13-14, section A, State Route 897, Pittsylvania County, $170,000.
- Marsha S. Mutch to Justin Mutch and Lucy Mutch, lot 15, Lake Point Drive, Pittsylvania County, $600,000.
- James A. Strader to Laura Winikur, 3.828 acres, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
- David Scott Downing, Audrey K. Downing and Susan Dawn Downing to David Scott Downing and Susan Dawn Downing, tract A one, 2.98 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- David Scott Downing, Audrey K. Downing and Susan Dawn Downing to James Conrad Ulrick and Brianna M. Ulrick, tract A, Staunton River District, $107,000.
Recorded Aug. 18
- Donna Jefferson Hylton to Deborah R. Ferron, tract nine, 8.07 acres, Pittsylvania County, $18,000.
- Anthony McCormick and Sharon McCormick to Benjamin L. Rexrode and Mary Elizabeth Rexrode, lot 21, Pittsylvania County, $260,000.
- Geneva Madison Davis (Geneva Madison Carter) to Richard Carter, lot four, State Road 718, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Aug. 19
- A&S Property Management to Lam Kong and Thanh Giang Kong, lot 74C three, 1.113 acres, Franklin Turnpike, Pittsylvania County, $179,900.
- James C. Wilson and Phyllis Jean M. Wilson (Phyllis Jean Motley Wilson) to Danny E. Martin and Amanda S. Barnhart, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, $179,900.
- Randall Kent Parsons to Christopher William Lovern, lot one A, 0.907 acre, State Route 1171, Chatham District, $80,000.
- Jonathan W. Lawton, Shelby Lawton, Stan L. Lawton and Donna Sue Lawton to Stanley L. Lawton, lot 25, 0.542 acre, Meadow Brook Circle, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jonathan W. Lawton, Shelby Lawton, Stan L. Lawton and Donna Sue Lawton to Stanley L. Lawton, lot 26, 0.542 acre, Meadows Brook Circle, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Margaret G. Oliver to Margaret G. Oliver and Laura Lee Meadows, tract nine, 10.183 acres, State Route 706, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Kenneth Stockton, Cynthia Williams, James Williams, Cheryl Rogers, Andrew Rogers, Leon Stockton, Soncha Stockton, Donnie Stockton, Roger Stockton, Reginald Stockton and Sarona Stockton to Jeff Stockton and Linda Stockton, two acres and parcel A, State Route 841, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Teresa June Merchant to Charles A. Weimer and Marcia N. Weimer, lot three, 20.69 acres, State Highway 360 and State Road 660, Pittsylvania County, $140,000.
- Russell H. East Jr and Russell H. East III to Caleb A. Haymer, new parcel A, 3.522 acres, Blairs District, $7,000.
Recorded Aug. 20
- Barry T. Gourley to Jennifer A. Gourley, lot 21, section D, Douglas Court, Blairs District, no money transferred.
- WZ Plumbing to Jesus Hernandez, tract A, Dan River District, $110,000.
- Timothy E. Dalton to Timothy E. Dalton and Mary Anne Saunders Dalton, lots two and two A, State Route 745, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Aileen Dawn Ardery (Aileen Dawn Bennett) to Rawley James Bennett III, lots 35 thru 37, section A, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
- DRG Properties to Barbara R. Pillow, lot 15, 1.248 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $20,000.
- Kimberly B. Ward (Kimberly B. Moore) and Ronald J. Ward to Carlton Daniel Kirby, parcel G, lot two, Town of Hurt, no money transferred.
- Kimberly B. Ward (Kimberly B. Moore) to Carlton Daniel Kirby, lot one, 2.6531 acres, Alta Street, Town of Hurt, $125,000.
- Andrew Adkins and Charlotte Adkins to Girard Williams and Judith Williams, lot 16, State Road 727, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jerry Wayne Hinton, Nicholas Clark, David Preston Moss and Linda Yates to Little Bird Daycare, 1.489 acres, U.S. Highway 58, Pittsylvania County, $110,000.
- Shelby Maria Strubler (Shelby H. Strubler), and Albert Daniel Strubler III to Stephanie Denette Dooley, lot 71, 1.066 aces, Hunters Ridge, Tunstall District, $120,000.
- Fletcher Bangs Watson IV, James P. Watson and Stephen M. Watson to Jacob Corwin and Rachel Corwin, 6.471 acres, Town of Chatham, $170,000.
- LSG Pittsylvania Properties to Alecia D. Cobbs, one acre, State Route 668, Staunton River District, $110,000.
Recorded Aug. 23
- Becky G. Meadows to Christopher Edward Meadows and Carrie Hoskins Meadows, lot four, 0.800 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Mae Belle H. Brown to Robert Lee Hunt Jr. and Lekesha M. Hunt, lot eight, Staunton River District, $3,500.
- Pamela D. Shelton and Lawrence Michael Shelton Sr. to Lawrence Michael Shelton Jr., lot C, 5.000 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Elizabeth P. Sparks to Lawrence David Griffith and Cynthia Wagner Griffith, lot two, 1.898 acres, State Road 726, Pittsylvania County, $29,680.
- Denise B. Dodd to Lawrence David Griffith, Cynthia Wagner Griffith and Deana B. Lacks, lot three, 1.721 acres, State Road 726, Pittsylvania County, $23,500.
- Becky Custer of Custer Rentals to Daniel Brothers Inc., 2.46 acres, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
- Mike Comper and Donna Comper to Jose De Jesus Jacobo Mondo and Reyna Araceli Rodrigues Valdez, lot three, 0.15 acre, Sydenham Street, Pittsylvania County, $2,500.